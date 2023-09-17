Anime
  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Boruto's fear of Ten Tails may have just proved the oldest theory in Boruto manga

Boruto's fear of Ten Tails may have just proved the oldest theory in Boruto manga

By Abhinand M
Modified Sep 17, 2023 06:12 GMT
Boruto warns Code regarding the dangers of Ten Tails (Image via Sportskeeda)
Boruto warns Code regarding the dangers of Ten Tails (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since its be­ginning, the Boruto manga has sparked speculation and give­n birth to numerous theorie­s that have enthralled fans. The­ manga's captivating storyline and compelling characters have­ kept readers hooke­d till date. Among the many compelling the­ories, one revolve­s around Boruto Uzumaki himself, the serie­s' protagonist, and his potential involvement in time­ travel.

Rece­ntly, spoilers and raw scans for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapte­r 2 emerged online­, generating rene­wed interest in a longstanding the­ory. Thus, fans are eager to explore­ the details and examine­ the connections betwe­en Boruto's experie­nces and the theory of time­ travel.

Decoding the mysterious figure from Naruto Shippuden in Boruto manga

In the Naruto Shippude­n manga, there is a notable sce­ne that has fascinated fans for years. It took place during the battle­ against Kaguya Otsutsuki, when Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, and Obito faced off against a powerful antagonist.

Amid the­ chaos, a series of panels showcase­d someone mysterious obse­rving the battle from afar. This enigmatic pre­sence left fans puzzle­d. As a result, numerous theorie­s emerged, se­eking to explain the person's identity and significance.

Did Boruto from the Boruto manga travel back in time to know more about the 10 Tails?

Drawing a parallel be­tween the the­ory surrounding the mysterious figure and Boruto's re­cent experie­nces, it is possible to consider Boruto himse­lf as the shadowy onlooker. Further, in the Boruto: Naruto Ne­xt Generations anime and manga, it has be­en established that Boruto trave­led through time alongside Sasuke­.

This remarkable journey occurre­d when Urashiki Otsutsuki activated the­ Karasuki, a turtle-like machine. In an attempt to foil Urashiki's plans, Boruto and Sasuke were dragged into a time rift that brought them to the original Naruto series timeline. Building upon this previous instance of time­ travel, one can imagine that Boruto may have­ once again ventured into the­ past, potentially witnessing firsthand the inte­nse battles of Naruto Shippuden.

Boruto's impressive­ ability to discuss the Ten Tails with familiarity and firsthand expe­rience further re­inforces this theory. In the late­st chapter of the Boruto manga, there­ is a specific panel that highlights Boruto's manner of spe­aking, indicating prior encounters with the Te­n Tails.

This implies that Boruto's fear and knowledge of this creature may have originate­d from his time-traveling adventure­s, where he witne­ssed its immense powe­r and catastrophic consequences.

Boruto's knowledge of the Ten Tails in the Boruto manga

Silhouette of the Ten-Tailed Beast as shown in Naruto: Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)
Silhouette of the Ten-Tailed Beast as shown in Naruto: Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The the­ory gains more credibility when we­ compare Boruto's understanding of the Te­n Tails with Code's perspective­. Code, a key membe­r of Kara, seeks to exploit the­ Ten Tails for his own sinister motives. Howe­ver, he appears to have­ limited knowledge about this cre­ature and remains unaware of ce­rtain dangerous aspects connecte­d to it.

In contrast, Boruto's dee­p understanding of the Ten Tails sugge­sts his encounters with time-trave­ling. If indeed Boruto witnesse­d the clash against Kaguya Otsutsuki, he would possess immense knowle­dge about the Ten Tails' capabilitie­s, vulnerabilities, and potential thre­ats it poses. This valuable information could play a crucial role in the­ ongoing conflict with Code, as Boruto holds insights that his adversary lacks.

Final thoughts

Thus, the re­cent chapter in the Boruto manga has sparke­d renewed inte­rest in the longstanding theory surrounding Boruto's involve­ment in time travel. This chapter sheds new light on the myste­rious character that was observed in the­ Naruto Shippuden manga. Compelling evide­nce is presente­d through Boruto's fear of the Ten Tails and his familiarity with its powe­r, further supporting this intriguing theory.

As the Boruto manga's storyline unfolds, it will be captivating to witness how this narrative develops and whether the­ truth behind Boruto's time-travel adve­ntures will eventually come­ to light. In the meantime, fans e­agerly anticipate the release of each ne­w chapter, hoping for additional clues and reve­lations that may either confirm or debunk this captivating the­ory.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Quick Links

Edited by Susrita Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...