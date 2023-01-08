In Naruto, ever since the formation of the Hidden Leaf Village by the two mightiest shinobis of their generation—Hashirama Senju and Madara Uchiha—the Leaf Village has grown to be a prosperous one. This is primarily due to the large powerhouses that this village contains.

While Hashirama and Madara were definitely the representatives of their respective clans, the Senjus and the Uchihas, this coalition actually drew the attention of several other clans across the five nations, thus bringing them together to form what is undoubtedly the strongest Hidden Village in the series.

Clans in Naruto are unique and possess a gamut of techniques that are only accessible and practiced by their clan’s people. Other than this, each of these clans are also represented by a specific symbol passed on for generations.

The Hidden Leaf clans in Naruto and their symbols

1. The Senju Clan

The Senju Clan under Hashirama's leadership (Image via Pierrot Studios)

In Naruto, the Senju Clan and their rivals, the Uchihas, were two clans that helped build Konohagakure, the first community of shinobis. The Senju continues to have an impact on Konoha's politics through their belief in the Will of Fire and the accompanying interpretation of the Hokage position, even though the clan itself has ceased to exist as a collective.

The results speak for themselves as the clan has birthed three Hokages: Hashirama Senju, his younger brother, Tobirama Senju, and Hashiram’s granddaughter, Tsunade Senju.

Being the descendants of Hagoroma Otsusuki’s youngest son, Asura, the Senju Clan have gotten his life force and vitality. Unlike their rivals, the Uchihas, the Senjus did not practice a specific Shinobi Art and instead specialized in ninjutsu, genjutsu, and taijutsu.

Owing to their diverse skillset, they gained the name, ‘Senju’ which literally translates to ‘a thousand skills’ or ‘a thousand hands’.

This name comes to life in one of Hashirama’s techniques in Sage Mode—Sage Art Wood Release: True Several Thousand Hands, a jutsu that allows Hashirama to summon a massive, multi-handed wooden statue that he has complete control over and can utilize for both offensive and defensive means.

Tsunade, whom Naruto refers to as ‘Granny’ is a prominent representative of the clan.

The Senju Clan symbol (Image via Pierrot Studios)

In terms of their symbol, throughout the Naruto verse, the clan is represented by one that resembles a Vajra, a potent ritual weapon used in Buddhism and Hinduism to represent irresistible might and indestructibility. The Senju can most definitely be described in this way as their most notable shinobi were each powerful in their own right.

2. The Uchiha Clan

The Uchiha Clan as depicted after the Third Shinobi World War (Image via Pierrot Studios)

It is through the mutual understanding between Madara Uchiha, the Uchiha Clan’s figurehead, and Hashirama, the Senju figurehead, that Konoha was born. One of Konohagakure's four aristocratic clans and a prominent clan within Naruto, the Uchiha Clan is thought to be the strongest in the community due to their Sharingan and inherent fighting skills.

Years after helping to build Konoha, the Uchiha became more and more cut off from the village's affairs, which resulted in the majority of their deaths during the Uchiha Massacre. Nowadays, there are only a few Uchiha that continue to exist.

Itachi turns his back on Sasuke after the Uchiha Masacre (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Being Indra Otsutsuki’s descendants, the Uchiha received Hagoromo's "eyes"—a powerful spiritual force and chakra. Uchiha are afflicted with strong emotions as a result of the so-called ‘Curse of Hatred’, which was first manifested by Indra.

Typically, these emotions begin as affection for a friend or relative before escalating into an overwhelming hatred when the person they care for is compromised.

An Uchiha's Sharingan awakens when a loss, whether genuine or merely simulated, is experienced. The Sharingan is largely responsible for the Uchiha's reputation and notoriety. Sasuke, Naruto’s rival, and his brother, Itachi, are two of the most renowned Uchihas of the series.

The Uchiha Clan symbol (Image via Pierrot Studios)

The Uchiha Clan have always been masters of Fire Style jutsu. This is aptly represented through their clan symbol: a fan. Being an instrument capable of increasing the power of flames, this seems fitting. ‘Gunbai’ is the name of the second white-hooked object holding up the fan.

In the past, Japanese military commanders would give instructions to their squads using gunbai. In the entirety of the Naruto verse, their symbol is one of the few with colors. The combination of the two alludes to the use of fire as a weapon.

Like Hashiram’s True Several Thousand Hands, Madara (and later Obito Uchiha) are capable of using their Gunbai Uchiwa, large fan-like weapons to return an opponent’s chakra-based attack, in unexpected fashion.

3. The Hyuga Clan

The Hyuga Clan gathered together for a meeting (Image via Pierrot Studios)

One of Konohagakure's Four Great Clans and one of the most powerful in the community is the Hyuga Clan.

All individuals born into this clan have the Byakugan, a kekkei genkai that, among other things, allows them to see through solid objects, extends their field of vision, and even allows them to see the circulatory system of the chakra. Additionally, members of this clan have a natural aptitude that enables them to release chakra from any of their tenketsu, pressure points within the body that accumulate chakra.

This effectively allows them to utilize their Byakugan in combat through the Gentle Fist Style, a taijutsu style, which focuses entirely on shutting down an opponent’s chakra points, thus rendering them incapacitated.

Neji proceeds to shutdown Naruto's tenketsu through the Gentle Fist Style (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Unlike the Senjus and the Uchihas of Naruto, who are descendants of Hagoroma Otsutsuki, the Hyuga Clan are the direct descendants of his brother, Hamura Otsutsuki.

Thus, they are considered distant relatives of the Senjus and Uchihas. The entire clan is divided into two distinct divisions: the Main House and the Branch House. Each Branch House member is branded with a special cursed seal which can be used to effectively control them or even kill them should the need arise.

This has caused much hostility between the two divisions. In Naruto, Hinata Hyuga belongs to the Main House while Neji Hyuga, her cousin, belonged to the Branch House.

The Hyuga Clan symbol is similar to the Byakugan itself in that it features the chakra sign in the centre of a folding fan or cone of vision.

The tiny flame represented within the cone serves as a symbol for both the Will of Fire that permeates each Konoha clan and the chakra while also signifying the actual chakra the clan’s members can see thanks to the Byakugan.

4. The Aburame Clan

The Aburame Clan as depicted within the anime (Image via Pierrot Studios)

One of Konohagakure's four aristocratic clans is the Aburame Clan. Members of this clan are supplied as nests from birth to a variety of unique bug species that live just beneath their hosts' skin. After that, these insects will coexist with their host in symbiosis. As a result, its members are distinguished by their usage of insects as weapons.

Like Shino Aburame, one of Naruto’s classmates, all other Aburame clan members are known to have eyes that are typically covered by glasses, and they all wear attire that typically covers the majority of their bodies.

Their conjunction with insects also allows them to use jutsus which are distinct to their clan alone. These types of jutsus are commonly dubbed as ‘Secret Clan Techniques’ and are also available to the Inuzuka Clan, the Yamanaka Clan, and the Akimichi Clan.

The Aburame Clan symbol represents an insect, which is quite fitting given their use of the same for offensive and defensive purposes.

5. The Inuzuka Clan

The Inuzuka Clan along with their ninken (Image via Pierrot Studios)

While not recognized as one of the Four Great Clans of Konoha, the Inuzuka Clan is still a significant clan within Konoha’s shinobi system. Like the Aburame Clan, Inuzuka Clan members often fight alongside their ninken i.e. ninja dogs, specially trained breeds of dogs with heightened senses and offensive skills.

Kiba Inzukua, Naruto’s classmate and a fellow member of Team 8, and Hana Inuza, his older sister, are two prominent members of the clan.

When a clan member reaches a specific age, they are provided their own canine partner/s. The shinobi and their dog/s become practically inseparable after that. Together with their razor-sharp claws and teeth, the canine companions and shinobi fight employing Cooperation Ninjutsu techniques like Fang Passing Fang and Fang Rotating Fang, among others.

Owing to their heightened sense of smell, they are usually paired up with Hyuga Clan members.

The Inuzuka Clan symbol (Image via Pierrot Studios)

The Inuzuka Clan is represented simply by two red fang-like marks on the cheeks of each clan member.

6. The Akimichi Clan

The Akimichi Clan members, Choji, and his father, Choza (Image via Pierrot Studios)

The Akimichi Clan is another prominent clan of Naruto. Naruto’s classmate, Choji Akimichi of Team 10, is a popular representative of this clan. Many of their clan's tactics involve using Yang Release to manipulate their size and weight in order to gain an advantage in battle. Choza Akimichi, Choji’s father, is the fifteenth family head to hold the position. The sixteenth head is expected to be Choji himself.

The clan's members are physically strong and have a rapid metabolism that allows them to turn calories into chakra for use in their many hidden methods. When used, a majority of these techniques quickly deplete the user's chakra reserves, making it difficult to maintain them throughout a protracted conflict.

The Akimichi eat a lot to increase or replenish their chakra stores, which is why they have high chakra levels.

As a tribute to food itself, the clan’s symbol is the kanji character for food, which is the very foundation of their strength and standing.

7. The Nara Clan

Shikaku and his son, Shikamaru, of the Nara Clan (Image via Pierrot Studios)

In Naruto, one of the smaller clans in Konohagakure is the Nara Clan, or the Nara Family as they are better known. They are renowned for caring for deer and for using the Yin Release technique to control shadows.

Shikaku and his son, Shikamaru, one of Naruto’s closest classmates and later Chief Strategist to the Hokage, are two of its members who are well known for their exceptional brilliance. Shikamaru became the leader of the clan upon Shikaku’s death during the events of the Fourth Shinobi World War.

The Nara Clan symbol (Image via Pierrot Studios)

The Nara Clan is represented by a circle with three tiny pillar-like lines and wavy river-like lines. This may perhaps be a reference to the forest containing the deer that the clan members tend to.

8. The Yamanaka Clan

Ino activating her Mind-Body Switch Technique during the Chunin Exams (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Like the Nara Clan, the Yamanaka Clan is one of the smaller, yet well-known clans of Konoha. Members of this clan are adept at intelligence collection, espionage, and interrogation, among other things because they specialize in mind-related procedures.

Additionally, they have shown sensory prowess, and their methods include telepathic communication, consciousness transfer, and mind-reading. Two of the most prominent members of this clan include Naruto’s fellow classmate, Ino Yamanaka of Team 10 and her father, Inoichi Yamanaka. In Boruto, Inoijin Yamanaka, Ino and Sai’s son is another member of the clan.

The Yamanaka Clan symbol is that of the bush clover, which denotes ‘positive love’. This may also be a reference to the fact that the Yamanakas own and operate a flower shop in Konoha. It also appears to be customary for the majority of the Yamanaka clan members to wear their hair up in a lengthy ponytail.

In conclusion

Several members of the prominent clans in Konoha gathered together (Image via Pierrot Studios)

It seems appropriate that Naruto's Konoha is regarded as the greatest of all Hidden Villages as it houses some of the strongest clans within its walls. Each of these clans are unique in their own way and each of its members are distinct from the other.

It is almost impossible to simply classify each clan member as archetypal owing to the fact there are several prominent clans with members who are starkly different from the rest of their clan members.

