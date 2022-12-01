Naruto: Why does Sasuke carry a Sword, explained

Given the plethora of jutsu in Naruto, one would feel that wielding a weapon might be a little old-fashioned. But a certain Sasuke Uchiha would beg to differ. For a major part of Shippuden, he carried a chokuto known as the Sword of Kusanagi.

Roughly translating to "Grass-Mowing Sword," it went by the English name Snake Sword. It had a black scabbard and matching hilt and was larger than a normal chokuto.

Orochimaru's role in Sasuke getting the sword and its significance in Naruto explained

The Sword of Kusanagi

The Kusanagi Orochimaru used in Naruto comes from a real Japanese legend, believed to be one of the Three Sacred Treasures that made up the Imperial Regalia of Japan. The three treasures were the Kusanagi, a mirror called Yata no Kagami (Eight Span Mirror), and a jewel called the Yasakani no Magatama (Eight Shaku Curved Jewel).

These three treasures signified three virtues: valor (the sword), wisdom (the mirror), and benevolence (the jewel). Each was presented to the ascending ruler at their coronation as Emperor.

As the story goes, the God Susanoo battled the eight-headed snake Yamata no Orochi. The sword was discovered in one of the serpent's tails. Susanoo then gifted the blade to the goddess Amaterasu as a peace offering for a past grievance between the two.

How did Sasuke get his sword?

Since his first appearance in Naruto Shippuden, Sasuke was seen carrying a sword after leaving the village. This was the Sword of Kusanagi and was given to him by Orochimaru.

Following his training with the Sannin, Sasuke received the sword, which was a replica of his master's. As mentioned, it did not possess any such abilities but was unique in its own way.

Unlike Orochimaru's blade, it did not possess supernatural abilities. Orochimaru's Kusanagi was more powerful than the one Sasuke had. It could be used telekinetically and could be extended or shortened at will. It could also cut through almost anything and morph into a small serpent.

Why does Sasuke use it?

Being a replica, the Snake Sword did not possess any supernatural abilities. However, Sasuke has been seen channeling his lightning chakra into the sword to reinforce it. This would allow him to increase its sharpness significantly through high-frequency vibrations and add to its impressive cutting range.

Thus, using it, he was able to cut through almost anything. He also used it to increase the efficiency of his Kirin Technique. When battling another human, it would numb the target with a single piercing.

What happened to the sword?

Sasuke used the sword for a significant bit of Naruto Shippuden. He used the blade's abilities to defeat Akatsuki's Deidara. Then, the blade switched hands and was wielded by his reanimated brother, Itachi Uchiha.

Itachi used it for a brief period when the brothers fought Kabuto Yakushi in his cave. Lastly, Madara was the final wielder of the blade. He used it to mortally wound Sasuke by stabbing him through the heart.

The blade was later discarded during the battle with Madara in Naruto, while the sheath was destroyed in the fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki in her dimension. A little while after the war, Sasuke chose to replace the sword with a new one.

