Every significant Otsusuki member in Naruto, ranked from oldest to youngest

Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, has assembled certain clans that are much more powerful than the rest. The Senju, Uzumaki, and Uchiha are perfect examples of overpowered families. The dojutsu of the Uchiha and the chakra reserves of the Senju and Uzumaki are more than enough to overwhelm many characters in the series easily. In fact, the series' strongest characters are from these clans.

However, the most powerful clan overall is the Otsutsuki Clan. Their large chakra reserves, ability to absorb any Jutsu and unique dojutsu make them incredibly powerful.

The most important members of the Otsutuski clan in Naruto ranked by age including Kinshiki, Isshiki, and more

1) Kinshiki

Kinshiki in his fight with Sasuke (Image via Pierrot)

Of the most prevalent Otsutsuki Clan members in the series, Kinishiki is most likely the oldest. He is the foster-father of Momoshiki, which should make him much older than Momoshiki, and Momoshiki seems to be a bit younger than Kaguya. It would also make sense for him to have been on various other three-person teams prior to joining Momoshiki.

2) Isshiki

Isshiki as he appears in Boruto (Image via Pierrot)

Isshiki was Kaguya's partner when the two came down to earth, but she quickly betrayed him and almost killed him.

He seems to be older than Kaguya because he was the so-called 'leader' of their two-man team. This is because it was revealed that Isshiki was actually going to sacrifice Kaguya to the Divine Tree in order to obtain a chakra fruit. It would make more sense for the younger, less-powerful member to be sacrificed rather than someone like Isshiki.

3) Kaguya

Kaguya as she appears in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Pierrot)

Kaguya Otsutsuki came to Earth with Isshiki and has resided on the planet for centuries.

She is easily thousands of years old since she came to earth as a fully grown adult. Although she feared him, she may be older than Momoshiki by only a couple of years, which is negligent for an Otsutsuki.

4) Momoshiki

Momoshiki seems to be a high-ranking member of the Otsutsuki's main family. While he goes from planet to planet, draining them of their chakra, he is always accompanied by Kinshiki. Since Kinshiki travels with Momoshiki as his guardian, it is safe to say that Momoshiki is younger than many of the other pure-blooded Otsutsuki Clan members in the show.

However, this does not mean he is a weak character. He was capable of holding his own against the Five Kage and Sasuke during their fight.

5) Urashiki

Urashiki as he appears in Boruto (Image via Pierrot)

Urashiki is a low-ranking member of the main Otsutsuki family. His personality makes him seem much younger than the other Otsutsuki he travels with.

Before Momoshiki's team arrives in Konoha, Urashiki is seen making jokes with Momoshiki. Urashiki was clearly annoying Momoshiki as these jokes were getting on his nerves. His child-like personality shows he does not have as much experience in fighting and in the real world as the rest of the Otsutsuki.

6) Hagoromo, creator of Ninshu

Hagoromo as he appears in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Pierrot)

Hagoromo is the older twin brother of Hamura Otsutsuki and the oldest son of Kaguya Otsutsuki. He was born centuries prior to the beginning of the series and was approximately 1,000 years old at the time of his death. This makes him the oldest character in Naruto with human genetics.

7) Hamura

Humura Otsutsuki as he appears in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Pierrot)

Hamura is the youngest son of Kaguya Otsutsuki and the younger brother of Hagoromo, but not by much. Since the two are fraternal twin brothers, Hamura should not be much younger than Hagoromo. However, he is much older than many other Naruto characters.

8) Indra

Indra Otsutsuki as he appears in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Pierrot)

Indra is Hagoromo's eldest son and the older brother of Ashura Otsutsuki.

Using his immense talent and great intellect, Indra was thought to be the most likely successor of Ninshu. However, due to his belief that power was needed to rule the world, Hagoromo chose Ashura instead. This led to a brutal battle between the two brothers and became the start of the Uchiha Curse of Hatred.

9) Ashura

Ashura Otsutsuki as he appears in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Pierrot)

Ashura is the second and youngest son of Hagoromo Otsutsuki and inherited Hagoromo's belief, Ninshu. Due to this, he engaged in an intense struggle with Indra and ended up defeating his older brother.

He is also the progenitor of both the Senju Clan and Uzumaki Clan, which is why both clans have incredible vitality and chakra reserves.

10) Toneri

Toneri's father mentions to Toneri many times that he could marry Hinata Hyuga in the future. This implies that Toneri was a kid at the same time as the Konoha 11, making him around 20 years old in Naruto the Last. He was the youngest Otsutsuki ever shown in the series, which is most likely attributed to the fact that he has incredibly diluted Otsutsuki blood.

