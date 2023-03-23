Naruto evokes nostalgia among fans by releasing a special Akatsuki PV on its 20th anniversary

Since the first episode, Naruto has become one of the most popular shonen animes. Since it has been 20 years since the first episode, a one-of-a-kind commercial for the Naruto TV anime was put on YouTube to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary. This edition includes several fan favorites and key moments from the show's narrative.

The entire main Akatsuki cast is shown in the clip. The footage also included several important jutsus of the Akatsuki members. Itachi, Sasuke, Sasori, Konan, Deidara, Kisame, Pain, and Hidan, along with other fan favorites, made appearances as viewers relived memorable scenes from the series.

Naruto's Akatsuki PV centered on Itachi, from childhood through his demise

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Shonen Jump posted the Akatsuki PV on YouTube, and many of the show's viewers then reposted it on Twitter. The one minute and nine seconds of PV begin with Itachi opening his eyes and end with him closing them.

The main Akatsuki members are prominently featured throughout the PV, with the focus shifting to Itachi in the second half. The PV also includes the infamous fight between Sasuke and Itachi and the tragic Uchiha tragedy, in which Itachi killed all of his clan members except Sasuke.

Furthermore, Pain was seen in the one-minute footage just before he obliterated the hidden village. There was also a scene in which the Six Paths of Pain were shown. The last few seconds of the movie depict all of Itachi's recollections.

A still of Akatsuki from Naruto (Image via Pierrot Studio)

Since its release in 2002, Masashi Kishimoto's masterwork has become a global sensation. The story of a young ninja who is on a mission to become the Hokage and defend his village has captivated fans from all over the world. More than that, it was Itachi's tale, which possessed the will of fire and made the biggest sacrifice of any other character in the series to defend the village.

Even the first Hokage, Hashirama, acknowledged in the series that Itachi was a better Shinobi than he had ever been. As the series went on and more of Itachi's story was told, he became a favorite of many fans.

Fans on Twitter moved to tears by the Akatsuki PV

As soon as the video was shared on Twitter, many of the series' fans were surprised and claimed that it was the best, while others were moved to tears by the nostalgic scenes. A lot of people posted about how happy they were on social media.

One fan even commented that Itachi needs to have his own show. However, most fans commented on how much they missed the series.

In summation

Throughout the 20-year run of the Naruto series, it has had an impact on fans all over the world. Further surprises and announcements are planned to be revealed in the upcoming months as the 20th-anniversary festivities of the Naruto TV anime are planned to last the rest of the year.

A still from Naruto (Image via Pierrot Studio)

Aside from special events, merchandising, and partnerships with other well-known properties, the Naruto series will also be the subject of unique projects. Fans may catch up on the original manga series on Manga Plus and Viz Media or rewatch the original anime series on Netflix and Hulu.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

