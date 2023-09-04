Naruto: Why did Sasuke never address Kakashi as sensei? Explained

Within the Naruto-verse, where respect for one's sensei is a cherished tradition, the relationship between students and their teacher (sensei) is a crucial part of a ninja's journey. It represents trust, guidance, and respect. However, there is one notable exception in the series - Sasuke Uchiha. Despite receiving extensive training from his skilled ninja mentor, Kakashi Hatake, Sasuke never addressed him as sensei.
As the last surviving Uchiha for a really long time, Sasuke Uchiha has been known to possess remarkable ninja skills and was fiercely motivated by a desire for revenge against his brother and other enemies of the Hidden Leaf. One of Sasuke's famous ninjutsu techniques, Chidori, was even taught by Kakashi, who thought that the younger Uchiha would utilize it ethically. Yet, with Sasuke's motivations changing over time, one of the prominent doubts that arises is his refusal to address Kakashi as "sensei."
Sasuke's personal philosophy about emotional bonds affected his relationship with Kakashi and other Team 7 members
Sasuke's relationship with Kakashi was undoubtedly tense, which was primarily because of his impatience and his strong desire to become powerful quickly. His impatience stemmed from his ultimate goal of seeking revenge on his older brother, Itachi Uchiha, who massacred the entire Uchiha clan in one night. This intense craving for power caused Sasuke to often act independently, prioritizing his own approaches over Kakashi's guidance.
Meanwhile, Kakashi faced the difficult task of trying to form a meaningful bond with Sasuke, but his mysterious and reserved nature made it challenging to establish a deep connection. On the other hand, Sasuke felt that Kakashi may not have been dedicating enough time and effort to his training, which extended the rift between them.
Thus, Sasuke's decision not to refer to Kakashi as sensei was an extension of his larger goal to avoid forming deep connections with others. He deliberately kept a certain distance from those around him and avoided personal attachments. As such, this choice to maintain a formal and impersonal dynamic between them was indicative of Sasuke's character as a whole.
Sasuke struggled with forming and maintaining emotional bonds, which could be traced back to the traumas he had experienced in his younger years. The younger Uchiha believed that forming emotional attachments with others would only make him vulnerable. This was also the reason why he intentionally distanced himself from forging such connections from even members of Team 7, including Sakura and Naruto.
However, from the beginning, Naruto saw Sasuke as his rival. The young Uzumaki was outgoing, compassionate, and always willing to help others, while Sasuke was the polar opposite - reserved, self-centered, and consumed by a thirst for revenge. Despite their initial dismissals of each other's abilities, a deep friendship developed between them. Moreover, both have had painful pasts, sharing an orphaned background that created a profound connection.
However, Sasuke's relentless pursuit of vengeance eventually led him down a darker path, putting strain on their relationship. Yet, Naruto's unwavering determination to bring him back on the right path kept their bond alive.
Meanwhile, Sakura developed a strong obsession with Sasuke early on despite his indifference and cold behavior toward her. Despite his emotional distance, Sakura's love for Sasuke remained strong throughout the series. She consistently supported and stood by him even when he attempted to push or kill her.
Sasuke's tragic past has also been a key factor in his skepticism towards emotional bonds
Sasuke's past is defined by a deep longing for his father's approval, a desire that was never fulfilled. He always tried his best to live up to his father's expectations but was constantly overshadowed by his older brother, Itachi, who was the favored child. This constant comparison left Sasuke yearning for recognition.
The younger Uchiha greatly admired his brother and aspired to be like him until he learned that, aside from him, Itachi was responsible for the assassination of the entire Uchiha clan. This revelation shattered Sasuke's heart and left him feeling deeply betrayed by his brother's abandonment.
Moreover, due to the Uchiha clan's bad reputation within the village and the fact that Sasuke is one of them, he faced widespread criticism and animosity. This factor was strangely reflected in Naruto's own struggles.
When looking at the emotional burdens Sasuke carried throughout Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, it becomes clear why he hesitated to address Kakashi as sensei. His tragic past and the traumatic truths about his brother have left him emotionally destroyed while fuelling his thirst for power, which eventually led him to sever all of his connections with people. Thus, Sasuke's mentality of associating emotional bonds with weakness may have held him from calling Kakashi his sensei.
In summation
Masashi Kishimoto's series is a visual treatise that focuses largely on the student-mentor relationship alongside from friendship. However, Sasuke Uchiha stands as an exception to this norm. Despite receiving extensive training from Kakashi, their strained relationship only worsened.
But the main reason for Sasuke's refusal to address Kakashi as his sensei was his philosophy that associated emotional bonds as a weakness. Meanwhile, Kakashi found it difficult to connect with Sasuke due to his reserved nature. Intentionally keeping a formal distance, Sasuke avoided forming emotional attachments. His hesitancy to address Kakashi as sensei thus reflected his struggle in building meaningful connections.
Interestingly, Sasuke's philosophy with emotional bonds was eventually put to the test in his and Naruto's final battle in the Valley of the End. In their final battle, Sasuke fought the titular hero to sever the last of the emotional and meaningful bonds he shared with him, which he was unsuccessful at in the long run.
