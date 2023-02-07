New Boruto twist makes Himawari stronger than Naruto

A long-running meme circulating among Boruto fans about Himawari appears to be coming true.

The jokes about how she could defeat everyone in the Boruto universe started after she knocked Naruto out with a Gentle Fist. Daemon, who is currently one of the strongest characters in the series, said something about her in Boruto chapter 77, reigniting fans' interest in Himawari's true abilities.

Boruto has already reached a dramatic juncture, with Kawaki's betrayal in the last chapter and the long-awaited time skip on the horizon. At this point, the official affirmation that Himawari might potentially become the most powerful character has no doubt thrilled many, as Tenseigan appears to be the key to unlocking her true powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Boruto chapter 77 may have hinted that Himawari will eventually attain the Tenseigan

What is the Tenseigan?

Toneri's Tenseigan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the most powerful dojutsu to have ever existed, the Tenseigan is specific to the Ohtsutsuki clan. The Tenseigan can be awakened by implanting an Ohtsutsuki with a Hyuga's Byakugan.

Only when these two bloodlines converge can the Byakugan be transformed into the Tenseigan. The Tenseigan bestows extraordinary powers on its user, such as the ability to summon golems, manipulate gravity, and gain access to the Truth-Seeking Balls.

Hamura is the Hyuga clan's ancestor, and he was also the first to develop the Tenseigan. Toneri Ohtsutsuki is the only other person to have held this unique ocular power. He awakened his Tenseigan by stealing Hanabi Hyuga's Byakugan.

Why Himawari might be able to attain this power?

Himawari as in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite the fact that Himawari is the synthesis of Hamura and Hagomoro's chakras (which in a way replicates Kaguya's chakra), Himawari's singularity has not been highlighted in the series.

Moreover, she is an anomaly within the Hyuga clan because she is the only one to have awakened her Byakugan, whereas the rest are born with it. All of this points to Himawari possessing the required conditions, namely the genetic makeup and chakra to form the Tenseigan.

The one thing that does not help Himawari's case is that a pure Byakugan is required to awaken that Tenseigan. But Kishimoto may be able to work around this seemingly minor obstacle.

As for why Boruto lacks the Tenseigan, it is because he was not able to awaken his Byakugan, which is a necessity. As a result, he was forced to settle with the Jougan, which is nonetheless far more powerful than the standard Byakugan.

In what way does chapter 77 confirm Himawari's future powerup?

According to NCHammer 23, a YouTuber and Boruto fan-theorist, the Tenseigan is actually a shinjutsu, the highest order of ninjutsu, which if achieved by Himawari will elevate her to the same level as the Ohtsutsuki God, Shibai.

Daemon, Eida, and Code are currently some of the most powerful characters in the Boruto universe, and they all have Shibai’s cells that Amado transplanted into them, allowing them to perform Shinjutsu.

In chapter 77, Daemon, who grumbled that no one in Konoha was strong enough to interest him, was able to sense Himawari's immense power and deemed her his equal. Therefore, he was surprised when she did not avoid him, as he believed it would have been easy for someone like her. Given her ancestry, this merely suggests that she will obtain the Tenseigan.

