Is Boruto Anime going to begin the Code arc, explained

Considering how Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 275 ended, it is very likely that the Code Arc is about to begin. Towards the end of the episode, Sasuke informed Boruto that he wouldn't be returning to the Leaf. Instead, he was about to set off on a search for a person named Code, a member of the Kara.

However, this might not begin in the next episode itself as Boruto woke up in a mysterious room filled with other shinobi.

All of them were on the Thunder Train back home, dozed off, and woke up there. It is unclear where they are or what is going to happen, so that might be addressed first.

Boruto: What is the Code Arc?

Who is Code?

Code, the last surviving member of Kara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Code was the last surviving member of Kara and its last active Inner. He was said to be carrying Isshiki Otsutsuki's legacy within him, inheriting the Otsutsuki Clan's will to become a Celestial Being and continually evolve.

Code was one of the 15 candidates picked to participate in Jigen and Amado's Otsutsuki ritual to screen for a Kama vessel for Isshiki. He was present when Kawaki was brought in. While only Kawaki survived the ritual, Code's body could not bond with the Karma, making him shake and spasm just like the other candidates did before passing away.

Isshiki Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, he did manage to survive and the Karma on him turned white instead. He was deeply loyal to Isshiki and openly hated Kawaki, going so far as to state that he would have killed him had he not been chosen as the vessel. The Karma implant and mutation in Code's body had an astonishing reaction and boosted his combat abilities to such an extent that it exceeded Jigen's.

Other members in Kara came to possess strength greater than Jigen's through modifications thanks to Amado. They would usually be disposed of to avoid undermining his position as leader. But Code was spared given his unwavering loyalty. Instead, Amado installed limiters in Code's body that could only he could deactivate.

What is the Code Arc in Boruto?

Code (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Code Arc in Boruto is the one about to begin in the anime and begins in chapter 56 of the manga. It follows the protagonists' efforts to track down Code and take him out to finally put an end to Kara. Carrying Isshiki's legacy, Code is adamant on the plan reaching fruition.

This arc will introduce the cyborg siblings Ada and Daemon who have frightening abilities of their own. They were modified by Amado to exceed Jigen's abilities in a plot to kill him and were later hidden from him. Code will awaken them and then work on his plan to cultivate the God Tree.

Anyhow, the Code Arc is still continuing in the Boruto manga. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds and also what kind of power Code possesses once his limiters are removed

Poll : 0 votes