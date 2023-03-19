Boruto plot twist changes the course of the series after Chapter 79

The Boruto plot twist of the upcoming chapter has already sent fans into a frenzy. While Boruto chapter 79 is set to be released on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 12 am JST, raw scans and spoilers of the chapter went viral on the internet the previous week. Fans were already shocked by the previous chapter's plot twists, where Naruto and Hinata were sealed in a different dimension by Kawaki. But chapter 79 raw scans indicate a bigger Boruto plot twist in the franchise.

With the Boruto plot twist of chapter 79, the story of the series will change its course to a different one. Since Boruto chapter 69, the series has revolved around defending Konoha from the attack expected from Code. However, after the Boruto plot twist in the most recent chapter, it seems that the story is about to follow a different arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Boruto plot twist will drive the story to a different path

Howlxiart🔩 @howlxiart



Boruto will lose his will to live (from the current events it makes sense)



Momoshiki will then take over and live Borutos life for him This shit is only getting started!

#BORUTO #NARUTO Reminder: Momoshiki has said this 🤩Boruto will lose his will to live (from the current events it makes sense)Momoshiki will then take over and live Borutos life for himThis shit is only getting started! Reminder: Momoshiki has said this 🤩Boruto will lose his will to live (from the current events it makes sense)Momoshiki will then take over and live Borutos life for him 😭😭😭 This shit is only getting started!#BORUTO #NARUTO https://t.co/eTond7cED6

After Kawaki abandoned the mission of living with Eida and Daemon and sealed Naruto and Hinata in chapter 77, the plot initially started to take a different turn. Kawaki decided to kill Boruto again so that he could protect Naruto and the Konoha village. But no matter how noble the reason was, the authority of Konoha couldn’t accept it.

Kawaki ultimately went through with his plan to kill Boruto without any hindrance. Meanwhile, Eida informed Shikamaru and others about Naruto and Hinata’s disappearance and Kawaki’s motive. While Kawaki engaged in a battle against Boruto, everyone arrived at the spot and surrounded Kawaki.

In an unexpected turn of events, when everyone thought that they had caught Kawaki, Momoshiki appeared through Boruto’s body and helped Kawaki escape.

Further, according to the raw scans of the next chapter of Boruto, Kawaki seemed tired after trying over and over to get rid of his chakra, and Eida found him in the end. Eida assured him that she was on his side, and Kawaki then stated his wish to Eida that it would be easy for Kawaki to kill Boruto if the latter were an outsider, so that no one could stop Kawaki from killing Boruto.

At that moment, Eida showed her true power. With Eida’s godlike power, named Omnipotence, she was able to rewrite history, and by rewriting history, the lives of Kawaki and Boruto were reversed. Kawaki became the son of Naruto Uzumaki, who was born and raised in Konoha. On the other hand, Boruto became an outsider who killed Naruto. The power of Eida changed the whole plot of the story.

☀️Aditya 🌌(School arc Finale) @AdityaCursed

1. Boruto shall become an outsider.

2. Kawaki should become Kawaki Uzumaki.



Thats how @yinraijin_ The Omnipotence jutsu is the power to materialize the deep desire. Eida's power is the result of her desire to be loved. The effect that was produced here are 2 different desires1. Boruto shall become an outsider.2. Kawaki should become Kawaki Uzumaki.Thats how @strwberryscone @ro9uekawaki @yinraijin_ The Omnipotence jutsu is the power to materialize the deep desire. Eida's power is the result of her desire to be loved. The effect that was produced here are 2 different desires1. Boruto shall become an outsider.2. Kawaki should become Kawaki Uzumaki.Thats how

It seems like Momoshiki’s prophecy regarding Boruto losing everything became a reality. Momoshiki even asked Boruto how it felt after losing everything, and it depicts a clear picture of driving the story in a whole new direction.

The Boruto plot twist has completely changed the terms of the previous chapters. Now that Boruto is considered an outsider who killed Naruto, it is possible that every Shinobi will now look for him as a rogue ninja. The story’s concentration on Code seems totally distracted, and it has now apparently chosen a new direction.

Final thoughts

Bolt 🔩 (CW: Black Clover) @Bolt_Otsutsuki



I need to take a breather real quick like WTH is going on right now! Eida just rewrite history! Reversing Boruto and Kawaki life Boruto is the Villian now and Kawaki full name is now Kawaki Uzumaki….!!!! I don’t know what to say right now. BORUTO CHAPTER 79 NEWSI need to take a breather real quick like WTH is going on right now! Eida just rewrite history! Reversing Boruto and Kawaki lifeBoruto is the Villian now and Kawaki full name is now Kawaki Uzumaki….!!!! I don’t know what to say right now. ⚠️BORUTO CHAPTER 79 NEWS⚠️I need to take a breather real quick like WTH is going on right now! Eida just rewrite history! Reversing Boruto and Kawaki life 😳 Boruto is the Villian now and Kawaki full name is now Kawaki Uzumaki….!!!! I don’t know what to say right now. https://t.co/lvEL12k65d

More twists and interesting stories are yet to come, with the recent huge Boruto plot twist in Chapter 79. It was confirmed that the course of the story changed after the Boruto plot twist. Fans are already overwhelmed with spoilers for the upcoming chapter, and they are now expecting a more interesting story for the series.

With the series taking a new direction after this monumental Boruto plot twist, it opens up numerous possibilities for the characters and their relationships. This new arc will challenge both the protagonists and the readers alike, making for an exciting and unpredictable future for Boruto in the Boruto universe for the beloved series.

As the plot continues to unfold, fans can expect to be kept on the edge of their seats, as they anticipate each new chapter and the further development of the story.

