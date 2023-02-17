Boruto chapter 78 leaked cover features Naruto

The cover page of Boruto chapter 78 has been leaked by Shonenleaks on their Twitter handle.

Featuring the Seventh Hokage Naruto - the cover reveal has fans gripping the edge of their seats to find out the effects of the last chapter's shocking betrayal. The chapter is set to drop at 12 am JST on Monday, February 20, 2023. Fans can read it later for free on Viz Manga, Mangaplus, and Shonen Jump.

Boruto chapter 78 is expected to pick up from the point where chapter 77 left off. It starts with Naruto and Himawari's shocking disappearance. Fans expect to see a confrontation between the antagonist Kawaki and his idol, Naruto. The cover leak seems to confirm that in some capacity.

Boruto Chapter 78 shows Naruto looking back in a splendid blue outfit

The new chapter's title, A Big Fool or A Big Idiot, has led to a lot of speculation about who it might refer it.

People are wondering if it is Naruto, who let his guard down and let Kawaki trap him and his daughter in another dimension. They also question if it was Boruto, who is left to face his adversary alone. Fans even wonder if it is Kawaki who might finally be made to realize the error of his ways.

After a month-long wait, fans of the series can finally witness the repercussions of Kawaki's actions in Boruto chapter 78. That, along with the approaching time skip and the escalating 'Code' situation, means that hype is at an all-time high.

Kawaki versus Boruto (Image vis Studio Pierrot)

Chapter 77 featured a heartwarming exchange between Kawaki and Naruto at the Hokage's residence, as the orphan expressed his gratitude to the latter for saving his life.

However, this devotion soon took a dark turn as he spoke of his intention to kill Boruto, whose body Momoshiki would use to resurrect himself. This desire was born of a fear that the Ohtsutsuki would kill Naruto, whom he sealed in a different dimension using his dojutsu before he could save his son.

Boruto chapter 78 might see a much-awaited face-off between Boruto and Kawaki take place, although the cover foreshadows a huge role played by Naruto. Will he find a way to return to Konoha in time to save his son?

Some fans speculate that the cover serves as a possible misdirection, and Naruto is absent altogether. That should make sense, given Boruto's attempts to crawl out of his father's shadow. He could finally have the chance to show his merit as the future leader of his village.

Final thoughts

Naruto's blue outfit, as shown on the cover, is also a talking point among the fans, with many saying it symbolizes sorrow. Is it perhaps foreshadowing that the Seventh Hokage will find a way to master a new form of jutsu? Or something much more tragic?

Whatever the outcome of Boruto chapter 78 might be, the cover reveal has the fan base excited Some fans even fear for the Seventh Hokage's life, considering shonen anime's long history of disposing of father figures for ensuring the son's growth.

Fans are not only hyped up about the upcoming confrontation but, as shown by the replies to the Twitter leak, are also stunned by their favorite jinchuriki's new look.

