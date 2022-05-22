One of the best-known shonen animes ever made, Naruto has lots of action and adventure as well as themes of optimism, camaraderie, and pride. Measured on these premises, Boruto doesn't lag far behind either. They are a major hit in Japan and throughout the world because of their diverse cast of characters and exciting action sequences. They are also chock-full of mouth-watering and good-looking food. Let's take a closer look at what the ninja world consumes and maybe you'll be inspired to give Japanese cuisine a try!

From Icharaku ramen to Yakisoba Bun: 10 favorite foods of Naruto and Boruto characters

10) Rock Lee: Curry (Naruto)

Rock Lee, with his Curry of Life (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The curry that Karashi developed before joining Raiga is known as the Curry of Life. Due to its potent heat, the curry is capable of reviving those who are unconscious or gravely ill. After eating it a few times, it may help a person become stronger. As a result, those with a poor tolerance for spicy cuisine, such as Neji Hyuga, are knocked out by the dish. Rock Lee, who loves the curry can eat it anytime and anywhere.

9) Kawaki: Custard Taiyaki (Boruto)

Kawai and this favorite food, Tayaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Custard Taiyaki is a personal favorite of Kawaki's. During their visit to see Kawaki in the hospital, Shikadai and Inojin inquired about what he would want to eat. Kawaki remembered Sarada's tip when visiting the Taiyaki store with Naruto and instantly picked a Custard cream taiyaki.

An expression of delight from eating the excellent food appeared on his face instantly, which is something that seldom occurs with elegant characters like him.

8) Sakura: Anko dumplings (Naruto)

Although it may come as a surprise given Sakura's considerable expertise in medicine and health, she has a strong preference for sugary, syrupy edibles. The kind of food she loves includes syrup-coated red bean dumplings and umeboshi, which is a delicious pickled plum.

Even though each of these sweet treats is wonderful in moderation, it's difficult to envision someone being able to consume them without becoming bored. Moreover, Sakura has little interest in spicy cuisine.

7) Chocho: Chips (Boruto)

Chocho eating her beloved chips (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Potato chips that Chocho Akimichi consumes are the perfect addition to our snacking pleasures. Choji's habit of nibbling on chips is a common sight in Boruto. From what we have learned about Chocho, she enjoys participating in eating competitions and watching television, and her favorite cuisine is everything she can get her hands on.

Furthermore, it's impossible to miss that Chocho brings around one sort of food more often than any other. Potato chips are a staple in her diet, and she's always on the lookout for new varieties.

6) Sasuke: Onigiri and Tomatoes (Naruto)

Sasuke is a serious man, and we usually don't relate his culinary preferences to him. However, his favorite dishes are very distinctive. He particularly enjoys onigiris, rice balls stuffed with seasoned fish, and tomato sauce. Natto, a Japanese delicacy, is something he despises. Yet the stunner of the show is tomatoes! He'll eat tomatoes in any form you provide him with.

5) Shikadai: Sashimi and Taiyaki (Boruto)

The older generation of Naruto and Shikamaru, who prefer traditional cuisine, is at odds with their younger counterparts, who prefer fast food and other contemporary conveniences.

Shikadai and the lot frequently visit the Burger House in Konoha and love eating Sashimi. When Shikadai visited Kawaki, he brought a slew of fish-shaped cakes called Taiyaki, a popular Japanese fast food.

4) Itachi: Dango (Naruto)

Itachi loves Dango (image via Studio Pierrot)

Dango is essentially a dish of dumplings wrapped in sauce served on a stick. The Dango Shop in Konohagakure is renowned and also well-known. One of the town's loveliest residents, Anko Mitarashi, often visits this business.

Kisame Hoshigaki suggested that Itachi Uchiha and Kisame stop for tea here. As a youngster, Itachi Uchiha adored them more than any other food.

3) Mitsuki: Scrambled eggs (Boruto)

Mitsuki's preferences and dislikes make him a more intriguing character. Fans long to have a deeper understanding of this character's choices and beliefs.

While there are some common likes and dislikes amongst young genins, the young faux guy has a far more personalized list. Scrambled eggs are his favorite food, whereas meat from scaly animals is his least favorite. This is a nod to his snake-like past.

2) Naruto: Icharaku Ramen (Naruto)

Naruto with his bowl of ramen (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Warm food, such as soup, is a fantastic way to combat tiredness. It's impossible to separate Naruto from the most popular ninja meal in the world. You can't go wrong with ramen! There's nothing better than a bowl of boiling noodles with a variety of garnishes to hydrate your body.

Even in the first episode, we see ramen, which has been a recurring theme throughout the series. One of the protagonist's favorite places to eat is Ramen Ichiraku in Konoha Village.

1) Boruto: Burgers and Yakisoba bun (Boruto)

It's no secret that Boruto is a fan of hamburgers and Yakisoba buns to the core.

Boruto seems to be a big fan of burgers, and he would often hurry to obtain a limited-edition green chili burger and would often carry hamburger special discount coupons with him. Among the many things he enjoys, he mentions yakisoba buns the most.

That is all from our end. Do let us know your favorite dish in the comments section.

Edited by Khushi Singh