Countdown to Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 is set to release on September 20, 2023, in many countries, and on September 21, 2023, in Japan and other regions. Boruto chapter 81 was released on August 18, 2023. The release of Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 comes approximately one month after the debut of the series with its first chapter (Boruto chapter 81).

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues the story of Boruto: Naruto Next Gener­ations manga series, picking up four years after the events of the original. The title Two Blue Vortex refers to both the Rasengan and the Karma seal. The Rasengan is a formi­dable technique passed down from Naruto, Boruto's father.

On the other hand, the Karma seal represents an enigmatic power bestowed upon Kawaki by Isshiki Ōtsut­suki.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is shaping up to be a very exciting series. It is sure to please fans of the original manga, and it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds in the upcoming chapter 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto series

Release date and what to expect from Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2

Expand Tweet

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 release date and time for different countries around the world:

Japan – September 21 at 12:00 AM JST

Brazil – September 20 at 12:00 PM BRT

U.S.A – September 20 at 10:00 AM CDT (or 8:00 AM PST)

India – September 20 at 08:30 PM IST

Canada – September 20 at 11:00 AM EDT

France – September 20 at 05:00 PM CEST

Spain – September 20 at 05:00 PM CEST

Philippines – September 20 at 11:00 PM PHT

UK – September 20 at 03:00 PM BST

South Africa – September 20 at 05:00 PM SAST

Australia – September 21 at 12:30 AM ACST

Mexico – September 20 at 09:00 AM CST

Russia – September 20 at 06:00 PM MST

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 (also known as Chapter 82 in the Boruto series) will be released simultaneously on Viz Media's Shonen Jump and Shuei­sha's Manga Plus platf­orms. You can read the manga on these two platforms.

Expand Tweet

Boruto's dynamic comeback had fans on the edge of their seats as he stepped on Code's face, fueling excit­ement for Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2.

In the next chapter, it is expected that Kawaki will join the fight, leading to a thrilling three-way battle between Boruto, Code, and Kawaki. This will undou­btedly showcase their new powers acquired after the time skip.

While other Jonin and Sarada Uchiha are working together to safeguard the residents of Konoha, there is great antici­pation among fans for the return of the legendary Sasuke Uchiha.

His departure for training with Boruto left fans eager for his eventual comeback, which might occur in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 (Boruto chapter 82) and add an extra layer of excit­ement.

Expand Tweet

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 (Boruto chapter 81) is set four years after the original Boruto series. It starts with a flashback to Naruto Uzumaki's supposed death. Following false accus­ations of causing Naruto's demise, Boruto escapes Konoha­gakure together with Kawaki, who has become the vessel for Isshiki Ōtsut­suki.

After a four-year hiatus, they have been able to refine their skills and come back even stronger. In the meantime, Shikamaru Nara has taken on the role of the Eighth Hokage, but he is not without his own challenges. One such challenge comes in the form of Code from Kara.

In response to Code's attack, Boruto and Kawaki rise up in defense of their village, engaging in a fierce battle.

This chapter raises the stakes, highli­ghting the growth of these characters and the obstacles they must face while unders­coring their unwav­ering commi­tment to prote­cting Konoha­gakure.

In summation

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 is scheduled for release on September 20, 2023 (September 21 in Japan), following the release of Boruto chapter 81 in August 2023. This contin­uation takes place four years after Boruto's origin story and focuses on the Rasengan technique and Karma seal.

Fans can antic­ipate exciting battles, Sasuke's return, and a suspe­nseful story­line. In chapter 1, Borutoi finds himself accused of Naruto's death, and Shikamaru faces challenges as the Eighth Hokage.

The story inten­sifies with an attack by Code, leading to a fierce fight that under­scores their unwav­ering dedic­ation to protect Konoha­gakure.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.