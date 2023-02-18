Boruto finally reveals the truth behind Kawaki's post-time skip threat

Boruto chapter 78 will be released on February 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, spoilers have already surfaced, and it is clear that we are fast approaching the time skip.

In the previous chapter, fans saw Kawaki's hatred for the Ohtsutsuki Clan and concern for Naruto reach a point where he locked the latter in an alternate dimension. He also declared his plan to kill the young Uzumaki because the latter's most recent mental connection with Momoshiki revealed how his body is gradually being taken over.

Yet, the exciting flash-forward scene the series opened with and that sparked a great deal of interest among readers seems to go against Kawaki's present determination. After all, the future Kawaki threatened only to seal and not kill Boruto.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers.

Boruto has prompted fans to reconsider Kawaki's threat

The young Uzumaki as in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Chapter 78 spoilers reveal that the young Uzumaki and Kawaki briefly face off in a manner that is very similar to the post-time skip scene.

While the young Uzumaki will seek an explanation for the disappearance of his parents, Kawaki will confirm that he has sealed Naruto and Hinata in a dimension where time does not flow. It will also be out in the open that Kawaki wants to kill Boruto for being an Otsutsuki.

Later, Sarada will show up, and just as she is about to be harmed, the young Uzumaki will intervene, leaving him with an eye scar. The chapter will supposedly conclude with Momoshiki announcing that the protagonist has lost his eye for good and declaring that the end has begun.

Why would Kawaki want to seal Boruto in the future?

Kawaki in the future (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the manga's opening sequence, readers saw Kawaki and Boruto come face-to-face as Konoha lay in ruins. It resembled the post-war scene in which Sasuke and Naruto had a final showdown. There, Kawaki was seen announcing that the age of the shinobi was over and that he would send Boruto to the same place where he sent the Seventh Hokage.

It was initially assumed that he had already killed Naruto and sent him to the afterlife and that he intended to do the same to the yellow-haired protagonist. The meaning changed completely when it was revealed in chapter 77 that he had used his dojutsu, Daikokuten, to seal Naruto in another dimension. His current resolve to kill Boruto is considerably at odds with this.

For the time being, fans do not know what prompted him to change his mind. However, they do know that the plot to assassinate the young protagonist, at least at some point in the future, will be off the charts. They have hazarded a few guesses based on the information they have.

Kawaki choosing to trap the young protagonist could be because there is a chance of finding a remedy for his Otsutsukification. Or, realizing that there is no stopping Momoshiki from taking over the young Uzumaki, he may opt to trap him in that other dimension.

A quick recap of chapter 77

Naruto, Hinata, and Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the previous chapter, Kawaki became aggressive after discovering Momoshiki was still within Boruto. Upon Shikamaru’s intervention, while he stopped being hostile, he soon left on a short errand.

As Eida, Daemon, Sarada, Sumire, and others were out shopping, Kawaki appeared at Naruto's house. Kawaki thanked Naruto for being his father figure before pledging to protect him by eliminating the Ohtsutsuki Clan.

The yellow-haired protagonist likewise fell under this category. Both Hinata and Naruto were surprised, but Kawaki trapped them in another reality before they could react.

Both chapter 77 and the upcoming chapter 78 have radically changed fans' assumptions about the flash-forward scene. The takeaway from both of these chapters is that Kawaki will not wish to kill Boruto as originally expected.

There will undoubtedly be more things in play, but it will take some time to get there.

As mentioned earlier, chapter 78 of the series will be released on February 21, 2023, at 12 am JST.

The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!

Poll : 0 votes