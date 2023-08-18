Boruto, Sarada, and Kawaki's post-Timeskip fit leaves everyone's jaw on the floor

The release of spoilers and raw scans for the Boruto manga chapter 81 has been met with much anticipation by fans, as it finally revealed the post-timeskip designs of Boruto, Sarada, and Kawaki. The timeskip in Naruto marked a significant turning point for the series, and the same can be said for Boruto. Fans eagerly anticipated Boruto's return, and recently, new details about the post-timeskip events emerged.
Viewers have already caught a glimpse of Boruto and Kawaki's updated appearances after the timeskip, which don't differ much from their previous looks. However, to the surprise of fans, Sarada Uchiha underwent a dramatic outfit overhaul.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex reveals Boruto, Sarada, and Kawaki's post-timeskip outfits
Boruto's new design showcases a more mature and serious appearance, drawing inspiration from Sasuke's attire. During the timeskip, he has honed his sword skills and can be seen wielding a katana reminiscent of Sasuke's Kusanagi Blade. It is worth noting that his revamped look significantly differs from anything his father wore upon returning to the Leaf after his training.
On the other hand, Sarada sports a fresh new haircut and dons a black tube top with a striking red lining. She completes her ensemble with a cloak, reminiscent of the colors seen on an Akatsuki robe. This suggests that Sarada may have drawn inspiration from her father's past and crafted her outfit to pay homage to his time with Team Taka.
Kawaki's post-timeskip design was recently revealed through raw scans and leaks from the first chapter of the upcoming series. Notably, Kawaki has undergone physical changes, growing taller and more muscular. Additionally, he now dons a black cloak, a white shirt, and black pants as part of his new attire. Furthermore, he wields a Bo staff.
The first part of the manga concluded with Eida's Omnipotence reversing the histories of Boruto and Kawaki, leading to the upcoming Two Blue Vortex series.
It's worth noting that Boruto's attire mirrors Sasuke's while Sarada's new look alludes to an Akatsuki cloak. Meanwhile, Kawaki emits a villainous aura. These intriguing similarities and heightened anticipation surround these fresh developments, building excitement for the next phase of the manga.
Fans have gone crazy over the trio's post-time skip outfits
Twitter exploded with back-to-back tweets after the raw scans and leaks for the latest chapter were released, with most of them tweeting how the creators have done justice to the appearance of Boruto, Sarada, and Kawaki.
End of part 1 of the Boruto manga
In chapter 80, titled What Dad Would Do!, Boruto is accused of killing Naruto. Meanwhile, Shikamaru confronts Eida's all-powerful abilities. In a public announcement, Shikamaru discloses Boruto's alleged crime, deeply affecting Sarada.
Mitsuki sets off to find his former friend, while Eida questions Kawaki's extreme methods. Sasuke vows to protect Boruto during their upcoming training. Amidst the turmoil, Code seeks revenge, and Kawaki strives to eliminate his rival, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of the manga.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will officially kick off the manga timeskip in the pages of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine on August 21 in Japan. The first chapter of the series is finally gearing up for its release. The new chapter of the series will release around four months after the release of its last installment.
