10 popular Naruto characters, ranked from oldest to youngest

Naruto has introduced a vast array of characters that have played an important role in plot progression. While some characters were extremely strong and popular, others didn’t receive much attention from the fanbase.

Some of the characters that fought in the war were mere teenagers fresh out of the academy who went on a few missions. Others, however, were fully grown adults who had a few decades of battle experience.

The series did a good job creating a set of characters that covered a wide range when it came to age. Let’s take a look at a few popular characters and their age towards the end of Shippuden.

Ranking some of the Naruto characters according to their age

1) Tsunade

Age: 55

Tsunade was the Fifth Hokage of the Konohagakure village and was the granddaughter of Hashirama Senju. She is considered to be one of the finest medical ninjas in the Naruto series.

Her contributions in the Fourth Great Ninja War were crucial. She even unlocked the Strength of a Hundred Seal, which can only be achieved by individuals with the highest level of chakra control.

Her raw strength is unmatched as she was able to break the ribs of a Susanoo with her bare hands.

2) Orochimaru

Age: 54

Orochimaru is one among the three Legendary Sannin and was the main antagonist during the earlier parts of Naruto. He is extremely skilled in Ninjutsu and dived into the depths of darkness in search of knowledge about Ninjutsus.

He was able to perform Edo Tensei and bring back the former Hokages to fight against Hiruzen Sarutobi while invading the Konoha village.

3) Might Guy

Age: 31

Might Guy is one of the most beloved characters from the series. Despite not being able to use Ninjutsu, his mastery over Taijutsu allowed him to rival some of the strongest characters in the show.

Some might argue that his fight against Madara was one of the best in the entire series.

Might Guy, after releasing all the Gates, became so strong that he almost succeeded in killing the Ten-Tails' Jinchuriki Madara. He even declared Might Guy as the strongest fighter he ever faced.

4) Kakashi

Age: 31

Kakashi Hatake is an extremely powerful shinobi with a high battle intelligence. Even the mention of his name is enough to instill fear in the neighboring nations. His ability to copy a Ninjutsu just by seeing it makes him a threat to anyone who battled him.

Like Tsunade, he too played an important role during the Fourth Great Ninja war.

5) Iruka

Age: 27

naruto memes @ino_memes remember when Iruka waited for Naruto at home to celebrate his birthday.. remember when Iruka waited for Naruto at home to celebrate his birthday.. https://t.co/nXpvAzTvRF

Iruka Sensei is another character from the series that one cannot hate. He played a huge role in Naruto's childhood and acknowledged him when the entire village ostracized him.

Iruka was extremely patient while teaching him and stuck by his side during the toughest of times. One of the most heartwarming events in the series was when Naruto asked Iruka to be his father during his wedding ceremony.

6) Gaara

Age: 17

Gaara of the Sand Village was a terrifying character when he was first introduced. He went on a killing spree during the chunin exams. However, he befriended Naruto and gradually turned a new leaf.

He later became an ally of the Konohagakure. He was also the One-Tail Jinchuriki and had immense power.

7) Sakura

Age: 17

Sakura Haruno is an able shinobi whose raw strength is just as terrifying as Tsunade’s. However, much like her mentor, her specialty doesn't lie in combat.

She too was a medical ninja who unlocked the Strength of a Hundred Seal and her healing abilities were of immense importance in the Fourth Great Ninja War.

8) Sasuke

Age: 17

Sasuke was another strong shinobi who happened to be an antagonist earlier in the series. He sought Orochimaru's knowledge in an attempt to gain certain powers with the sole intention of killing his own brother, Itachi.

His efforts were monumental in defeating Kaguya Otsutsuki as the latter could have succeeded in trapping everyone in the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

9) Naruto

Age: 17

Naruto, the protagonist of the series, had a rough childhood as he grew up without parents in a village filled with people who chose to stay away from him. However, over the course of the series, he grew up to be a fine shinobi who saved his village on numerous occasions.

He also achieved his dream by becoming the Hokage. Naruto, as a character, was inspirational to the show's fanbase as he showed what one could achieve if they never give up on their dreams.

10) Hinata

Age: 16

Hinata is one of the youngest characters among her peers. She hails from the Hyuga clan and specializes in the use of Byakugan Dojutsu.

Her ocular jutsu, along with her mastery over gentle fists, poses a lot of problems to the opponents. Her ability to strike vital chakra points with accuracy shows just how good she is in close combat.

She married Naruto towards the end of the series.

