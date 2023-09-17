Boruto's fear of Ten Tails may have just proved the oldest theory in Boruto manga

Since its beginning, the Boruto manga has sparked speculation and given birth to numerous theories that have enthralled fans. The manga's captivating storyline and compelling characters have kept readers hooked till date. Among the many compelling theories, one revolves around Boruto Uzumaki himself, the series' protagonist, and his potential involvement in time travel.
Recently, spoilers and raw scans for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 emerged online, generating renewed interest in a longstanding theory. Thus, fans are eager to explore the details and examine the connections between Boruto's experiences and the theory of time travel.
Decoding the mysterious figure from Naruto Shippuden in Boruto manga
In the Naruto Shippuden manga, there is a notable scene that has fascinated fans for years. It took place during the battle against Kaguya Otsutsuki, when Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, and Obito faced off against a powerful antagonist.
Amid the chaos, a series of panels showcased someone mysterious observing the battle from afar. This enigmatic presence left fans puzzled. As a result, numerous theories emerged, seeking to explain the person's identity and significance.
Did Boruto from the Boruto manga travel back in time to know more about the 10 Tails?
Drawing a parallel between the theory surrounding the mysterious figure and Boruto's recent experiences, it is possible to consider Boruto himself as the shadowy onlooker. Further, in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime and manga, it has been established that Boruto traveled through time alongside Sasuke.
This remarkable journey occurred when Urashiki Otsutsuki activated the Karasuki, a turtle-like machine. In an attempt to foil Urashiki's plans, Boruto and Sasuke were dragged into a time rift that brought them to the original Naruto series timeline. Building upon this previous instance of time travel, one can imagine that Boruto may have once again ventured into the past, potentially witnessing firsthand the intense battles of Naruto Shippuden.
Boruto's impressive ability to discuss the Ten Tails with familiarity and firsthand experience further reinforces this theory. In the latest chapter of the Boruto manga, there is a specific panel that highlights Boruto's manner of speaking, indicating prior encounters with the Ten Tails.
This implies that Boruto's fear and knowledge of this creature may have originated from his time-traveling adventures, where he witnessed its immense power and catastrophic consequences.
Boruto's knowledge of the Ten Tails in the Boruto manga
The theory gains more credibility when we compare Boruto's understanding of the Ten Tails with Code's perspective. Code, a key member of Kara, seeks to exploit the Ten Tails for his own sinister motives. However, he appears to have limited knowledge about this creature and remains unaware of certain dangerous aspects connected to it.
In contrast, Boruto's deep understanding of the Ten Tails suggests his encounters with time-traveling. If indeed Boruto witnessed the clash against Kaguya Otsutsuki, he would possess immense knowledge about the Ten Tails' capabilities, vulnerabilities, and potential threats it poses. This valuable information could play a crucial role in the ongoing conflict with Code, as Boruto holds insights that his adversary lacks.
Final thoughts
Thus, the recent chapter in the Boruto manga has sparked renewed interest in the longstanding theory surrounding Boruto's involvement in time travel. This chapter sheds new light on the mysterious character that was observed in the Naruto Shippuden manga. Compelling evidence is presented through Boruto's fear of the Ten Tails and his familiarity with its power, further supporting this intriguing theory.
As the Boruto manga's storyline unfolds, it will be captivating to witness how this narrative develops and whether the truth behind Boruto's time-travel adventures will eventually come to light. In the meantime, fans eagerly anticipate the release of each new chapter, hoping for additional clues and revelations that may either confirm or debunk this captivating theory.
