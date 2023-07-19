Boruto: Sarada time-skip teaser hints at a major Akatsuki moment on the way

The recent announcement of the Sarada time-skip teaser for the Boruto series has stirred up the internet. Boruto fans have been waiting for this announcement for a long time, given that the series went on hiatus after publishing Boruto chapter 80 on April 20, 2023.

As the new cover of Boruto featured a Sarada time-skip teaser, fans have noticed the resemblance between the attire of Sarada and Akatsuki. Thus, many feel that Sarada is likely to make an impactful entry in the next part of the Boruto series.

Boruto: Sarada time-skip teaser indicates Akatsuki’s impact on the next part of the series

According to the new announcement of the Boruto series that featured a Sarada time-skip teaser, the upcoming manga is set to be named Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. The story is likely to catch up after the time-skip where Boruto and Kawaki, the two most powerful Shinobi, will face off against each other to prove their individual perspectives.

The latest manga cover featured the first look of Sarada Uchiha after the time-skip, where she wears an attire similar to the Akatsuki. The cover shows that Sarada is wearing a black tube top with a red lining on it, which is similar to Akatsuki’s unique dress-up.

Interestingly, this has led fans to compare these two attires and speculate that the Sarada time-skip teaser of the series might hint at taking some inspiration from Akatsuki in the sense of attire.

Itachi Uchiha as seen in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Akatsuki holds a special corner in the hearts of Naruto fans. This particular group is one of the most energized and impactful villains in the anime world. This is why the Sarada time-skip teaser reflecting a resemblance to Akatsuki has the whole fandom excited to see some Akatsuki moments in the upcoming Boruto manga.

After the completion of Boruto Part 1, fans were eagerly waiting for the next part. Eventually, there were leaks about the next chapter that indicated that the time-skip was likely to occur soon. Fans have gotten the idea of Boruto time-skip since the beginning of the haphazardness at the ending of Boruto Part 1, particularly after an unexpected twist in Boruto chapter 79 and chapter 80.

Boruto chapter 79 and chapter 80 ultimately set the stage for the Boruto manga to lead toward the time-skip. Now, the announcement of the next part of the Boruto series with an Akatsuki vibe to Sarada’s first look has taken the excitement of the fans to another level.

Final thoughts

asad @sasukeslefthand Sarada’s timeskip design is probably THE most drastic design change the Naruto franchise has witnessed pic.twitter.com/pHIiJBGzp5 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/pHIiJBGzp5

The recent Sarada time-skip teaser of the upcoming Boruto manga cover also conveyed a message regarding the continuation of serialization of the series once again in August 2023. As fans are enthralled by this news, they are also hoping to see some Akatsuki influence in the next part of the Boruto manga.

The Boruto Part 1 manga ended with a peak and, hopefully, the second part, which is named Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, will continue this peak fiction with a great story of Boruto, Kawaki, and others. Fans will also get to witness the most anticipated Boruto time-skip.

Additionally, fans might get to see Boruto train with Sasuke to be the best fit to face off against Kawaki and prove him wrong. However, it is yet to be seen how the people of Konoha village will respond to the recent turn of events and what Kawaki and Eida plan to do next.

