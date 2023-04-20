Boruto chapter 80: Sarada activates Mangekyo Sharingan to save Boruto while Eida seeks to make amends

Boruto chapter 80, titled What Would Dad Do!, was released on April 21, 2023, in Japan. It is one of the most interesting chapters in the series as it appears to lay the groundwork for the highly anticipated time skip. The fact that the series is going on a long hiatus until August 2023 further suggests this possibility, though there may still be a few chapters focused on Boruto's whereabouts after departing Konoha.

In the previous chapter, Eida's actions resulted in a reversal of Boruto and Kawaki's lives, and now the young Uzumaki is facing the wrath of the entire Konoha village. Boruto chapter 80 showcases the select few individuals who remain loyal to him and their efforts to safeguard him as he confidently embraces his new life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Boruto comes to terms with his new status as an outsider in Boruto chapter 80

Eida lies to Shikamaru

In Boruto chapter 80, Shikamaru tries to corroborate with Eida about what is happening. Under pressure from Kawaki, Eida lies and falsely claims that Boruto has killed Naruto. Shikamaru immediately relays this news to all search squads.

Sarada, who is confused by the whole situation since she remains unaffected by Eida's powers, attempts to stop Mitsuki, who is furious and wants to kill Boruto. Later, Sumire contacts her and ensures that they have full control of their mental faculties. Sumire explains that Eida is responsible for the whole phenomenon.

Sarada awakens her Mangekyo

Meanwhile in Boruto chapter 80, Sasuke checks on Sarada and notices that she looks unwell. Initially hesitant to believe her, he claims to have no bias against outsiders, but accuses Boruto of attempting to kill Kawaki and links him to Naruto and Hinata's disappearance. This suggests that Eida's powers have affected even him.

However, with Sarada's genuine concern for Boruto triggering her Mangekyo Sharingan, Sasuke realizes that his memory may be flawed. He chooses to trust his daughter and decides to save Boruto.

Sasuke rescues Boruto

Boruto chapter 80 depicts Inojin, Shikadai, and others apprehending Boruto as they seek revenge, feeling that the young Uzumaki has betrayed them. While Momoshiki offers to intervene, he is not given the opportunity to do so. Thankfully, Sasuke intervenes and takes Boruto to a safer place.

During their journey, Sasuke explains that he remembers training Kawaki, Naruto's son, who had mastered the Rasengan and later defeated Momoshiki. However, Sasuke finds his headband is with Boruto, and can sense Momoshiki's presence within him, despite the fact that he should be locked within Kawaki. The Uchiha then pledges his life to Boruto at his daughter's request.

Eida apologizes to Boruto

In Boruto chapter 80, Momoshiki tries to agitate Boruto by telling him that Omnipotence is a power that permanently rewrites reality, and that killing Eida would be futile. He plans to take control of Boruto's body, but the young Uzumaki refuses.

Just then, in Boruto chapter 80, Eida arrives and apologizes for her previous actions. She observes that Boruto seems cheerful despite the situation. Boruto admits that he is not okay with what is happening, but he understands how Kawaki feels, having been an outsider himself. Sasuke then reminds him that Naruto also faced similar challenges but overcame them through his willpower and hard work.

Boruto takes up the challenge, declaring that he will become stronger to stop Kawaki from becoming the killer of his brother. Eida promises not to pursue Boruto as long as he stays away from Konoha. The chapter ends with Code and Kawaki vowing to kill Boruto.

A quick recap of Boruto chapter 79

In the previous chapter, everyone, including Mitsuki and Shikamaru, was seen chasing Kawaki. Amado disclosed that he possessed a unique vocal code capable of immediately halting Kawaki, but this information was deemed insignificant by Shikamaru, as Kawaki had become Konoha's number one enemy and needed to be eliminated.

In the meantime, Eida paid Kawaki a visit and pledged her allegiance to him. Kawaki expressed his frustration over the fact that Boruto was Naruto's son. In a heated moment, Kawaki triggered a previously unseen power in Eida, resulting in a bright flash of light and rendering her unconscious.

The focus then shifted to Boruto as everyone started chasing him. It was only towards the end of the chapter that Momoshiki revealed to Boruto that his position had been swapped with Kawaki's, thanks to Eida's Omnipotence.

On the other hand, Kawaki requested Eida to deceive others by declaring him as the Hokage's son, while portraying the young Uzumaki as the murderer of the Hokage.

