Naruto: Does Konohamaru have the potential to be Hokage?

Konohamaru is a popular character in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, who was first introduced in the Naruto series. He was Hiruzen Sarutobi’s grandchild and he constantly threw tantrums as a child. He gave his trainers a ton of trouble and would attempt to prank the Hokage on numerous occasions.

However, he grew fond of Naruto and decided to take his help in training. He firmly believed that Naruto would become a Hokage, and this was when not many people saw his potential. Konohamaru might have been a troublesome kid, but he was able to become a responsible and able jonin who has played an important role in numerous missions. He has helped numerous academy graduates as well.

There have been numerous debates surrounding Konohamaru being the next Hokage. It makes sense for him to be the Hokage from the plot perspective but fans disagree. Let’s take a look at whether Konohamaru has the potential to become the next Hokage in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series.

Will Konohamaru become the Hokage in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

Before we get into the question, let’s understand what it means to become a Hokage, and take a look at some of the previous Hokages in order to understand where Konohamaru stands in comparison to them. When someone is appointed as the Hokage, usually, they’re considered to be the strongest shinobi in the entire village. They’re also shinobis who are capable of running a village by carrying out administrative tasks.

The first ever Hokage was dubbed the God of Shinobi because of his natural combat abilities and his ninjutsu prowess. The Second Hokage is one of the best Hokages since he invented some of the most advanced jutsus like Edo Tensei and Flying Raijin. He also created the academy and chunin exams, which continue to exist as an effective method to train young kids to become shinobis. The third Hokage was also known as the God of Shinobi, which is an indication of strength.

The Fourth Hokage was Boruto’s grandfather and he was able to seal the Nine Tailed Fox. Minato was one of the most feared shinobis in the shinobi world. Tsunade was the fifth Hokage and her strength was unrivaled. Kakashi was the sixth Hokage and he was a brilliant shinobi as well. Following him was Naruto. Konohamaru needs to be on their level or comparable to some of these Hokages in order to become the eight Hokage. He has to become the strongest shinobi in his village to become Hokage in the Boruto series.

He was the perfect candidate for being a Hokage in the Boruto series from a plot perspective. However, the way this character has been written did not leave spave for his potential to be explored. He has fallen short on numerous occasions and it seems like he wouldn’t be the next Hokage. It is highly unlikely that Konohamaru would become the next Hokage, at least with the way the writers have been handling this character. Sarada Uchiha is a possible candidate since she wanted to become the Hokage.

Boruto will most likely become the “Shadow Hokage” since he idolizes Sasuke. Since this is speculative, fans must wait for the series to explore the next Hokage.

