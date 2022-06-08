Which Boruto character are you, based on your zodiac?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a popular anime and manga series sequel to the original Naruto series. The show has introduced many characters, and each has a unique personality.

One of the most common discussions among fans is understanding the character they would be based on the zodiac sign. Let’s look at all the zodiac signs and the respective character the readers would be.

Boruto character based on the zodiac sign

1) Aries- Boruto

Boruto Uzumaki (Image credits: Ukyo Kodachi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Aries are highly passionate about the things they love. They do not back off from competition, much like the series's protagonist. He must constantly prove that he has his own identity and not just be called the Seventh Hokage’s son. Another trait common among Aries and the protagonist is that they’re incredibly hard-working. They would do anything to achieve the things they want and are accustomed to facing tough competition.

2) Taurus- Inojin

Inojin Yamanaka (Image credits: Ukyo Kodachi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

One of the most common traits among Taureans is that they might not be highly proactive in their things, but they indeed work hard and put in the effort. Taureans, just like Inojin, are entirely grounded as well. Inojin is someone who doesn’t let his emotions dictate his movements on the battlefield. Taureans' stable and grounded nature can certainly be compared to Inojin. Once Taureans set their mind toward a specific goal, they will work as hard as possible to reach it.

3) Gemini- Sumire

Sumire (Image credits: Ukyo Kodachi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Sumire is usually quiet and doesn’t go out of her way to have a conversation with others. However, during the series, she showed her confidence in a field that she was good at. As a Gemini, Sumire is quite analytical and methodical with any problem-solving. Geminis are also people that are driven and are quite curious as well. Sumire is driven and strives to become a better shinobi every day.

4) Cancer- Shinki

Shinki (Image credits: Ukyo Kodachi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Shinki is the adopted son of Gaara, and he is an exceptional shinobi who is skilled in all aspects of being a ninja. Much like Gaara, he showed early signs of maturity, which most people his age lack. Like Cancers, Shinki is someone who wants to exert just the right amount of energy to complete any task and also tries his best not to show all of his emotions when people are around. Another common trait between Cancers and Shinki is that they take pride in their skills and abilities.

5) Leo- Iwabee

Iwabe (Image credits: Ukyo Kodachi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Iwabee is one of those characters in the series who had good potential, but his academic performance held him back. However, much like Leos, Iwabe has a bit of a loud personality and is certainly someone who stands out quite a bit. He might be a little aggressive, but he also sets high standards and expresses irritation when he doesn’t meet them. He might seem unapproachable initially, but he is dependable at the end of the day.

6) Virgo- Sarada

Sarada (Image credits: Ukyo Kodachi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Sarada Uchiha is one of the most talented shinobis among her peers, and she is someone who constantly works hard to become better at what she does. Virgos and Sarada are highly logical and methodical in their approach to everything. They are pretty level-headed, which helps them objectively evaluate any given situation to develop a solution most suitable for the problem. No matter what skill level they’re at, they indeed strive to become better at their craft through training and practice.

7) Libra- Shikadai

Shikadai (Image credits: Ukyo Kodachi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Shikadai is a popular character in the series and is quite like his father, Shikamaru. He is someone who tries to evaluate things rationally and attempts to come up with the best strategy that would help his team get an edge over their enemies. Libras are pretty level-headed, striving to achieve equilibrium in every aspect of their lives. Shikadai is someone who works hard but certainly doesn’t enjoy putting in unnecessary effort. Shikadai, much like Libras, is quite dependable and trustworthy.

8) Scorpio- Mitsuki

Mitsuki (Image credits: Ukyo Kodachi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Mitsuki is Orochimaru's son and is a well-known character in the series. Scorpios prefer keeping to themselves and are generally people of very few words. However, they are people who would do anything for their friends and comrades, just like Mitsuki. Sometimes their aloof demeanor can be misunderstood, but their intentions rarely stem from negative thoughts, and they can be slightly mysterious.

9) Sagittarius- Himawari

Himawari (Image credits: Ukyo Kodachi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Himawari is one of the most beloved characters in the entire series. She is highly interested and constantly wants to know what’s happening. Much like Himawari, Sagittarius are those who continuously embark on a quest to seek knowledge. Their hunger for challenges and curiosity drives them to achieve the things they wish to do. They are people who want to explore the world and certainly work hard to get where they want to.

10) Capricorn- Kawaki

Kawaki (Image credits: Ukyo Kodachi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Kawaki has a bit of an aggressive demeanor, and that’s because of what he went through when he was a child. He is someone that hates the entire Otsutsuki clan and would do anything to stop them. One trait common among Capricorns and Kawaki is that they are people who are bound by their duty. Most of the value work a lot more than the average population, and they certainly don’t let emotions get in the way of performing any task.

11) Aquarius- Metal Lee

Metal Lee (Image credits: Ukyo Kodachi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Metal Lee is another famous character in the series, and he is Rock Lee’s son. He, too, specializes in taijutsu and spends a lot of time mastering his craft. Much like Metal Lee, Aquarius can be a little shy, but they work to achieve their goals. They are not afraid of taking an unconventional path and taking calculated risks from time to time. Aquarius can be underestimated since they don’t have the loudest personality, but they’re not lacking in displaying their skill.

Jayy❄️ @cinco_jayy METAL LEE HOLDING IT DOWN AND BEING THE VOICE OF REASON FOR EVERYONE. TOP 1 FOR A REASON METAL LEE HOLDING IT DOWN AND BEING THE VOICE OF REASON FOR EVERYONE. TOP 1 FOR A REASON

12) Pisces- Chocho

Chocho (Image credits: Ukyo Kodachi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Chocho isn’t one of the most well-received characters in the series, but she isn’t rude to others. Like Chocho, Pisces can be pretty intuitive and empathetic to those around her. Additionally, they can also be loud and open with their romantic feelings or thoughts. More often than not, they are pretty aware of who they are and what they’re doing. Pisces are also quite fluid and dynamic when it comes to their personality and can adapt to those around them if they wish to do so.

