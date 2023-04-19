Boruto chapter 80 spoilers present confusing reasons behind Eida's actions

Boruto chapter 80 spoilers were recently leaked online, sparking widespread discussion and speculation among fans. The chapter, which revolves around Sarada and Sumire's immunity to Eida's power and Boruto inheriting the will of fire, has drawn attention to the confusing reasons behind Eida's actions. As fans try to make sense of the latest developments, various theories and opinions have emerged.

In the leaked chapter, Eida approaches Boruto to apologize for her past actions, which have had significant consequences for the characters involved. This surprising move by Eida has left fans puzzled and questioning her motives. In this article, let's delve deeper into the possible reasons behind Eida's actions and explore the various opinions circulating among the fan community.

Unraveling the mystery of Eida's apology in Boruto chapter 80

In Boruto chapter 80 spoilers, Eida's decision to apologize to Boruto for her role in recent events has caught many fans off guard. Known for her manipulative nature, it is unclear whether Eida's apology is genuine or if there is an ulterior motive behind her actions.

Previously, in Boruto chapter 79, it was seen that Eida unknowingly launched an Omnipotent Power when she came across the desire of Kawaki, which changed history and reversed the lives of Kawaki and Boruto. As history changed, Boruto became the outsider who killed Naruto and was chased by the Shinobi. On the other hand, Kawaki became the son of Naruto Uzumaki, who was born and raised in Konoha.

🅱️lackUchiha @real_n3al shorty tried get him killed before now she supports his fathers disappearance and him being framed for it. 🤦🏾‍♂️ again i say apologize FOR WHAT time hasn’t even marinated that’s why she brought daemon she know she on borrowed time now🤣 What Eida finna apologize to Boruto forshorty tried get him killed before now she supports his fathers disappearance and him being framed for it. 🤦🏾‍♂️ again i say apologize FOR WHATtime hasn’t even marinated that’s why she brought daemon she know she on borrowed time now🤣 What Eida finna apologize to Boruto for 😭 shorty tried get him killed before now she supports his fathers disappearance and him being framed for it. 🤦🏾‍♂️ again i say apologize FOR WHAT 😭 time hasn’t even marinated that’s why she brought daemon she know she on borrowed time now🤣 https://t.co/ul3uEcARID

One theory regarding Eida’s apology is that she has realized the potential consequences of her actions and is genuinely remorseful for the damage she has caused. With Boruto and his friends suffering greatly due to their altered history, Eida may have experienced a change of heart and decided to make amends.

According to the spoilers of chapter 80, when Shikamaru asked Eida to confirm whether Boruto killed Naruto, Kawaki grabbed her collar, and she answered affirmatively under pressure. Later, she asked Kawaki whether it was necessary to go that far. In this case, her apology could be seen as a genuine attempt to right her wrongs and seek forgiveness.

S A R R A H (♡˙︶˙♡) @SarrahPrinsesa I still don't trust Eida going there only to apologize?? no way I have trust issues lol I'm afraid for Sasuke's life coz Daemon is enough to pack him up I still don't trust Eida going there only to apologize?? no way I have trust issues lol I'm afraid for Sasuke's life coz Daemon is enough to pack him up 😭

However, some fans remain skeptical and suspect that Eida's apology is part of a larger plan. With Daemon accompanying her, it is possible that Eida's true intention was to kill Sasuke, as he almost discovered the situation after Sarada tried to convince him that Boruto was not the bad guy. So, it is possible that before taking drastic measures against Sasuke, Eida apologized to Boruto for back-to-back incidents.

Another possibility is that Eida's actions are driven by self-preservation. As the only two characters immune to her power, Sarada and Sumire pose a significant threat to Eida. By apologizing to Boruto, Eida may be attempting to neutralize this threat and ensure her safety. In this scenario, her apology would be more about self-interest than genuine remorse.

Final thoughts

Given the complex and often unpredictable nature of the Boruto series, it is challenging to determine Eida's true motives in Boruto chapter 80. Her decision to apologize to Boruto has generated a wide range of opinions and theories among fans, with some believing in her sincerity while others remain wary of her intentions.

Ultimately, only the official release of Boruto chapter 80 and subsequent chapters will reveal the truth behind Eida's actions. As fans eagerly await the next installment of the series, the debate surrounding Eida's apology will continue to fuel speculation and discussion within the community.

Regardless of her true motives, Eida's actions in Boruto chapter 80 have undoubtedly added another layer of intrigue to the ongoing story.

