Naruto: 5 clans everyone respected (& 5 everyone feared)

Being part of a clan is something to be proud of inside Naruto’s Shinobi World. It is synonymous with respect, power, and admiration. Almost everyone in the series is either a member of a prominent clan or is related to one.

A clan is a congregation of ninjas who share the same blood and techniques. There are many clans in the series, each gaining the respect of their peers throughout the ages.

Besides these respected families, there are others whose powers or special abilities give chills to anyone who hears their name.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and contains spoilers.

Lee clan and four other families who have gained respect of equals

1) Nara clan

Shikamaru and his father are very similar (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

A Shinobi needs a clear and sharp mind to accomplish their missions effectively. Of all the clans in Naruto, the Nara clan is the one that struggles the least with this problem. It is famous for its high IQs as well as its strategic minds.

Shukaku Nara was Konoha’s head ninja and did a fantastic job in this position for many years. His son, Shikamaru, is one of the most intelligent people in the entire world.

Every ninja in the Naruto universe has heard the name Nara, and most Shinobi respect them immensely for their feats.

2) Yamanaka clan

You cannot hide secrets from a Yamanaka (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Ninjas are always ready to avoid any physical attack coming their way. However, few are prepared for an attack against their minds, where they are most vulnerable.

This is why the Yamanaka clan is one of the most respected ones in the world, their mastery over mental Jutsu.

The members of this clan are the best when it comes to interrogation, as well as stealthy communication during missions. Because of them, the Shinobi Alliance could work as one solid unit during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

3) Lee clan

Lee is the most hard-working ninja in Konoha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The Lee clan has very few members of relevance, unlike many others on this list. Despite this, they are known and respected worldwide thanks to the actions of two powerful Shinobi, Rock and Metal Lee.

The Lee clan does not have any skill when it comes to Ninjutsu or Genjutsu, but through training alone, its members have become masters of any Taijutsu. They are also one of the few clans who possess the ability to use the Eight Chakra Gates during combat, making them almost unstoppable.

4) Sarutobi clan

The Sarutobi clan excels at fire-style Jutsus (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

When your clan leader is known as the God of Shinobi, you know your family has the respect of the entire world. The Sarutobi clan may not be the most powerful in Konoha, but it does have some of the most talented Shinobi ever.

As mentioned before, the head of the clan, Hiruzen Sarutobi, was given the title of the most powerful ninja of his time. He was also the Hokage of Konoha for decades.

His son, Asuma Sarutobi, was so talented he became a guard for the Daimyo of the land of fire during his youth. Its youngest known member, Konohamaru, is not yet as powerful as his relatives, but he is well on his way to surpassing them.

5) Hatake clan

Respect is harder to achieve for some clans than others, a fact the small but illustrious Hatake clan is aware of. We only know of two members of this family who have become powerful Shinobi, but both are amongst the most powerful ever.

The former head of the clan, Sakumo Hatake, was said to have a power that could rival the legendary Sanin. Tragically, he committed suicide after being branded a failure by the village, leaving the job of regaining the clan’s honor to his son, Kakashi.

The younger Hatake did more than enough to gain the world’s respect back for his clan, going as far as to become Hokage.

Uchiha clan and four others who terrified the Naruto world

1) Uzumaki clan

The Uzumaki were one of Konoha’s biggest allies (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The Uzumaki clan was once a massive family with its own village away from the rest of the world. Its members were known for having a life force exponentially bigger than the average human, as well as massive Chakra reserves. They were also specialists in Fuinjutsu.

Because of this, many other villages feared what they could accomplish as their enemies. A few villages joined forces during the Second Great Shinobi War and completely destroyed the village of Uzushiogakure.

However, not all its members died, with some of the survivors reaching high positions of power in the world, like Naruto Uzumaki himself.

2) Senju clan

Subjutsu @kagesworld Top 5 strongest clan

#5: Senju Clan Top 5 strongest clan#5: Senju Clan https://t.co/6PfI2CVbho

Before there was peace in the Shinobi World, each clan had to fend for itself in a war-ridden environment. Above most other clans, two reign supreme, one being the Senju clan.

The members of this clan were natural-born warriors with skills that few people could ever dream of achieving. Two of the most prominent ninjas from this clan were known by the entire world because of their strength.

Hashirama was the first individual to ever carry the nickname God of Shinobi. Meanwhile, Tobirama basically shaped the world of Naruto into what it is today, thanks to his intellect.

3) Uchiha clan

The members of the Uchiha clan love intensly (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Along with the Senju clan, the Uchihas were the other clan everyone in the world feared battling. Its members were proud of their blood and lineage and would proudly display it everywhere they could.

They were ruthless warriors who used their emotions to give them a boost in battle. Thanks to their Kekkei Genkai, the Sharingan, the members of the Uchiha clan have augmented reflexes and can copy any Jutsu.

This clan used to be the family of the infamous Madara Uchiha, one of the strongest Shinobi to have ever lived. Sasuke is also a part of this clan, and fans know pretty well just how powerful he is.

4) Hyuga clan

The Hyuga clan is very strict (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

While not all the clans in Naruto possess one, many have a unique ability that is only accessible to those with the right blood. For the Hyuga clan, this power comes in the form of the all-seeing eye, the Byakugan. Because of this, its members are severely more strict and proud of their heritage.

Still, there is one more skill that only the Hyuga clan can dominate, the Gentle Fist style. This form of fighting focuses on stopping the Chakra flow of their enemies, leaving them defenseless. Powerful Shinobi like Neji and Hinata are members of this distinguished and terrifying family.

5) Otsutsuki clan

AyoTruxly @AyoTruxly Who is your favorite Otsutsuki Clan member?🤔🤔 Who is your favorite Otsutsuki Clan member?🤔🤔 https://t.co/gArpcx7pU7

There is only one clan in all of Naruto that can make the members of the four previous entries shiver in fear, the Otsutsuki. Its members came from a faraway planet and came to Earth to become its rulers.

Fighting against a member of the Otsutsuki clan is a draining experience, even for the most powerful of Shinobi. This clan gave birth to beings as powerful and pivotal to the Shinobi World as Hagoromo and Kaguya.

If an Otsutsuki is near, people know trouble is coming since they do not interact with humans often.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far