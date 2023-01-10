Boruto: 8 ways the Code Arc will change the series forever

The Naruto fandom is always at loggerheads with Boruto fans. However, even Naruto fans have begun recognizing the significant increase in the quality of the latter series.

While the anime is currently running a series of filler arcs, it is expecting a return to its original manga source material shortly with its latest arc: the Code Arc.

Viewers who have been following Boruto’s escapades since the beginning, notably those of the Kawaki Arc, are dying to see the continuation of the manga. The events that followed within the arc were quite grim: Resorting to utilizing Baryon Mode in a last-ditch effort to defeat Isshiki Otsutsuki, he bids goodbye to the Nine-Tails fox, Kurama, as the technique essentially draws upon Kurama’s life force.

On the other hand, following the aftermath of the battle, events immediately take a turn for the worse when a Momoshiki-possessed Boruto quickly stabs Sasuke’s Rinnegan. It is only owing to Kawaki’s willingness to literally set himself on fire that allows Boruto’s consciousness to overtake that of the Otsutsuki and break free.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the author's opinions, which are subjective. It also contains spoilers from the Boruto series.

Kawaki regains the Kāma Seal and 7 other ramifications of the Code Arc in Boruto

1. Introduction to Code

Code as he is portrayed in the anime (Image via Pierrot studios)

While Code, the failed vessel of Isshiki Otsutsuki, was briefly shown during the events of the Kawaki Arc, his character is not fleshed out enough. It is only within the closing minutes of episode 219, Return, that fans finally get to see more of him.

Before Isshiki’s spirit completely departs the living realm, it pays a visit to his most loyal servant, Code. From the brief interaction they share, it becomes evident that Code always regarded the dead Otsutsuki as his master and revered him.

Isshiki’s spirit appeals to Code to avenge his death and dissipates completely. Code agrees to take up this responsibility and quickly gets to work.

Code is visited by Isshiki's spirit and is bestowed the will of the Otsutsuki (Image via Pierrot studios)

Amado also warns Naruto and the others that while the impending threat of Isshiki was mitigated, they were far from out of the woods. He informs them about Code, the White Kama holder, whose potential and strength far exceeded that of Jigen himself, so much so that Amado had to activate several limiters on him to restrict his power output.

From this information, it is quite evident that Naruto will be facing his strongest opponent yet in Code, and that the repercussions of the fight will reverberate through the rest of the series.

2. Introduction to Ada

Ada in stasis (Image via Shueisha)

Unlike Code, Ada is only mentioned and introduced formally within the events of this arc. The mysterious, former member of Kara is quite an interesting one in that her motivations and loyalty are questionable at best.

Ada’s uniqueness lies in two primary abilities. The first is an always-on ability that allows her to easily influence and infatuate anyone who comes into contact with her. She is easily able to capture their interests and fancy.

While there are limitations to this ability, this inherent, artificial charisma will inadvertently play a significant role within the series. In the manga, Shikamaru himself comments that with such an ability at her disposal, Ada can easily take over the world with little to no opposition.

Ada explaining the nature of her abilities to Code (Image via Shueisha)

As if this wasn’t enough, Ada also possesses a very unique dōjutsu at her disposal, the Senrigan. Literally meaning ‘Clairvoyance Eye’, it does exactly what it means, granting Ada the ability to project her consciousness and oversee all of what is currently happening in reality and events from the past as well up to her birth.

Again, like her charms, while this ability also has its own restrictions, it goes without saying that it is a very broken visual power!

Ada's Senrigan (Image via Shueisha)

As described by Amado, like Code, Ada’s fighting prowess far exceeded that of Jigen. Jigen had ordered Boro to dispose of her. Yet, he was unable to do so and simply put her in stasis. With her awakening, it is quite evident that she will be playing a major part in the events to follow.

3. Kawaki regains the Kāma Seal

Kawaki reactivates the Kāma Seal (Image via Shueisha)

When viewers had last seen Kawaki, his clash with Isshiki and eventual demise led most fans to believe that the former would finally be rid of the cursed mark and his associations with the Otsutsuki race.

Yet, it is shortly revealed later in Chapter 65 of the manga that Kawaki has regained the Kāma. This is mainly due to the manipulative actions of Amado, who implants it within him shortly after his battle against Isshiki.

With the Kama reawakened, this may prove quite problematic as, just like the titular protagonist, he too has undergone a significant amount of ‘Otsutsukification’ and the repercussions of the same are also well known. Will it inadvertently lead to the clash between Boruto and Kawaki that fans had observed earlier? Only time will tell.

4. Amado’s true motivation

Akebi as depicted in Amado's memories (Image via Shueisha)

Amado Sanzu, the enigmatic scientist and former Kara member, finally reveals what lies behind his usually stoic and reserved personality: his desire to resurrect his daughter, Akebi, who had died 15 years preceding the events of Boruto.

While this may seem like a somewhat anti-climactic reveal for fans who had originally perceived him to have far nefarious schemes in mind, Amado’s tactical brilliance and intelligence do show when he implants Akebi’s data within Kawaki’s new Kāma Seal.

While it is unclear as of yet whether he will ultimately succeed in his objectives, viewers will perhaps come to know more about the functioning of the Kāma Seal.

5. Shinjutsu

Shibai Otsutsuki, the Otsutsuki God (Image via Shueisha)

As the term suggests, the arc will also serve to establish the foundations of Shinjutsu, a special class of techniques that are only accessible to the members of the divine Otsutsuki Clan.

While little is currently known of these techniques, what is known is that the Naruto universe’s current jutsus are only pale imitations of Shinjutsu. These techniques are far greater in terms of power and traditional jutsu forms like Ninjutsu, Genjutsu, and Taijutsu do not hold a candle to these.

The only known user of the techniques is none other than the Otsutsuki God himself, Shibai Otsutsuki who is mentioned as the progenitor of all Otsutsukis. This is a potential plotline that will have major ramifications within the series as almost nothing is known about the mysterious Otsutsuki. Will he be the final adversary within the series?

6. Boruto’s death

Kawaki fatally injures Boruto, impaling him through the chest (Image via Shueisha)

This will come as a major shock to the anime viewers of the Code Arc. While Naruto himself has had close shaves with death, he never actually died during the series. Boruto quickly throws this convention out of the window.

During Boruto’s first clash with Code, owing to his opponent’s significant upper hand, the former is forced to resort to activating his Kāma Seal. As fans recall, he had almost undergone 80% Otsutsukification and is now nearly on the verge of becoming an Otsutsuki himself.

As the battle progresses, Boruto dives deeper into his own chakra reserves and draws upon more of the Kāma Seal’s powers. Things quickly go south from there as Momoshiki successfully takes over his vessel and immediately targets the Seventh Hokage.

Luckily, Kawaki steps into action and successfully re-activates his own Kāma and intervenes in the battle. Following a swift exchange, Kawaki deals a fatal blow to the possessed Boruto and impales him through the chest. Boruto collapses and succumbs to the wound, dying shortly thereafter.

7. Boruto is resurrected!

A revived Boruto in conversation with Momoshiki (Image via Shueisha)

If fans expect Boruto’s death to be the highest point within the arc, they would be wrong. Shortly after being stabbed through by Kawaki, in a last-ditch effort to save his vessel, Momoshiki speeds up the remaining Otsutsukification and decompresses all the Otsutsuki data within the Kāma Seal, thus effectively turning Boruto into a 100% Otsutsuki.

This process also ends up reviving Boruto completely, healing the fatal injuries he had previously sustained.

While Momoshiki is regrettably disappointed by the turn of events as reviving Boruto costs him the chance to resurrect himself, he informs his vessel that since he is essentially a Otsutsuki now, Code will now come at him with vengeance to restore the Divine Chakra Tree.

8. Boruto and Momoshiki’s connection deepen

The Code Arc will see Boruto's connection with Momoshiki deepening (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Following the events of Boruto's complete Otsutsukification, the mental link between Boruto and Momoshiki is strengthened and the (physically) deceased Otsutsuki begins showing up more and more frequently as apparitions and subsequently, the two are able to effectively converse with each other in real-time.

This is especially evidenced when Amado reveals the origins of Shinjutsu. Momoshiki expresses his suspicions as to the origins of Ada’s clairvoyance as he is himself unaware of a Shinjutsu which is able to display such power. He expresses this knowledge in a mental conversation with his vessel.

While fans may be speculating that such a mental link may eventually cause Momoshiki to form a partnership with his vessel, as things stand right now, these are merely speculations in the air and may be far from what is originally being planned.

But what is definitely true is that the communication within the two will inadvertently allow Boruto to discover more about the clan that he is now a part of.

In conclusion

To say that fans are looking forward to the Code Arc with enthusiasm would perhaps be an understatement. This arc will inadvertently change the course of the series.

Whether these changes will be for better or worse remains to be seen. But they will definitely be ones that have dramatic repercussions on the events to follow through the remainder of the series.

