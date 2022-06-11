10 Demon Slayer characters who can beat Shikamaru from Naruto

Demon Slayer is a well-known shonen anime and manga series that is written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. This is a series that is set in a world where demons are running amok, and demon hunters attempt to kill every last one of them.

Some enthusiastic anime fans have been comparing Shikamaru to some of the characters from the aforementioned series. This article will speculate about how these Demon Slayer characters would fare against Shikamaru from Naruto.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer characters that can beat Shikamaru from

Naruto

1) Tanjiro

Tanjiro (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro is a strong character in the series, and his abilities grow significantly as the story progresses. The reason his strength is high is because of his ability to perform the Breath of the Sun. This enhances his physical abilities as well. His reaction speed and physical strength are far higher than that of Shikamaru.

Tanjiro might be smart, but he certainly isn’t smarter than Shikamaru from the Naruto series. That being said, Shikamaru’s clan jutsu is extremely situational, and Tanjiro’s reaction time wouldn’t allow Shikamaru to hold him in Shadow Possession.

2) Zenitsu

Zenitsu (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

It would be extremely difficult for Shikamaru to deal with Zenitsu mainly because of his speed. Shikamaru is smart enough to understand that Zenitsu has only two moves, which are the first form and a form created by him that was used against Kaigaku.

Given that Zenitsu is unconscious and has only two moves, Shikamaru might be able to catch him with his Shadow Possession. However, this could go either way because Shikamaru would have to do his best to dodge Zenitsu’s attacks that are blisteringly fast. He also has Godspeed, which Shikamaru might not be able to counter.

3) Muzan

Muzan (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

For obvious reasons, this fight can only take place at night since Muzan cannot be exposed to the sun. Assuming this fight took place at night, he would be able to beat Shikamaru with ease (since it took the combined efforts of all the demon hunters to take him down).

Another reason why he could beat Shikamaru is because Shadow Possession is a lot more tricky to use at night. Muzan would thoroughly overwhelm Shikamaru if the two were to engage in combat.

4) Kokushibo

Kokushibo (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

Kokushibo is the Upper Moon One demon who was able to kill both Muichiro and Genya while taking on Sanemi and Gyomei as well. He is ridiculously strong and can deal a ton of damage with his Blood Demon Art.

Shikamaru would require a lot of agility and speed to out-maneuver Kokusibo’s attacks. Shikamaru’s battle intellect would allow him to keep up with the demon for a short period of time, but the fight would end quickly in Kokushibo’s favor.

5) Sanemi

Sanemi (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

Sanemi Shinazugawa is one of the strongest Hashiras in the series, second only to Gyomei in terms of overall combat. Sanemi’s strength is laudable, and he was able to keep up with Kokushibo’s pace when the demon hunters were fighting against him.

Sanemi’s performance against Kokushibo was a testament to his speed and strength, which don’t seem to be matched by Shikamaru. However, Sanemi is a little reckless when he fights, and this could potentially play out in Shikamaru’s favor. However, his combat abilities are superior to that of the Naruto character.

6) Obanai

Obanai (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

Obanai Iguro’s fighting style depends a lot on fluid motion with strong thrusting attacks with his sword. He was someone who was literally able to dodge Muzan’s attacks while he was blind and even dealt a good amount of damage as well.

He is strong even in his base form. He has also activated the Demon Slayer Mark that drastically enhances his abilities. Shikamaru’s lack of agility could be a bit of a problem when dealing with Obanai.

7) Gyomei

Gyomei (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

Gyomei is the strongest Hashira in the series. Not only this, but his weapons also give him quite a bit of range, and this has served him well in numerous fights. His body was trained to perfection (as noted by Kokushibo), and he can also activate the Demon Slayer Mark that allows him to fight much more efficiently. In this state, there’s very little Shikamaru can do since the raw power of Gyomei is far superior. His skill with his Nichirin weapon is also commendable.

8) Yoriichi

Yoriichi (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

Yoriichi is the only character in the entire series who was able to single-handedly take on Muzan and almost succeeded in killing him as well. The only reason he wasn’t able to do so is because Muzan decided to escape by splitting his body into many parts.

Shikamaru’s Possession cannot be used simply because Yoriichi would be able to sense it and avoid it with ease. The Naruto character would be going up against a prodigy swordsman, and the chances of him winning are slim to none.

9) Uzui

Uzui (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

One thing common between Shikamaru and Uzui is that they were both shinobis. However, Uzui decided to become a demon hunter and played a significant role in defeating the Upper Moon Six demons Daki and Gyutaro.

Uzui is someone who can analyze the fighting pattern of his opponents and attack accordingly. Additionally, he has extremely high attack speeds that can easily take out the likes of Shikamaru. He might not be the strongest Hashira, but he can certainly beat the Naruto character in a fight.

10) Rengoku

Rengoku (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

Rengoku is yet another strong character who died while fighting Akaza. Rengoku was strong enough to fight the Upper Moon Three demon by himself and managed to save those around him. He forced the demon to flee from the scene because of the sunlight that was about to kill him.

Rengoku’s fighting style is quite explosive and relies on strength and speed. Given how he fought against Akaza, his overall speed and strength seem to be far superior to that of Shikamaru.

