Twitter loses it as Kawaki kills Boruto in episode 292

The Code arc of the Boruto anime, which debuted earlier this year with episode 287, was highly awaited because the anime had not adapted any manga content in over a year. Furthermore, the arc introduced a new set of adversaries, notably the seemingly unbeatable cyborg twins.
Episode 292, titled Hunger, which was released on March 19, 2023, has really wowed fans who have taken to Twitter to express their appreciation for the same. The episode featured some of the best action and a startling but fantastic conclusion.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.
Twitter loses it after Boruto anime redeems itself with perfect ending and animation
Fans have frequently criticized the Boruto anime for the poor quality of its animation, especially because fans feel Studio Pierrot has the resources to improve the series. Numerous times, viewers have been let down by episodes full of still images, horribly staged fight sequences, and uninspired facial expressions.
While it may not be comparable to some other shounen fight sequences, the latest episode of the Boruto anime has provided the welcome change that everyone had hoped for. It not only has some of the best battle scenes but also includes a darker color palette of the arc that fits the storyline's mood.
Here are some Twitter reactions to the most recent episode:
Fans also appreciated how the scene where Borushiki and Kawaki fought bears a resemblance to Naruto and Sasuke’s confrontation.
However, some viewers have not been swayed in the same way that others have.
The young Uzumaki's death at the end of the episode was quite well-executed and perhaps the best part. It is emotional, but it also showcases how far both the young Uzumaki and Kawaki are willing to go in order to protect their loved ones.
Fans now hope the same quality will be maintained in all future episodes.
A brief summary of episode 292
In episode 292, Momoshiki was confirmed to have taken over the young Uzumaki's body, and a fight began between him and Code. Code attempted to protect himself by taking Kawaki hostage, but Momoshiki shot him with a compressed Rasengan. Later, when Kawaki assaulted Momoshiki, the latter threatened to break his arm, but Naruto and Shikamaru arrived in time to stop that from happening. Shikamaru might have kept Momoshiki restrained, but Code intervened and gave the Otsutsuki an opportunity to exact his revenge.
Momoshiki was about to kill Naruto with a massive Rasengan when Kawaki activated his Karma and absorbed the attack. Amado had rebuilt Kawaki’s Karma while repairing his arm, and it only required a trigger, which Momoshiki and Code had acted as.
Next, Kawaki told Naruto that he would go to any length to stop Momoshiki and would have killed the Otsutsuki if the Hokage had not intervened. It became very clear that although Boruto was Naruto's son, Kawaki believed that Momoshiki needed to be stopped as soon as possible in order to keep him from harming Naruto. Thus, after regaining control of his body, when the young Uzumaki specifically instructed Kawaki to kill him, the latter acted without hesitation.