Boruto chapter 80: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently dropped chapter 79, and the fanbase is more excited than ever. The upcoming chapter is set to be released on April 20, 2023. The events that transpired in the previous chapter put Naruto’s son in a very sensitive situation, and there is no one other than Sarada who can help him out.

Things were getting quite tense anyway ever since Eida and Daemon entered Konohagakure village. However, things got worse when omnipotence as a concept was introduced which has completely turned the tables on the main character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga series.

Boruto chapter 80 release details

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows a monthly release schedule, which means the next chapter will be released on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Fans can access the last three chapters for free on Viz, but they will have to avail of the platform’s paid services in order to access the entire catalog. The latest chapter will also be available on Shueisha’s Manga Plus.

The release times for various time zones are mentioned below.

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Thursday, April 20

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Thursday, April 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Thursday, April 20

Central European Time: 4 pm, Thursday, April 20

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Thursday, April 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Thursday, April 20

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, April 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Friday, April 21

What happened in the previous episode?

Chapter 79 started with the Konoha sensory team along with Sasuke, Shikamaru, and other shinobis hunting down Kawaki. Boruto was left alone as his eye was injured, but Momoshiki continued to laugh since the boy was about to lose everything.

The manga transitioned to Kawaki who was no longer able to erase his chakra while maintaining Sukunahikona. Eida found him in the woods and decided to help him out. Kawaki expressed his frustration since he wanted to kill Momoshiki and save the village. However, in order to do that, he had to kill his beloved Hokage’s son.

Eida held Kawaki’s face affectionately, and the two shot up into the air, causing a massive shockwave across the planet. Eida’s Omnipotence allows her deepest desires to materialize and take shape. Her so-called “charm” was just a result of her desires taking shape through the means of Omnipotence.

According to Momoshiki, this was shinjutsu, and Kawaki materialized his desires through Eida’s Omnipotence. This meant that Boruto and Kawaki’s roles had been switched. Mitsuki had encountered Boruto and attacked him with the intention to kill.

It was at this point that we realized that Kawaki became Kawaki Uzumaki, Lord Seventh’s son while Boruto was just a lonely outsider who was being hunted by the entire village. Eida and Kawaki were not affected by Omnipotence, and neither was the protagonist since he was Otsutsukified. The chapter ended with Kawaki instructing Eida to inform Shikamaru that Naruto had died at the hands of Boruto.

What to expect in chapter 80?

Omnipotence still has a lot of unanswered questions, and fans can expect the upcoming chapter to explain how Sarada was unaffected by it.

Since Sarada is the only one aside from her friend who knows the truth, we can expect the young Uchiha to execute a well-crafted plan that will help Boruto get out of this situation. Sarada’s ability to make decisions in tough situations is perfect for this.

It is unlikely that the series will continue making Naruto’s son the antagonist of the series. The first half of the chapter could focus on the confrontation, while the second half could reveal Sarada’s plan to rescue her friend from this situation.

