Konohamaru debuts as a movie star in Boruto Episode 257, Twitter cheers for their favorite

Twitter is elated with Konohamaru becoming Hokage for a day in Boruto Episode 257

What happened in Episode 256?

Team 10’s relationship after the Chunin Exams takes the spotlight in Boruto Episode 256. Inojin and Chocho are feeling left behind by Shikadai, wondering if the Nara would be better off without them. However, they do not have enough time to wallow since they are asked by their friend to help on a new mission.

A missing nin from another village is residing in Konoha, collecting weapons for an imminent attack. Chocho and Inojin are tasked with capturing him. But once they do, they realize the man is only a chef. Meanwhile, Shikadai is searching for some missing data a group of thieves took.

The data gets mixed up with the chef’s ingredients, but neither the kids nor the man realizes that. They go back to his place to create the perfect ramen in order to save the man’s restaurant, but they do not know what is missing in the dish, preventing it from being perfect.

The thieves kidnap the chef to regain the data they stole but are ambushed by Team 10, who make quick work of the criminals. They go back to the restaurant, inspiring the chef to make ramen with chips on top while the kids talk about their feelings.

Boruto Episode 257 Preview [English Sub]

Title: "Konohamaru Becomes Hokage?!" (Airing July 10)



Title: “Konohamaru Becomes Hokage?!” (Airing July 10) Boruto Episode 257 Preview [English Sub]Title: “Konohamaru Becomes Hokage?!” (Airing July 10) https://t.co/kr4zmIPgnr

Boruto Episode 257 is titled Konohamaru Becomes the Hokage?!

Konohamaru becomes a star

Boruto Episode 257 begins with Konohamaru opening the door to Naruto’s office, trying to talk to his friend. Naruto seemed worried, explaining that he was supposed to make an appearance in one of Kagemasa’s films.

Unfortunately, Himawari won a vacation for the family. And the Hokage promised to go with them, so he now has a dilemma on his hands.

Konohamaru offers to take his place, prompting Naruto to take him up on the offer. Konohamaru is excited to take on the role of Hokage in the movie, but his excitement gets crushed when Naruto and Shikamaru realize he is not taking care of his weapons.

Cellshade @Cellshade1

1/6

#anime #BORUTO #NARUTO #NarutoShippuden #Hollywood This is fantastic. This episode of Boruto looks like the creators of the anime is pointing out the state of Hollywood film making right now without trying to say it's Hollywood.🤣1/6 This is fantastic. This episode of Boruto looks like the creators of the anime is pointing out the state of Hollywood film making right now without trying to say it's Hollywood.🤣1/6#anime #BORUTO #NARUTO #NarutoShippuden #Hollywood https://t.co/hH7Qo3nXTW

Boruto Episode 257 cuts to Konohamaru walking around the movie set. He introduces himself to the crew, stating he will do his best to perform his role and the Rasengan. Kagemasa’s actor, Kamakura, walks up to him to greet him, revealing that he hurt his back while filming some scenes.

Kamakura goes home to rest for a bit, leaving a confused Konohamaru with the intriguing movie crew. They make him put on an outfit similar to Naruto’s, something that seems strange to the ninja since he can just transform into the Hokage with no problem.

This movie is weird

Boruto show pointing out how movies are made now compared to how it used to be made. "Seemed like assembly-line work."

2/6 Boruto show pointing out how movies are made now compared to how it used to be made. "Seemed like assembly-line work."🤣2/6 https://t.co/RUggBtTmpN

Boruto Episode 257 continues with Konohamaru already on set, sporting black marker lines on his face that resemble Naruto’s whiskers. The crew starts filming without giving him a warning, so he tries his best to act naturally. He is still unable to properly deliver the line, but somehow the director is okay with this.

Later, while filming a scene with an actor playing Shikamaru, Konohamaru is shocked by the personality they decided to give the Nara in the movie. He is even more surprised when he talks to one of the assistants, who shows him the computer fixed all the issues regarding the disparity between the actors and the characters they are portraying.

They want to make old fashion made movies that look exciting and real.

3/6 They want to make old fashion made movies that look exciting and real.3/6 https://t.co/r90go2aT4r

The assistant revealed that he is a bit disappointed because of how Kagemasa’s movies are filmed nowadays, reminiscing on how they used to be authentic. He commented on how their new producer told them to rely on CGI, which turned the actors and the crew into lazy individuals.

Konohamaru knows tomorrow is the day of the big fight scene with Kagemasa, so he asks the assistant for help in making it as cool as possible. Before he leaves for the day, he is once again amazed at the power of technology that makes Shikamaru’s actor look and sound more realistic.

Konohamaru and Kagemasa team up

🇷🇺 Amado 🇵🇸 🌈⃠ 🇧🇮 Indonesia 🇮🇩 @AMADO__ID

Konohamaru menyamar menjadi naruto sama seperti waktu itu & bersama dengan evil jammer kagemasa

(diperbaiki & dipindahkan)

#BORUTO Tangkapan layar baru boruto episode 257Konohamaru menyamar menjadi naruto sama seperti waktu itu & bersama dengan evil jammer kagemasa(diperbaiki & dipindahkan) Tangkapan layar baru boruto episode 257Konohamaru menyamar menjadi naruto sama seperti waktu itu & bersama dengan evil jammer kagemasa (diperbaiki & dipindahkan) #BORUTO https://t.co/MxaXIDKOMT

Boruto Episode 257 goes on to show what the assistant had in mind to make the movie more realistic. He closed the studio to force the crew to work outside. While at first, the film crew is worried about the lack of CGI, they slowly start getting excited about the possibility of filming like before.

They are proud of the work they accomplished that day but get immediately yelled out by an angry producer, who was not informed of the realistic filming method. The crew tries to explain that they got some amazing shots, but the producer is only interested in money and fires them all.

"It doesn't matter who works on this. As long as Kagemasa (meaning a main actor and character the studio wants to use) appears. We'll get seats filled in the theater." Just shit out character, VFX and story. The people will consoom. The thought process of Hollywood.

4/6 "It doesn't matter who works on this. As long as Kagemasa (meaning a main actor and character the studio wants to use) appears. We'll get seats filled in the theater." Just shit out character, VFX and story. The people will consoom. The thought process of Hollywood.4/6 https://t.co/3e507jMTmH

The former crew and Konohamaru go out for drinks, so the ninja uses the opportunity to apologize for his mistake. Surprisingly, the crew thanks him for giving them the chance to be authentic. When Konohamaru tries to drop out of the film in his anger, the director convinces him to continue for Kamakura’s sake.

Boruto Episode 257 carries on the next day. Konohamaru notes that the news is reporting a hostage incident at the bank, showing that the assistant from earlier is the victim. Konohamaru arrives at the scene and starts fighting the perpetrators.

The former director of the film is coincidentally walking by and wishes he could film Konohamaru’s fight. The rest of the crew arrives, telling the director they will support him and film the scene.

Konohamaru tries to convince the criminal to give up, but he gets angrier because his accomplices were his parents and threatens everyone with a massive explosion.

Well I think Konohamaru will make a great hokage when the time comes

When the situation seems hopeless, Kagemasa arrives at the scene to help the pretend Hokage, giving him enough time to distract the evildoer and take the bomb from him. However, the bomb is already active, so Konohamaru has to use his Rasengan to stop it from destroying the area.

After that intense fight, the crew is able to acquire some great footage that moves the producer, who decides to work with them again. Boruto Episode 257 ends with Konohamaru sharpening his kunai while the news reports on the film's success.

Twitter reacts to the episode

. @WarriYahTruth



Thankfully This show will be around for years to come! Boruto episode 257 10/10. Animation was well done, Creative, funny , unexpected and a damn good time!Thankfully This show will be around for years to come! Boruto episode 257 10/10. Animation was well done, Creative, funny , unexpected and a damn good time!😌 Thankfully This show will be around for years to come! https://t.co/LjTvpB0qPr

Fans were so happy with this week’s episode, which was a lot funnier than most people expected. The balance between silly and serious moments was handled perfectly, something that fans greatly appreciate.

Jatin Zadoo @jatin_zadoo #Boruto257



The funniest episode of Boruto.



The animation during the Rasengan scene was amazing. Loved it



Konohamaru was funny and amazing in this episode



Loved the way the anime showed Konohamaru's dream, what he still wants, and who he looks up to...



#BORUTO

#konohamaru The funniest episode of Boruto.The animation during the Rasengan scene was amazing. Loved itKonohamaru was funny and amazing in this episodeLoved the way the anime showed Konohamaru's dream, what he still wants, and who he looks up to... #Boruto257 The funniest episode of Boruto.The animation during the Rasengan scene was amazing. Loved itKonohamaru was funny and amazing in this episode🔥Loved the way the anime showed Konohamaru's dream, what he still wants, and who he looks up to...#BORUTO #konohamaru https://t.co/4hNPggnSoP

All the funny faces Konohamaru made during Boruto Episode 257 are probably going to end up in the next batch of memes from the series. And no one could blame the fans for using them since they are just so funny to look at.

While the episode itself did not have a grandiose plot behind it, fans were happy to see Konohamaru shine once again. They loved the scene where he remembered those who inspired him to try and become Hokage in the future, the Third and Seventh Hokages.

The scene where he used his Rasengan was also praised by fans, seeing as it has staggering visuals that fans have not seen in the series in a while.

There is a debate going on right now on Twitter about who looks better in the Hokage outfit, Konohamaru or Naruto.

Konohamaru cosplaying as Naruto is great, but dosent change the fact that..

Final thoughts

Joke aside, I really like Konohamaru's dedication in this episode 257, man really went all out to his heart contents to perform as the Hokage. And his dream on becoming one encouraged him even more.

A solid 7/10 episode (story wise, animation wise and the humor it displays) imo

A solid 7/10 episode (story wise, animation wise and the humor it displays) imo Joke aside, I really like Konohamaru’s dedication in this episode 257, man really went all out to his heart contents to perform as the Hokage. And his dream on becoming one encouraged him even more. A solid 7/10 episode (story wise, animation wise and the humor it displays) imo https://t.co/ADQPf2Uo5l

Boruto Episode 257 was a lot more enjoyable than many people thought it would be. When the premise of the episode was released, a lot of fans had doubts about how interesting an episode on filming a movie could be.

Still, the episode handled the premise brilliantly, something that was greatly helped by the writers not taking the episode itself seriously. It is filled with funny moments from beginning to end.

Fans get an ominous reminder of Himawari’s latent power, some faces that they will never forget, and a failed Talk-no-Jutsu from Konohamaru.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 258 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “The Uzumaki Family’s Hot Springs Vacation” (7/17) Boruto Episode 258 Preview [English Sub] Title: “The Uzumaki Family’s Hot Springs Vacation” (7/17) https://t.co/pVaMUepwh2

Next week’s episode will center around the Uzumaki family’s vacation to the resort Himawari won. It seems like it will revolve around the idea of a ghost haunting Boruto and his sibling while they try to relax. Let’s just hope the writers know how to make it as unique and enjoyable as Boruto Episode 257.

