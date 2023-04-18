Boruto chapter 80 gets massive backlash after terrible Sarada design

The cover page of Boruto chapter 80 featuring Sarada Uchiha has garnered significant criticism on social media due to its design, leaving many fans disappointed. Ever since Sarada made her debut in the Boruto series, there has been a lot of debate about her character design, with many fans expressing disappointment towards Ikemoto's drawing style.
Fortunately, the anime adaptation changed her clothing to better suit her age, which relieved many viewers. Although this chapter is significant for Sarada's character growth, the cover image ultimately falls short of doing justice to her.
Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Boruto manga.
Sarada's design in Boruto chapter 80 enrages fans on Twitter
Raw scans for Boruto chapter 80 were released on April 18, 2023, bringing joy to numerous readers who eagerly awaited its arrival. This particular installment is jam-packed with significant events, including Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan awakening due to her concern for Boruto.
It also appears that the subsequent chapter will take place post the time skip.
In addition to the disappointment caused by Boruto's prolonged hiatus until August 2023, fans were also dissatisfied with the cover image of Boruto chapter 80, which features Sarada.
The objectification of female characters in mangaw is a prevalent issue, and unfortunately, it often undermines the strength and purpose of these characters. Sarada, for instance, is a powerful kunoichi who has proven her worth time and time again. However, fans took to Twitter to express their satisfaction with the design of Sarada's character, stating that it objectifies her for no apparent reason.
This is not the first instance where Ikemoto, the artist in question, has come under fire for his portrayal of underage characters. Ikemoto has consistently been the subject of repeated criticism for his tendency to depict these characters in a manner considered distasteful or inappropriate.
In addition to being subpar artistically, the cover art in question has also faced criticism for its anatomical inaccuracies. A Twitter user has pointed out that the figure's pose appears to be incorrect, and the proportions are off, particularly in regards to the size of Sarada's head.
Twitter users also expressed their dissatisfaction by suggesting that the original mangaka, Kishimoto, should return to drawing the series.
However, it should be noted that this is not possible at the moment, as Kishimoto is currently occupied with the upcoming Minato spinoff series. This project is likely to require a significant amount of time and energy from Kishimoto. It is also probably the reason why Boruto is going on a hiatus.
Despite the criticisms leveled against the Boruto chapter 80 cover, there are still some individuals who appreciate its design. One such Twitter user expressed their admiration for the choice of colors used on Sarada's outfit, which resemble those of her parents, Sasuke and Sakura.
It should also be noted that there are those who have criticized this particular opinion, arguing that the colors used on Sarada's outfit are a superficial detail. They claimed that these do not make up for the overall shortcomings of the cover artwork.
In conclusion, Sarada's portrayal on the cover of Boruto chapter 80 does not reflect her character or motivations. Even in the context of the chapter, in which she receives an astounding power and breaks the Uchiha curse, such representation is demeaning.