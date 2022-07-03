Boruto Episode 256: Twitter reacts to Team 10’s relationship as Inojin and Chocho try to make the perfect ramen 

Boruto Episode 256 came out a few hours ago, leaving behind the intense mission Team 7 had back in Kirigakure. This time, the focus of the episode was on Inojin and Chocho, who feel they are a burden to Shikadai.

He has been busy with missions that do not involve the rest of his team, making them feel insecure about their future. Fans on Twitter quickly started talking about this unique episode. So, let’s go through the highlights and see what fans are saying about Boruto Episode 256.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers.

While Team 7 rests, Team 10 goes on a new mission in Boruto Episode 256

What happened last time?

Boruto Episode 255 was the conclusion to the war between Funato and Kirigakure, tying up all the loose ends that remained from this conflict. It started with Team 7 inside the Hokage’s office, talking with Naruto about their successful mission.

Naruto was happy to inform them that the Mist village would recover from the conflict, although it might take a while. Unfortunately, there was no news about Ikada, so Boruto immediately became worried for his friend, which made Kawaki angry.

Kawaki stormed out of the building to wander around on his own. During his walk, he encountered Team 5, and almost got into a fight against them because of his rude attitude.

Dean Ggg @ggg_dean Best Naruto run I have ever seen in the whole @Naruto series, no other episode can come near this episode.

(Boruto EP-255) Best Naruto run I have ever seen in the whole @Naruto series, no other episode can come near this episode.(Boruto EP-255) https://t.co/YPDj9KSbeD

The scene thenshifted to the Hokage's building where Boruto and Naruto talked about the importance of caring for friends. Naruto asked Boruto to fix things with Kawaki before leaving him and returning to his office.

Boruto found his brother, and instead of apologizing to each other, they began to fight — while the rest of Team 7 and an amused Naruto observed. They ended up understanding each other's emotions after the fight was over.

Naruto informed them that Ikada had been released and would be working with Kajiki again. So, he would take the kids to eat ramen as a celebration.

A captain is responsible for their team

Boruto Episode 256, titled The Ultimate Recipe, begins with Team 7, Chocho, and Inojin eating inside Thunder Burger while discussing the mission Team 7 had in the Mist. Boruto compliments Sarada on her skills as a captain, but the embarrassed Uchiha deflects the compliment by asking Team 10 about their newest missions.

They have not been out on a mission for a while since Shikadai was selected to go with another squad in an important assignment. Inojin and Chocho believe this is fine, but Boruto and Sarada commented on how this could hurt Shikadai’s reputation.

☆𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒔𝒂𝒓𝒂☆ @tsuki_minazuki #boruto #BORUTO256 O Mitsuki lá atrás só observando a conversa, tadinho kkk... incluam o Mitsuki na conversa agora O Mitsuki lá atrás só observando a conversa, tadinho kkk... incluam o Mitsuki na conversa agora 😡 #boruto #BORUTO256 https://t.co/Kunwmg0spU

After they are done eating, Chocho and Inojin starts to wonder if Shikadai would be better off without them. They think that maybe he can become a better ninja faster if he is not held back by his teammates. Nevertheless, they are unable to continue with their talk because Shikadai informs them about a new mission for them.

Team 10’s latest mission

rebecca @rocketbeccs Good morning and happy Boruto Sunday! Totally happy with today's ep. intro was awesome. ep was awesome. I've never liked Cho-Cho and Inojin so much. ending was great. very, very happy to be back in the village at Thunder Burger. Good morning and happy Boruto Sunday! Totally happy with today's ep. intro was awesome. ep was awesome. I've never liked Cho-Cho and Inojin so much. ending was great. very, very happy to be back in the village at Thunder Burger. https://t.co/0jFqeCgfCs

Chocho and Inojin are informed about Jingo Kumano, a rouge ninja who is residing in the village and could prove problematic. Shikadai will not be working with them since he will be a part of the investigation, something that shocks his teammates.

Boruto Episode 256 then cuts to later in the day; Inojin and Chocho are observing Jingo while he buys a knife from Tenten’s shop. Apparently, the intel he is collecting weapons is true, so they follow him into an alley and try to detain him immediately.

zell ʚ𔘓ɞ @shikateminha parem de separar inoshikacho não ligo se o shikadai já é muito mais avançado que a chocho e o inojin.. /j parem de separar inoshikacho não ligo se o shikadai já é muito mais avançado que a chocho e o inojin.. /j https://t.co/TMsn7P9Fb4

Jingo tries to run, but he is not a fighter, so his attempts are quickly suppressed by the two kids. It turns out that the former Shinobi is not trying to collect weapons; he is obtaining ingredients and tools for the perfect ramen recipe. Konoha’s criminal database was mistaken since he was already pardoned by his village a long time ago.

The rogue Shinobi escaped from his village because he was not a skilled ninja, but now he is a proud owner of a ramen shop in Konoha. He forgives the kids and invites them to try his ramen. Meanwhile, Shikadai is trying to apprehend criminals who wanted to steal Konoha’s ninja tools information.

A container for disaster

BellevilleHills @BellevilleHillz



Nos 3 ninjas bien que sur deux missions différentes s’unissent pour aider a récupérer des informations volés et aide un restaurateur à créer une recette de Ramen.

Le trio inséparable nous prouve leur force. Un épisode de #BORUTO centré autour du Trio Ino-Shika-Cho.Nos 3 ninjas bien que sur deux missions différentes s’unissent pour aider a récupérer des informations volés et aide un restaurateur à créer une recette de Ramen.Le trio inséparable nous prouve leur force. #BORUTO 256 Un épisode de #BORUTO centré autour du Trio Ino-Shika-Cho.Nos 3 ninjas bien que sur deux missions différentes s’unissent pour aider a récupérer des informations volés et aide un restaurateur à créer une recette de Ramen.Le trio inséparable nous prouve leur force. #BORUTO256 https://t.co/83ICYPvQP0

Boruto Episode 256 continues after the criminals manage to get away. They bump into the chef and take one of his ingredients, mistaking it for the information they just stole. Jingo collects the stuff that fell from his backpack and leads the two kids into his shop.

Jingo’s shop is not very popular, but his ramen will become popular if he impresses the critic that will arrive undercover tomorrow. He remembered that whenhe was hungry and moneyless, Ichiraku had offered him free delicious ramen — which was so delicious that it changed Jingo’s life.

He wants to make ramen that will make people happy like he was when he ate Ichiraku’s food. Inojin and Chocho offer to help him as an apology for the confusion earlier in the day; an offer Jingo accepts immediately.

There is another cut, this time to the criminal’s hideout, where their boss asks them for the data. The container they have is filled with spices and they figure out the real container must be in Jingo’s hands.

The perfect ramen

Bartolomeo D. Cannibal @BankaiBart I liked catching up with Shikadai, Inojin, and ChoCho in todays episode. Team 10 has always been one of my favorite dynamics even in OG and Shippuden I liked catching up with Shikadai, Inojin, and ChoCho in todays episode. Team 10 has always been one of my favorite dynamics even in OG and Shippuden

To create the perfect ramen, Inojin and Chocho take Jingo into dangerous areas outside of the village to obtain rare ingredients. They make him scale a giant mountain for bamboo shoots, and later have him fight a boar for meat.

Boruto Episode 256 moves back to Jingo’s shop, where the two kids are trying to teach him how to cook properly. The former Shinobi is very passionate about ramen, and his two assistants believe he will be able to create great food.

When they tried his new creation, both of them agree that it is delicious, but something is missing from it being the perfect ramen. The three of them go out to buy the last ingredient, but Jingo gets attacked by the criminals when he returns to the shop for his wallet.

Team 10 is back in action

MondayMint @monday_mint BULLYING TO ADULTS MUST BE STOPPED BULLYING TO ADULTS MUST BE STOPPED https://t.co/smFU6lJm5e

Boruto Episode 256 continues when Chocho and Inojin realize Jingo is gone and try to go and rescue him. It turns out Jingo was taken to the criminal’s base, where Shikadai and his new team are waiting to recover the stolen data.

While the criminals torture Jingo to obtain information, Shikadai creates a new plan with the rest of Team 10 to infiltrate the thief’s base and rescue the man. After a quick encounter against the criminals, they get apprehended and the chef gets rescued.

Shikadai follows the rest of his team back to Jingo’s shop, where his teammates confess how they were feeling. Fortunately, they found the missing data so the mission is over and they can go back to being a team.

Jingo is inspired by their relationship to create a new ramen recipe with potato chips that ends up being delicious. Boruto episode 256 ends with Teams 7 and 10 visiting the new popular ramen shop to try the new Ino-Shika-Cho ramen.

What are fans saying about Boruto Episode 256 on Twitter?

This week's episode was not as interesting or fast paced, something fans were quick to notice and criticize. It dragged on in many scenes, so it was not very well received by fans.

OG WAHEEDI @looyeh I will go back to Boruto Manga, this anime too slow. I will go back to Boruto Manga, this anime too slow.

However, Boruto Episode 256 featured a new intro and ending for the series, which became instant hits with the community.

Sam Ricardo 🧣🇯🇵🇦🇹 @Sam_D_Ricardo 🧡

#BORUTO

256 I love how the Uzumaki Family illuminated and exudes comfort. Whenever they appear we can see smiles, picnics, joke, mess, hugs, food... It's the ideal family model. It's as if we felt like we wanted to be there, being part of it all. #BORUTO 256 I love how the Uzumaki Family illuminated and exudes comfort. Whenever they appear we can see smiles, picnics, joke, mess, hugs, food... It's the ideal family model. It's as if we felt like we wanted to be there, being part of it all. 💜🧡#BORUTO#BORUTO256 https://t.co/psrikTIliH

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Ending 21, “Bibōroku” by Lenny Code Fiction. Boruto Ending 21, “Bibōroku” by Lenny Code Fiction. https://t.co/Ke9bpG7J7L

They have been talking nonstop about how good the songs and the animations are. They also loved how incredible it is that Sarada has her own ending.

The Boru-Sara fans did not miss this episode to talk about their favorite ship. Even when they were not the focus of the episode, the few moments they appeared together in Boruto Episode 256 were very wholesome.

Narugod1 (NG) @narugod1



3/10



#BorutoEpisode256 The Episode was really boring.. I have enough too see Chocho and Inojin saying for 256 Episode "we cant lose to Team 7", "Shikadai derserve better Teammates than us" and and and.. We only good thing about this Episode was Boruto, Sarada and the Opening.3/10 The Episode was really boring.. I have enough too see Chocho and Inojin saying for 256 Episode "we cant lose to Team 7", "Shikadai derserve better Teammates than us" and and and.. We only good thing about this Episode was Boruto, Sarada and the Opening. 3/10#BorutoEpisode256 https://t.co/3AhJfr6Fw7

And even if Jingo was inspired by Ichiraku’s ramen to create his own, fans were not going to accept a better ramen than the original.

𝘜𝘻𝘶𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘪 𝘉𝘰𝘳𝘶𝘵𝘰 @Uzumkiboruto @Abdul_S17 Ichiraku Ramen is better than that jingo guy ramen @Abdul_S17 Ichiraku Ramen is better than that jingo guy ramen

Final thoughts

BORUSARA HUG!!!!!! @BoruSar4 Jingo adding potato chips to Ramen is not really new to me since it kinda reminds me of Batchoy --Filipino Noodle soup which has Chicharon (fried pork/chicken skin) Jingo adding potato chips to Ramen is not really new to me since it kinda reminds me of Batchoy --Filipino Noodle soup which has Chicharon (fried pork/chicken skin)😅💕 https://t.co/Ww4UV2r1td

Boruto Episode 256 was not as interesting as we expected from the previews, but it was still funny and entertaining. Still, the inadequacy that Inojin and Chocho were feeling at the beginning of the episode was quickly forgotten, even though it was supposed to be their main motivation.

It was also strangely paced, with several segments happening in seconds while others could took a while to get anything done. It was still interesting to see Jingo prepare and come up with the perfect ramen recipe.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 257 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “Konohamaru becomes the hokage?!” (7/10) Boruto Episode 257 Preview [English Sub] Title: “Konohamaru becomes the hokage?!” (7/10) https://t.co/tSJEWm4y9g

Next week’s episode will once again focus on a new character, this time around it will be Konohamaru. Naruto was supposed to be a part of a movie, but he is too busy, so he will ask his honorary brother to help him out. It may be more interesting than Boruto Episode 256, so we can only wait to learn what will happen.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far