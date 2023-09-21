Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 release date, where to read, and more

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 will be released in Japan on October 20, 2023. The popular manga successor to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Boruto Two Blue Vortex, delivers a fresh chapter every month. Chapter 3 of the manga will be released on Manga Plus and Viz Media, just like its previous chapters.

In Boruto chapter 3, fans are eagerly anticipating a high-stakes negotiation between Boruto and Code, hinting at a tense showdown. The revelation of Boruto's new Rasengan, Uzihiko, adds to the excitement. Fans are buzzing with excitement for this installment, anticipating thrilling developments and the potential for a three-way battle with Kawaki.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 will be released on Friday, October 20

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 will be accessible for reading online on both Manga Plus and Viz Media. Additionally, enthusiasts can explore the Japanese-language version of the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series on V Jump. Previous chapters are also readily available for access on these platforms.

Here are the specific release times for various regions for Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3:

Japanese Standard Time (JST): at 12:00 AM on Friday, October 20, 2023

Australian Capital Territory (ACST): at 01:00 AM on Friday, October 20, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time (EIST): at 12:00 AM on Friday, October 20, 2023

Korean Standard Time (KST): at 12:00 AM on Friday, October 20, 2023

Indian Standard Time (IST): at 08:30 PM on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Central European Time (CEST): at 05:00 PM on Thursday, October 19, 2023

New York: at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Pacific Time (PST): at 08:00 AM on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Eastern European Time (EEST): at 06:00 PM on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Philippines Standard Time (PHT): at 11:00 PM on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Singapore Standard Time (SST): at 11:00 PM on Thursday, October 19, 2023

What to expect from the upcoming Boruto chapter 3

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3, readers can expect a revelation concerning the true motives of the claw grims, who are seen absorbing humans and transforming them into trees. The mystery surrounding Sasuke's whereabouts grows even more intense, suggesting an important mission in the works.

Boruto engages in negotiations with Code, aiming to lead him to the real Ten-tail's location. As Code becomes fixated on Boruto's actions, a major threat looms on the horizon. This chapter may also delve into Boruto's potential journey to seek assistance from other Shinobi nations.

Fans are also excited about Kakashi's involvement, given his formidable combat skills. Additionally, Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan will be revealed, and Boruto's new Rasengan promises further character development. With its significant revelations and confrontations, this chapter stands out from previous installments.

Final thoughts

In Boruto Two Blue Vorte­x Chapter 2, we saw the lore surrounding the powerful 10 Tails and Boruto's newly found strength. While some of the side characters also got their share of action, the episode explored how the Grimes, menacing creatures born from the 10 Tails, became formidable adversaries.

Additionally, chapter 2 also delved into the roles of Boruto and Sarada as they confronted an attack on Konoha. Sarada showcased her distinctive Chidori and Fireball jutsu, hinting at her growth as a ninja.

Chapter 2 laid the foundation for an intriguing stage, building anticipation for the upcoming Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3.

