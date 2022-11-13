Boruto episode 275: Sasuke's masterstroke, Boruto enters a possible trap

Boruto episode 275 returned to screens after a week later. The previous episode featured Sasuke achieving success in his mission to acquire the Thousand Mile Hawk. Meanwhile, the blonde-haired protagonist made a new friend in Tsuzura and helped teach his white hawk Yuki to hunt.

Episode 275 drew the Rakuen Saga to a close. Thanks to a masterstroke by the legendary Sasuke Uchiha, both Tsuzura and Yuki were saved and so were the animals, trapped in Mozu's clutches.

Boruto episode 275: Sasuke's masterstroke

Episode 275's brief recap

Mozu Shikatiri as seen in Boruto episode 275 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 275 began with Mozu locking Yuki in a cage. She then explained her past to her son, about how she got lost in a forest and a marten provided her with warmth. In turn, she appeared on television for spotting the rare animal, making her famous, which is what awoke the hunger in her to trade rare animals. She eventually made a scarf of the very same marten, which she wore often.

At the other end, Boruto episode 275 showed Sasuke and Maruta returning with the Thousand Mile Hawk. Boruto briefed his sensei on the events that took place and Sasuke advised him not to force his sense of justice. The next day, Mozu locked Tsuzura in his room and was waiting to finalize a deal made for Yuki.

Boruto Uzumaki and Tsuzura Shikatiri (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fearing for his hawk, Tsuzura escaped his room and freed Yuki, but were soon spotted by the security chief. Mozu then instructed the chief's wolf to charge at her son. In the nick of time, Boruto and Sasuke appeared and dealt with it. After an exchange of words, Sasuke offered his new hawk in return for Tsuzura and Yuki's freedom.

However, when they took it in, the hawk collapsed. Sasuke had cleverly put it under a genjutsu. Waking up in Mozu's lab, the hawk flew around the compound, causing havoc and setting the animals free before returning to Sasuke. Mozu was left helpless as all the animals she had captured escaped. Meanwhile, Tsuzura was dropped off at Maruta's place, who agreed to take the child and his hawk in.

A smart move by Sasuke helped free Yuki while permanently shutting down Mozu's trade (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The episode ended with Sasuke stating that he was about to embark on a search to find Code, a member of Kara. Elsewhere on the Thunder Train home, Boruto dozed off and woke up in a strange room with other shinobi, who were on the same train.

Fans hyped as Sasuke sets off in search of Code

Boruto episode 275 had fans hyped for two major reasons; the first being that Boruto's dialog with Sasuke about choosing one's own path depicted how much he believed in Sarada's goal of making Hokage.

Being the son of the Seventh, Boruto was under pressure to live up to his father's standards. But he chose a different way and wanted to support the Hokage from the shadows, like Sasuke.

Bolt 🔩 @Bolt_Otsutsuki



- I love this scene so much, it really shows how confident Boruto is about Sarada becoming the Hokage twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Boruto : Ep 275 ♡- I love this scene so much, it really shows how confident Boruto is about Sarada becoming the Hokage Boruto : Ep 275 ♡ - I love this scene so much, it really shows how confident Boruto is about Sarada becoming the Hokage ❤️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5JBXWk4wLf

whereismyramen @whereismyramen_ Today I watched Boruto episode 275 and made me so much emotional, the bond which is growing between Boruto and Sasuke is so heart melting when Sasuke said I have lived a life where no one looks up to me was a heartbreaking moment because we know his journey. Today I watched Boruto episode 275 and made me so much emotional, the bond which is growing between Boruto and Sasuke is so heart melting when Sasuke said I have lived a life where no one looks up to me was a heartbreaking moment because we know his journey.

However, he also believed and strongly supported his teammate's goal of one day leading the village. Such a scene showed how much the young shinobi has matured.

Shinchi Kudo @ShinchiKudo_en NEW BORUTO EPISODE 275 SCREENSHOT LOOKS GOOD!!! NEW BORUTO EPISODE 275 SCREENSHOT LOOKS GOOD!!! 👀

The second and biggest reason Boruto episode 275 hyped fans was the mention of Code. At the end of the episode, Sasuke stated that he was setting off on a journey to search for someone named Code, the last surviving Kara member. This solely points to the fact that the much-awaited Code Arc is finally about to begin.

Bolt 🔩 @Bolt_Otsutsuki



- Let’s go, Sasuke mentioned Code means one thing… The Code arc is coming twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Boruto : Ep 275 ♡- Let’s go, Sasuke mentioned Code means one thing… The Code arc is coming Boruto : Ep 275 ♡ - Let’s go, Sasuke mentioned Code means one thing… The Code arc is coming 😈 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/PF2vIlHKGC

GunzDxD @GunzDxD Final do ep 275 de boruto interessante. alem do Sasuke falar que está indo atras do Code. Final do ep 275 de boruto interessante. alem do Sasuke falar que está indo atras do Code. https://t.co/ODtxcwvmw1

The animation for the anime seems to be getting better and better. The visuals, the scenes and the episodes as a whole are looking sharper and crisper than ever. The animation team truly deserves a round of applause for their efforts in making the show this much better.

Boruto episode 275 ended with Boruto seeming to have walked into a trap. After waking up from a nap on the Thunder Train, he found himself in a strange room with other shinobi. It is unclear where he is or what happened. This is something to look out for in the next episode as well.

Poll : 0 votes