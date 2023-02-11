Boruto chapter 78: Release date, where to read, and more

Boruto chapter 78 will be released on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. The upcoming installment will be available for free on the official Viz and MangaPlus websites, as well as the official Shonen Jump app.

Following the shocking events of the previous issue, in which Kawaki's anticipated yet shocking betrayal took place, fans are excited to know about the series' future developments. Most importantly, the time skip is fast approaching, and there is so much to be resolved, including the Code situation, that the hype is justified.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto manga.

Boruto chapter 78 likely to focus on the consequences of the Hokage's disappearance

Release date and time

Kawaki from the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The series appears to be nearing the end of the Code arc. New manga chapters are released on a monthly basis, and while the wait can be long, it is worth it when chapters are as good as the previous one.

The upcoming Boruto chapter 78 will be available at the following times and dates:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Monday, February 20

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Monday, February 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Monday, February 20

Central European Time: 4 pm, Monday, February 20

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Monday, February 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Monday, February 20

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Tuesday, February 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Tuesday, February 21

What to expect in Boruto chapter 78?

Kawaki and Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto chapter 78, readers will learn about the confusion that results from discovering that both Naruto and Hinata have disappeared. The sensory unit will likely notice it first, compromising Shikamaru's preparations and giving Code an opening.

On the other hand, every in Konoha is aware of Kawaki's power, and Boruto's intuition may locate him in the vicinity of his home, proving to everyone that he is to blame. A conflict is expected to take place in Boruto chapter 78, which could lead to the future vision from a few chapters ago, where Mitsuki was seen in Sage Mode.

A brief synopsis of Boruto chapter 77

Kawaki as in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the previous chapter, after finding Momoshiki was still inside Boruto, Kawaki wanted to talk to the Ohtsutsuki. Only when Shikamaru prompted Kawaki to recall Naruto's face when he saw Boruto did he cease his hostility. He promptly left on a minor errand and used Sukunahikona to avoid being tracked by the sensory unit.

Eida agreed with Kawaki's decision and followed suit. Shikamaru concluded that the only option was to comply with her wishes. While Boruto, Daemon, Sarada, and Sumire went shopping with her, she informed Shikamaru that Code had over a thousand Claw Grimes, which are these creatures that arose from Ten Tails and will be deployed to invade Konoha.

Daemon was seen complaining about how weak everyone in Konoha was until he detected some intensity from Himawari and rushed to her. He was perplexed since she gave off the impression that she was weak, but he sensed something that led him to believe otherwise.

Meanwhile, Kawaki appeared at Naruto's residence and thanked him again before promising to protect him by eliminating the Ohtsutsuki Clan. This would also include Boruto, who was waiting to be taken over by Momoshiki. Both Hinata and Naruto were taken aback, but Kawaki sealed them in another dimension before they could act.

Poll : 0 votes