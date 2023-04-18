Boruto chapter 80 spoilers hint at the time-skip in the next chapter

Boruto chapter 80 spoilers have created quite a buzz among fans as they anticipate the arrival of a significant time skip in the upcoming chapter. The release of chapter 80, scheduled for April 20, 2023, has already seen its share of leaked spoilers and raw scans, which have provided some exciting insights into the possible direction of the series.

Following the release of chapter 80, the manga will enter a three-month hiatus, further fueling speculation about a potential time skip.

Recent events in the series have heightened the anticipation surrounding Boruto chapter 80. So many twists and unexpected plots were depicted in recent chapters, and many major events pointed towards the time skip. After the spoilers of the most recent chapter have been leaked, fans eagerly await the official release of the chapter to see how these storylines unfold and whether a time skip is on the horizon.

Boruto chapter 80 spoilers suggest a new phase for the series, which may lead to the time skip

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 BREAKING: Boruto Manga will be going on a 3 month hiatus!!



The series is set to resume in August 2023 with the release of VJump's October issue. Boruto Chapter 81 is therefore scheduled for release on August 20th 2023! BREAKING: Boruto Manga will be going on a 3 month hiatus!!The series is set to resume in August 2023 with the release of VJump's October issue. Boruto Chapter 81 is therefore scheduled for release on August 20th 2023! 🚨BREAKING: Boruto Manga will be going on a 3 month hiatus!! The series is set to resume in August 2023 with the release of VJump's October issue. Boruto Chapter 81 is therefore scheduled for release on August 20th 2023! https://t.co/ortEGfjqXf

With the three-month hiatus following Boruto chapter 80, fans have ample reason to believe that a time skip might be introduced in chapter 81. This potential development has generated considerable excitement, as it could mark the beginning of a new era for the series.

In the recent chapters, after Eida and Daemon started living in Konoha, there were many indications that a time skip was near. Especially after Kawaki took drastic measures to execute his plan by sealing Naruto, the chances of having the time skip are gradually increasing.

After Boruto chapter 79, many have realized that the time skip is close because, at the beginning of the series, which was the post-time-skip part, Boruto seemed to have lost everything and gotten a scar on his right eye. Almost all the criteria for getting the time skip in Boruto are filled up.

Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172 To shed some light on the timeskip conversation - I’m not sure myself because the word “timeskip” isn’t mentioned at all. It just says “the story will enter a new chapter”. But, the sudden hiatus and the way the chapter ended, all indicate a timeskip in Ch81! Let’s wait and see To shed some light on the timeskip conversation - I’m not sure myself because the word “timeskip” isn’t mentioned at all. It just says “the story will enter a new chapter”. But, the sudden hiatus and the way the chapter ended, all indicate a timeskip in Ch81! Let’s wait and see

Additionally, all the recent events from Boruto chapter 80 spoilers seem to point towards a significant turning point in the series, as the last panel of the chapter indicated that it will choose a new path in the story. The potential time skip could provide the perfect opportunity to explore the consequences of the events in chapter 80 and the previous chapter in the overall storyline.

Notably, the impact of Eida’s Omnipotence power was huge and was a major plot twist that brought the series closer to a time skip. The time skip could not only advance the characters’ growth and development but also introduce fresh challenges and dynamics within the world of Shinobi.

Final thoughts

Bolt 🔩 @Bolt_Otsutsuki Timeskip is coming and my boy is about to go train… he most definitely coming back stronger than ever.



#BorutoCH80 #BORUTO Move tf over y’all Boruto is himTimeskip is coming and my boy is about to go train… he most definitely coming back stronger than ever. Move tf over y’all Boruto is him 🐐🔥 Timeskip is coming and my boy is about to go train… he most definitely coming back stronger than ever.#BorutoCH80 #BORUTO https://t.co/CIofAUVtgW

As fans eagerly await the official release of Boruto chapter 80, there is no shortage of theories and conjectures about what the future holds for the series.

Following the three-month hiatus, the potential time skip in chapter 81 represents an exciting new direction for the manga. This development could pave the way for a more mature and complex narrative as the young Shinobi face new challenges and grow into their roles as protectors of their world.

Howlxiart 🔩 @howlxiart Boruto also still hasn't let go of the entire "Brothers" thing with Kawaki, and he'd probably still hold back against Kawaki



Sasuke dying would build up his resolve, and get him more determined and serious which is why he looks depressed in Timeskip 🥹 Boruto also still hasn't let go of the entire "Brothers" thing with Kawaki, and he'd probably still hold back against Kawaki Sasuke dying would build up his resolve, and get him more determined and serious which is why he looks depressed in Timeskip 🥹 https://t.co/2eUoph5tty

While the time skip is not explicitly confirmed in the leaked spoilers, the clues gathered from recent events and the upcoming hiatus suggest it could be a distinct possibility. As fans continue to analyze and discuss the various hints leading up to Boruto chapter 80, the anticipation for the next chapter and the potential time-skip only grows stronger.

With the official release just around the corner, readers are on the edge of their seats to see how this thrilling saga continues to unfold.

