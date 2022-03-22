8 Naruto characters with the least fighting experience, ranked

In Naruto, becoming a Shinobi is seen as the norm. Parents will drop their children off at the Ninja Academy to begin their ninja training, and once they graduate, they will be ready to take on missions.

On these missions, they could encounter Shinobi at their age, or older with more skills. Because of this, people have finally realized how dangerous becoming a Shinobi is, especially in the middle of wars. However, despite this, kids still want to become powerful Shinobi like the Kage.

However, there are some characters who were never interested in becoming a Shinobi,. in Naruto so they typically stay and tend to duties in the village. These people have never experienced combat and lack a variety of Jutsu.

Here is a ranked list of 8 Naruto characters with the least amount of fighting experience.

1) Yuina Itomaki

Yuina Itomaki as she appears in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yuina is an ordinary citizen of Konoha who is determined to become a Shinobi. In preparation for the Ninja Academy, she has put in effort to study various Shinobi-related subjects.

She participated in the one-day trial at the Academy along with her teammates Himawari and Eho. Due to her lack of training, she struggled during the physical portion of the trial, but she excelled during the cat-finding mission.

Despite not having much fighting experience, she has the potential to become an incredible Shinobi.

2) Teuchi

Teuchi as he appears in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Teuchi has been a beloved character throughout the entire series. In Naruto, he is the owner and head-chef of Ichiraku Ramen, but in Boruto, his daughter has inherited the franchise.

He has spent his entire life making ramen rather than learning how to fight. Despite this, however, he has formed close relationships with Shinobi all over the village. After especially hard missions, Naruto and his friends tend to go to his ramen shop and eat together.

So, even though he has no fighting experience, if he were ever in any danger, there are many Shinobi willing to protect him and Ichiraku Ramen.

3) Tonton

Tonton as she appears in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tonton is Tsunade's pet pig and a devout member of Konoha's Logistical Support and Medical Division. She made her first appearance with Shizune and Tsunade and has been featured on the show since then.

Although she is a member of a Shinobi team, she does not have much fighting experience. She was present during the fights but was never involved in the fights as a combatant. She is better suited for a support role than a combat role.

Tonton has been shown to have a better sense of smell than ninja dogs and is capable of the Transformation Jutsu.

4) Tazuna

Tazuna first appeared during the Land of Waves Escort Mission arc. He wanted to build a bridge connecting the Lang of Waves and the mainland in order to bring prosperity to his home nation.

However, he knew Gato, the main antagonist of this arc, was vehemently against this idea. So, he hired Team 7 to escort him to the Land of Waves.

Even though he is not a Shinobi, performing actions that go against the interests of powerful people definitely causes him to get into trouble. So it is probable to assume that he has fought before and is able to defend himself from the average person.

5) Eho Nomaki

Eho Nomaki's first appearance in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Eho participated in the one-day trial at the Academy with Himawari and Yuina. He consistently trains with his grandfather. This allowed him to excel in the physical portion of the one-day trial, only struggling during the Tree Climbing portion.

He is confident in his decision to become a Shinobi and got annoyed when Himawari stated that she was not sure if she wanted to become one. By continuing to train with his grandfather and enrolling in the Academy, he will mature into a powerful Shinobi.

Alongside Himawari and Yuina, the trio may become another iconic Shinobi team.

6) Himawari Uzumaki

Himawari is the daughter of Naruto and Hinata and is incredibly powerful for her age. Despite being only ten years old in the anime, she has already unlocked her Byakugan and is capable of using Gentle Fist Taijutsu.

She has fighting experience from sparring with her aunt, Hanabi. Himawari practices her taijutsu techniques against her in order to become stronger, and she also trains with Hinata, occasionally.

During the one-day trial at the Academy, she was able to breeze past the physical portion and the Tree Climbing exercise thanks to her previous training. She was also able to quickly find her teammates after they had fallen into a well during the cat-finding mission.

She has immense potential and will definitely become an incredibly powerful shinobi.

7) Katasuke Tono

Kashin Koji manipulating Katasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Katasuke spends the majority of his time inventing and testing scientific ninja tools, in fact, he even made the prosthetic arm that Naruto uses.

Although he has never been shown in battle, it is assumed that Katasuke has some fighting experience since he is a special jonin.

8) Amado

Amado as he appears in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Amado is similar to Katasuke since he also spends most of his time in a lab. When he was a Kara Inner, he would spend time finding a suitable vessel for Isshiki, building cyborgs, and maintaining the body modifications of other Kara Inners.

Because all Kara Inners must be capable of defending themselves, it can be assumed that Amado has fighting experience. However, since he is never shown in a fight in Boruto, it is hard to gauge just how much he has.

