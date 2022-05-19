Naruto: Which Hokage are you, based on your MBTI? (Personality test)

The Hokage in Naruto is considered the most powerful in the Hidden Leaf village. They are also all different in personality, jutsu style, power, and how they lived their lives, making them relatable to many people. Thus, many people have done this with various methods, from Zodiac Signs to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) personality test.

The MBTI test is 16 different types, so narrowing it down to seven will not be an easy task. Special considerations have been made for Hokage, whose reign fans never got to see Kakashi, but otherwise will stick to just the seven Hokage in Naruto. Some have two kinds in certain areas.

Note: Spoilers are included for Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto here. As always, this is just the author's opinion. It's in Hokage Order, chronologically.

Which Naruto Hokage best fits you, best on your MBTI type?

First Hokage Hashirama Senju: ENFJ

Naruto's first Hokage, Hashirama Senju, is a very extroverted person with extreme highs and lows, bombastic one minute and then horrendously glum the next. Typical ENFJs will focus more on others than on themselves. Hashirama greets everyone warmly in the village and is quite warm and affectionate.

Most ENFJs don't believe in their decision-making and go too hard on themselves when something goes wrong, much like how he blamed himself primarily for Madara's feelings and being too focused on the village.

Second Hokage Tobirama Senju: ISTJ/ESTJ

Introversion is Tobirama Senju's department, being the sternest man compared to Hashirama. For all that the Second Hokage seemed rude or insensitive, Tobirama was calm, composed, and cared deeply about the Hidden Leaf, the Will of Fire, and even the Uchiha. Though some have ascribed ISTJ to Tobirama regarding his policies, others have given him the ESTJ for everything else.

The only difference is the intro vs. extroverted types of thinking; they both emphasize family and order in their career, which Tobirama tended to do when he emphasized Leaf's political stability and tried to ensure everyone thought about everyone in the village, not just their clans.

Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi: ESFJ/ENFJ

Another fusion of the two, Hiruzen Sarutobi, is the longest-lasting of the Hokage in Naruto. He's also the one fans know the most about and debated about the most likewise. As far as Naruo's oldest Hokage goes, Hiruzen had a far more delicate and thoughtful approach to the village's rulership and foreign powers.

ESFJ's are tenderhearted and have hard times believing bad things about people they're close to, hence Hiruzen's surprise at Orochimaru's treachery. They are more likely to value communities as a whole, which Hiruzen did abide by, though he also blamed himself rather harshly for Danzo and Orochimaru's actions.

Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze: INFJ

Naruto's Fourth Hokage and father, Minato (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The term idealistic fits Naruto's most famous and popular Hokage Minato Namizake. Despite the physical resemblance to Naruto, Minato never really interfered or pried into people's affairs and never held grudges. If anything, Minato blamed himself for many things that occurred in Konoha after his death though maintaining respect for his opponents. Now, that doesn't particularly sound like his son, hence the further INFJ instead of ENFJ. The other thing is he was quite the quiet and reserved person, at least for a while anyway.

Fifth Hokage Tsunade: ESTP/ENTJ

ENTJs usually want to project larger-than-life images, focusing on the future rather than the here and now. This makes Tsunade a prime candidate for this personality type. While having more of the ENTJ personality type as a weakness of hers, she's heavily into gambling and is incredibly impulsive, which puts her shortcomings in the ESTP range.

She is very forward-thinking, gaining energy from socializing and trying to help everyone reach their dreams. She's also a powerhouse unto herself, befitting the ENTJ as Hokage.

Sixth Hokage Kakashi Hatake: INTP

Obito Uchiha @Sage_Drawing Lmao Kakashi becoming Hokage literally represents everyone who ended up working in a field they didn’t even major in school for Lmao Kakashi becoming Hokage literally represents everyone who ended up working in a field they didn’t even major in school for https://t.co/IJM8muvDGE

Kakashi Hatake was Naruto Uzumaki's mentor before reluctantly becoming the Sixth Hokage. He was already quiet and analytical during his time as one of the Anbu, though he became a teacher out of a desire to aid others. He is aloof and detached, though it is easygoing enough to read his manga even during Team 7s the Bell Test.

As befitting the INTP, Kakashi is more likely to have outside the box thinking and keep options open even as Hokage, so while he may be a demanding a nut to crack and still visited Obito and Rin's graves in his self-loathing and doubt, he is affectionate and loyal to Team 7 once they all get to know each other.

Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki: ENFP

The loud, proud, and final Hokage Naruto Uzumaki was always going to rate on the "extrovert" side of an MBTI chart.

Have excellent people skills? Check. Warm, enthusiastic, and future focus? That describes him. However, he tended to be overly emotional and struggled to follow the rules at times. Even as Hokage, those weaknesses are still a factor, but are overwhelmed by his great people skills and vast pools of empathy.

LIVE POLL Q. DId you find your personality reflected here? Yes (List in comments) No (List in comments) 1 votes so far

Edited by Suchitra