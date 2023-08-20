Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1- Boruto returns to Konoha to save Sarada and enters a 3-way battle with Code and Kawaki

The first chapter of the highly anticipated Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series, titled Enter the New Saga Boruto - Two Blue Vortex, was globally released on August 20, 2023. This release comes after the conclusion of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga in April 2023 and a long hiatus for the series.
The chapter starts with a four-year leap, portraying the characters all grown up and introducing the antagonist, Code.
In chapter 80 of the Boruto manga, several interesting events take place. First, Boruto finds himself falsely accused of Naruto's murder. Then, Shikamaru makes an announcement that uncovers Boruto's alleged crime, greatly affecting Sarada. Meanwhile, Mitsuki sets out to finish off Boruto, while Eida raises questions about Kawaki's approach.
Amongst the chaos, Sasuke assures Sarada that he will protect Boruto. However, the situation intensifies as Code seeks revenge and Kawaki wishes to eliminate Boruto.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 features Boruto's return; shows Shikamaru Nara as the 8th Hokage
Following Uzumaki Naruto's absence from Konohagakure, Shikamaru Nara has been named the 8th Hokage
The opening scene of the chapter takes place in Konoha. Sarada stands outside the Hokage room, visibly disappointed. The following panels in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 depict a tense exchange between Sarada and Shikamaru, who now assumes the role of Hokage.
Shikamaru discussed his inability to lift Boruto's "kill on sight" orders, citing his status as a Hokage Killer. Sarada passionately advocated for Boruto's innocence, vigorously defending him.
Concerned about Sarada's well-being as a shinobi, Shikamaru expresses his worries while maintaining his stand. He then asks her to return to her mission with immediate effect.
In response to the discussion, Sarada mentions that when her father went rogue, it was Naruto who successfully brought him back. Despite being only a Genin, Naruto's determination led him to become the Hokage. Sarada concludes by confessing that her role model is not Shikamaru, but rather Lord Seventh.
In the next panel of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1, Kawaki enters the pocket dimension where Naruto and Hinata are held captive. It appears as though not a day has passed as time stands still in this realm.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 - Sarada and Sumire confront Eida regarding her Omnipotence powers
The scene transitions to Sarada and Sumire engaging in a conversation with Eida and Daemon, discussing Eida's Omnipotence. Eida reveals that her Omnipotence is a Shinkutusu from the Otsutsuki, an ability that can grant anyone's wish and manifest it into reality. When Sarada asks about the possibility of undoing the current situation, Eida firmly denies the same.
Curiosity consumes Eida as she inquires with Sarada and Sumire about how they managed to keep their memories intact. She then reveals the astonishing truth and mentions that Omnipotence doesn't work only on those Shinobi that have Otsutsuki blood flowing through them or who are charmed by her.
In a backstory, Shikamaru warns Sarada and Sumire about the dangers of Daemon discovering their immunity to Charm. He emphasizes that if Eida and Daemon were to uncover their resistance, there would be no guarantee of the actions they might take against them.
Although the exact role of Eida and Daemon in the upcoming chapters remains uncertain, their presence suggests that they will continue to hold significance throughout the storyline.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 - Mitsuki and Kawaki exchange words about Boruto
In the next panel of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1, Mitsuki and Kawaki engage in a conversation. During their interaction, Mitsuki reveals his deep-seated animosity towards Boruto and expresses a strong desire to end the latter's life.
Kawaki mentions specifically that Boruto won't escape his observant gaze. This indicates Kawaki's ability to track Boruto's movements upon entering the village. Additionally, Kawaki has attained the power of flight, which is one of the inherited abilities belonging to the Ōtsutsuki clan.
In the midst of their conversation, Kawaki is interrupted by a message from the investigation team. They reveal that they have found claw marks outside the wall, which indicates Code's presence. Kawaki goes to check on the same, leaving Mitsuki behind. The panel ends with Mitsuki questioning:
"You are the Sun that illuminates a Moon like me, isn't that right, Kawaki?"
In the next panel, Chocho is seen undergoing training with Himawari. The latter aspires to get stronger and expresses her doubts about Boruto's character, firmly believing that her father is still alive somewhere.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 - Code attacks Konoha and Boruto returns to his village
Konoha's peace is shattered as Code's formidable army of ten-tailed minions unleashes chaos upon the streets. These sinister creatures swarm relentlessly, endangering the lives of innocent villagers. Amidst this turmoil, Sarada and Kawaki emerge with unwavering determination to shield their fellow villagers from harm.
Sarada soon realizes that her valiant efforts to defeat the minions are in vain. The minions possess an alarming regenerative ability, rendering her previous attempts futile.
As the situation reaches a critical point and tension mounts, viewers' attention is captivated by a compelling entrance. Code, the orchestrator of this chaos, enters with an undeniable malevolence emanating from him. He turns his attention to Sarada and says:
"Good day, Uchiha Sarada."
He unnerves her further by requesting her to scream for help as he is certain that this would draw Boruto out of hiding.
As the suspense reaches its peak, a glimmer of hope emerges in the form of Boruto Uzumaki. This charismatic young ninja enters the scene and delivers a resounding stomp to Code's face. He cheekily says:
“Those disgusting ideas are why women want to get away from you.”
Sarada is visibly shocked when Boruto suddenly appears. The final moments of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 leave readers on the edge of their seats with a thrilling cliffhanger. Kawaki's heightened awareness senses Boruto's presence, signaling an imminent confrontation.
The intriguing teaser text, "The vortex of fate is intertwined again," sets the stage for a captivating continuation. It hints at the interconnected destinies of the characters and foreshadows the challenges they will face.
Chapter 1 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex establishes a strong foundation for the upcoming arc. The narrative is brimming with excitement, captivating readers through the remarkable depth and development of its characters.
Fans eagerly anticipate the subsequent installment, eager to witness how this enthralling tale unfolds.
