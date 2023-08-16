Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 spoilers and raw scans: Boruto returns to Konoha after the timeskip to face Kawaki and an old enemy

The highly anticipated spoilers and raw scans for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 were leaked online on Wednesday, August 16. This revelation sent fans into a frenzy as they were greeted with stunning visuals one after another. The chapter begins by fast-forwarding four years, revealing our beloved characters all grown up and introducing the formidable antagonist Code.
In chapter 80 of the Boruto manga, a series of events unfold. Boruto finds himself falsely accused of Naruto's murder. Shikamaru then makes an announcement that exposes Boruto's alleged crime, deeply impacting Sarada. Mitsuki sets out to finish off Boruto while Eida questions Kawaki's approach.
Amid all the chaos, Sasuke promises Sarada that he'd protect Boruto. However, matters become even more intense as Code seeks revenge and Kawaki harbors intentions of eliminating Boruto.
Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 spoilers mark Boruto's return; show Shikamaru Nara as the 8th Hokage
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 begins with an eye-catching double spread page showcasing Boruto's complete timeskip design. This revelation holds immense excitement for fans eagerly anticipating the growth and transformation of their beloved characters over the years.
The opening scene of the chapter unfolds in Konoha, a village deeply scarred by past tragedies. Sarada stands before the Hokage room, with her face expressing discontent. Subsequent panels of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 reveal a tense exchange between Sarada and Shikamaru, who now fulfills the role of Hokage.
Sarada passionately advocates for Boruto's innocence, vehemently defending him against accusations of treachery. Concerned for Sarada's well-being as a shinobi, Shikamaru counters with worry-laden words while being steadfast in upholding his position. In response, Sarada resolutely declares her allegiance to the seventh Hokage as her ultimate inspiration, disregarding Shikamaru's influence.
In the next panel of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1, fans will have the opportunity to witness Kawaki's timeskip design. He is shown entering into the dimension where Naruto and Hinata are held captive, appearing as though not a day has passed for them since time stands still within their realm.
The scene transitions to Sarada and Sumire engaging in a conversation with Eida and Daemon regarding Eida's "Rewrite of History." They inquire about the possibility of restoring things back to normal, but Eida firmly denies any such option.
Curious, Eida asks Sarada and Sumire how they managed to keep their memories intact. Although it remains uncertain what role Eida and Daemon will play in the upcoming chapter, their presence suggests that they will remain significant characters within the storyline.
In the next panel of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1, Mitsuki is shown with a design upgrade. He still nurtures deep-seated enmity towards Boruto and possesses an intense desire to end his life.
Kawaki specifically mentions that Boruto will not be able to evade his watchful gaze, indicating his capability to track Boruto's movements upon entering the village. Moreover, Kawaki has acquired the power of flight, which manifests as one of the inherited abilities belonging to the Ōtsutsuki clan.
Himawari, Shikadai, Inojin, and Chocho's designs are also revealed in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1. Chocho is shown training with Himawari, who aspires to become stronger. Himawari expresses her doubts about Boruto being a bad guy and firmly believes that her father is still alive somewhere.
Konoha is thrown into chaos when Code's fearsome ten-tails minion army runs rampant. The streets are swarmed with menacing creatures, putting the lives of innocent villagers at risk.
In the midst of this turmoil, Sarada steps forward with unwavering determination to protect her fellow villagers. However, she soon realizes that her valiant efforts to defeat the minions are futile as they possess the ability to regenerate at an alarming rate.
As the situation reaches a critical point and tension mounts, a captivating entrance demands attention. The orchestrator of this chaos, Code, enters with an undeniable malevolence emanating from him.
Calmly yet chillingly, he turns his attention to Sarada, his words laced with a sinister undertone. "Good morning, Sarada," he utters before unnerving her further by requesting her to scream for help. Instantly, fear grips her spine.
As the suspense reaches its zenith, a ray of hope appears in the form of Boruto Uzumaki. The charismatic young ninja enters the scene and stomps Code on his face, and cheekily answers him,
“That's the kind of creepy thinking that gets you in trouble with all the girls.”
Sarada is visibly shocked by Boruto's sudden appearance, injecting an air of surprise and intrigue into the narrative.
In the final moments of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1, a thrilling cliffhanger emerges, leaving readers on the edge of their seats. Kawaki's heightened awareness senses Boruto's presence, signaling an imminent confrontation.
The intriguing teaser text, "The whirlpool of destiny/fate to be mixed together once again," sets the stage for an enthralling continuation. It hints at the interwoven destinies of our characters and foretells the challenges they will encounter as they navigate through the intricate web of fate.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 is poised to become a significant event, leaving readers intrigued about how the unfolding events will transpire. The leaked spoilers and raw scans have undeniably heightened anticipation for this chapter, with fans eagerly awaiting its release on August 20, 2023.
