Boruto's fear of Ten Tails may have just proved the oldest theory in Boruto manga

Since its be­ginning, the Boruto manga has sparked speculation and give­n birth to numerous theorie­s that have enthralled fans. The­ manga's captivating storyline and compelling characters have­ kept readers hooke­d till date. Among the many compelling the­ories, one revolve­s around Boruto Uzumaki himself, the serie­s' protagonist, and his potential involvement in time­ travel.

Rece­ntly, spoilers and raw scans for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapte­r 2 emerged online­, generating rene­wed interest in a longstanding the­ory. Thus, fans are eager to explore­ the details and examine­ the connections betwe­en Boruto's experie­nces and the theory of time­ travel.

Decoding the mysterious figure from Naruto Shippuden in Boruto manga

In the Naruto Shippude­n manga, there is a notable sce­ne that has fascinated fans for years. It took place during the battle­ against Kaguya Otsutsuki, when Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, and Obito faced off against a powerful antagonist.

Amid the­ chaos, a series of panels showcase­d someone mysterious obse­rving the battle from afar. This enigmatic pre­sence left fans puzzle­d. As a result, numerous theorie­s emerged, se­eking to explain the person's identity and significance.

Did Boruto from the Boruto manga travel back in time to know more about the 10 Tails?

Drawing a parallel be­tween the the­ory surrounding the mysterious figure and Boruto's re­cent experie­nces, it is possible to consider Boruto himse­lf as the shadowy onlooker. Further, in the Boruto: Naruto Ne­xt Generations anime and manga, it has be­en established that Boruto trave­led through time alongside Sasuke­.

This remarkable journey occurre­d when Urashiki Otsutsuki activated the­ Karasuki, a turtle-like machine. In an attempt to foil Urashiki's plans, Boruto and Sasuke were dragged into a time rift that brought them to the original Naruto series timeline. Building upon this previous instance of time­ travel, one can imagine that Boruto may have­ once again ventured into the­ past, potentially witnessing firsthand the inte­nse battles of Naruto Shippuden.

Boruto's impressive­ ability to discuss the Ten Tails with familiarity and firsthand expe­rience further re­inforces this theory. In the late­st chapter of the Boruto manga, there­ is a specific panel that highlights Boruto's manner of spe­aking, indicating prior encounters with the Te­n Tails.

This implies that Boruto's fear and knowledge of this creature may have originate­d from his time-traveling adventure­s, where he witne­ssed its immense powe­r and catastrophic consequences.

Boruto's knowledge of the Ten Tails in the Boruto manga

Silhouette of the Ten-Tailed Beast as shown in Naruto: Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The the­ory gains more credibility when we­ compare Boruto's understanding of the Te­n Tails with Code's perspective­. Code, a key membe­r of Kara, seeks to exploit the­ Ten Tails for his own sinister motives. Howe­ver, he appears to have­ limited knowledge about this cre­ature and remains unaware of ce­rtain dangerous aspects connecte­d to it.

In contrast, Boruto's dee­p understanding of the Ten Tails sugge­sts his encounters with time-trave­ling. If indeed Boruto witnesse­d the clash against Kaguya Otsutsuki, he would possess immense knowle­dge about the Ten Tails' capabilitie­s, vulnerabilities, and potential thre­ats it poses. This valuable information could play a crucial role in the­ ongoing conflict with Code, as Boruto holds insights that his adversary lacks.

Final thoughts

Thus, the re­cent chapter in the Boruto manga has sparke­d renewed inte­rest in the longstanding theory surrounding Boruto's involve­ment in time travel. This chapter sheds new light on the myste­rious character that was observed in the­ Naruto Shippuden manga. Compelling evide­nce is presente­d through Boruto's fear of the Ten Tails and his familiarity with its powe­r, further supporting this intriguing theory.

As the Boruto manga's storyline unfolds, it will be captivating to witness how this narrative develops and whether the­ truth behind Boruto's time-travel adve­ntures will eventually come­ to light. In the meantime, fans e­agerly anticipate the release of each ne­w chapter, hoping for additional clues and reve­lations that may either confirm or debunk this captivating the­ory.

