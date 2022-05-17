Why was the Ramen guy always nice to Naruto? 

Side characters in Naruto have shaped the anime into what it is today. Numerous characters have played a vital role in our lonely protagonist's life, as he built his character and gained tremendous power by encountering others along the way. A good story is always worth the watch when it brings in enough personalities to go with it.

One of these characters might not have gotten the most screen time in the series, but he has helped the Seventh Hokage through some of his most challenging times. The character in question here is Teuchi Ichiraku. He owns the famous "Ichiraku Ramen" restaurant in the Hidden Leaf village, which still stands to this day in the ongoing story.

Disclaimer: Everything mentioned in this article is based on theories that make the most sense with the story's main plot.

Teuchi Ichiraku and his behavior towards Naruto

Naruto's story gives us a hostile vibe towards the protagonist's early life, as the villagers consider him a monster due to the sealed curse within him. However, one guy decided to reach out and offer him a bowl of tasty ramen. His name was Teuchi Ichiraku, who cared for Naruto like none at the time.

Teuchi Ichiraku opened his restaurant 34 years before the Fourth Shinobi World War. He became loyal to the one focus in life, and that was to serve ramen to his fellow villagers in Hidden Leaf. Several years later, Ichiraku Ramen has been turned into an indoor restaurant alongside the modernization of the village itself.

Jiraiya's team with Minato and two unknown Genins (Image via Pierrot)

Due to Teuchi's approach towards Jinchuriki, there have been plenty of theories from the fanbase regarding this wholesome relationship. Many claimed that Teuchi might have been on Jiraiya's team alongside Naruto's father, Minato Namikaze. This theory opens up many closed doors due to the number of links it connects.

Teuchi being a Genin explains his behavior towards other Shinobis and how he was always unafraid while scolding them. While we don't know how his relationship with Minato and others was, it can be concluded to be one of respect, especially regarding how Teuchi treated Jiraiya and his student.

Teuchi Ichiraku at the opening of Ichiraku Ramen, 34 years before the Fourth Shinobi World War (Image via Pierrot)

Teuchi's name (手打ち) can mean "making noodles by hand." However, it can also translate to something like "killing someone with one's bare hands." This also hints at his possible Taijutsu origin during his days as a Shinobi.

Another interesting theory comes in the form of an ending from the Shippuden series, where Studio Pierrot chose to give some spotlight to the old restaurant. The ending shows numerous customers like Naruto, several Hokage, other Chunins, and Genins. However, the most exciting part was when Minato and Kushina came in.

Minato and Kushina at Ichiraku Ramen (Image via Pierrot)

During that time, Teuchi's daughter Ayame was seen hugging Kushina's baby bump. This implies that their relationship with Ichirakus was on a more personal level. Therefore, knowing Naruto was Minato's son, Teuchi decided to be extra kind to him.

Teuchi's influence can be said to have proven quite effective character-wise, as Naruto must have picked ways to have a kind and generous nature from his childhood days at Ichiraku Ramen.

