5 Naruto characters who can beat Hiruzen Sarutobi (& 5 who never will)

Hiruzen is one such character that pops up in numerous discussions among Naruto fans. One of the main reasons this is the case is that he was given the title of God of Shinobi, which was given only to Hashirama Senju.

Hiruzen is another character that wasn’t handled well since there are no feats to back such claims. Despite his old age, he has shown his strength and the ability to fight on numerous occasions.

Naruto characters that can beat Hiruzen Sarutobi

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Pierrot)

Undoubtedly, Naruto Uzumaki is one of the strongest characters on this list and he has proven this on numerous occasions. There are zero feats for Hiruzen in his prime, but he is considered one of the strongest Hokages aside from Naruto.

Even if that’s the case, there’s not much he can do to Naruto in his Six Paths Sage Mode who is capable of producing some of the most destructive jutsus in the series.

2) Madara Uchiha

While Madara Uchiha in his base form would have struggled against prime Hiruzen, in the Ten Tail Jinchuriki mode, Madara would have been able to beat Hiruzen comfortably. The former Hokage is capable of all five nature transformations and has access to most forbidden jutsus.

But Madara in that state has access to the Truth Seeking Orbs, and using techniques like Limbo: Border Jail, Madara will be able to beat Hiruzen in this matchup. He also has one of the strongest doujutsus, Rinnegan, and has many options in terms of the techniques he can use to defeat Hiruzen.

3) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju (Image via Pierrot)

Hiruzen was considered one of the strongest Hokages in the Naruto series, but there are no feats from his prime to prove that. One thing that everyone can agree with is his versatility. He could perform all the techniques present in the Konohagakure knowledge base.

Hashirama is someone who took on the Kyuubi and Madara in a Susanoo by himself without summoning anything. His Wood Release was impossible to deal with and his chakra levels were comparable to Naruto’s. Hashirama would be able to beat Hiruzen if the two faced each other in a 1v1 battle.

4) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha had one of the most broken Sharingan abilities in the Naruto series. Obito in Ten Tail Jinchuriki mode also had access to the Rinnegan. If the Ten Tail released a Bijuu Dama, Hiruzen would be forced to do everything he could to either dodge or counter it.

Obito’s chakra levels at that stage are far higher compared to Hiruzen and with the help of his Rinnegan, he should be able to beat Hiruzen.

5) Might Guy

Might Guy (Image via Pierrot)

In his base form, Might Guy will surely lose to Hiruzen owing to the sheer versatility he possessed in his prime. However, things will be slightly different if Guy opens all Eight Gates. He was so strong that he almost killed Madara in his Ten Tail Jinchuriki form.

While Hiruzen might have a huge array of techniques that will help him counter most attacks that a person throws at him, Guy’s raw power and speed in his Eight Gates is something that he cannot match.

Characters that cannot beat Hiruzen

1) Neji

Neji hails from the Hyuga clan and has access to the Byakugan doujutsu. It gives him a near 360-degree vision to fight close-range opponents. That being said, Hiruzen was able to take on Edo Hashirama, Edo Tobirama and Orochimaru when the village was being invaded, which shows his strength and fighting abilities.

Hiruzen’s versatility will allow him to attack Neji from long range without taking damage from him.

2) Tsunade

Tsunade is one of the Three Legendary Sannin and has immense raw strength that very few can match. She specializes in medical jutsu and has incredible chakra control, which allowed her to use the Hundred Healings technique.

However, Hiruzen could still beat Tsunade despite his old age because he has a level of versatility that very few characters have in the series. Hiruzen would be able to dodge her attacks since his speed is superior and launch long-range attacks to slowly reduce her ability to regenerate and deal damage simultaneously.

3) Kabuto

Kabuto (Image via Pierrot)

Kabuto is one of the most underrated characters in the Naruto series and happens to be quite strong. He perfected Sage Mode, something that even Jiraiya couldn’t do, and showed his strength during the fight against Sasuke and Itachi.

However, Hiruzen would be able to beat someone like Kabuto since he was someone that could rival the likes of Tobirama in his prime. Hiruzen’s ability to use sealing techniques elevates his offensive abilities to another level and could take on some of the strongest characters in the series.

4) Sakura

Sakura is said to have surpassed Tsunade towards the end of Naruto Shippuden and can also use the Hundred Healings jutsu. However, just like her mentor, her area of specialization lies in medical jutsu and not in combat.

Someone like Hiruzen will not struggle against her simply because his physical abilities other than raw power are superior to hers. Factoring in the knowledge that he has about various jutsus, he would be able to beat Sakura with ease.

5) Hidan

Hidan (Image via Pierrot)

Hidan is a member of the Akatsuki and proved to be troublesome since he was immortal. That also gave way to complacency since he thought there was no way to defeat him. However, he was defeated and outsmarted by Shikamaru. Hiruzen might not possess the same IQ that Shikamaru had, but he is far superior in terms of the variety of jutsus he can use and his overall fighting abilities.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

