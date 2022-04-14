9 terrible things the Otsutsuki Clan has done in Naruto, ranked

The Otsutsuki Clan was first introduced in Naruto Shippuden with the appearance of Kaguya Otsutsuki. They are the strongest clan in the Naruto series, with some of their strongest members being Isshiki, Kaguya, Momoshiki, and more.

The Otsutsuki Clan is referred to as a group of alien parasites. They jump from planet to planet, draining entire civilizations of their chakra and taking it for themselves. These are fierce beings and have no sense of morality, as seen in their selfish and horrific behavior.

Nine horrific acts committed by Otsutsuki Clan members ranked from worst to least terrible

1) Destroyed entire civilizations to get stronger

Momoshiki and Kinshiki surrounded by various God Trees (Image via Pierrot)

It is stated multiple times throughout Boruto that Kinshiki and Momoshiki have gotten stronger by destroying entire planets. They invade the world, drain the world of its chakra, and cultivate a divine fruit. This has resulted in the deaths of countless innocent lives. The Otsutsuki Clan has essentially committed multiple acts of genocide without breaking a sweat.

2) Kaguya Otsutsuki tried to enslave the world using Infinite Tsukuyomi

Kaguya as she appears before eating the chakra fruit (Image via Pierrot)

This is arguably the worst thing Kaguya has ever done. She tried to enslave the world using the Infinite Tsukuyomi. This allowed her to create an overwhelmingly powerful chakra fruit, which gave her unmatched power after she consumed it.

3) Black Zetsu manipulated the series from the shadows

Black Zetsu as he appears in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Pierrot)

Before being sealed away in the Moon by her sons, Kaguya manifested her will in physical form, which came to be known as Black Zetsu. The character seemed insignificant during most of the series, but it is later revealed that he had been manipulating Indra, Madara, and other prominent antagonists the entire time. This caused many of the tragic deaths that occurred in the Naruto series.

4) Momoshiki, Kinshiki, and Urashiki attacked Konoha

Momoshiki and Kinshiki right after landing (Image via Pierrot)

During the Chunin Exams in Boruto, the trio attacked the Leaf Village searching for Kurama. They ravaged the stadium and put many innocent civilians in danger, and they had no regard for anything besides taking Kurama's chakra and cultivating more chakra fruit.

5) Isshiki Otsutsuki performed experiments on kids to find a new vessel

Due to Otsutsuki not valuing human life, Isshiki used kids as test subjects to find a perfect vessel for himself. Many of these kids were abandoned and did not have any families, so Isshiki took them without a second thought and gave them his karma. This caused them to writhe and scream in pain until they eventually died. Isshiki did this more than a couple of times from what was shown.

6) Kaguya Otsutsuki attacked her sons and tried to kill them

After finding out about the God Tree and Kaguya's plans, Hagoromo and Hamura confront Kaguya. This resulted in Kaguya trying to kill her sons, as her desire to control the world was greater than her love for her children. The two ended up sealing her away in the Moon for centuries.

7) Indra Otsutsuki killed his friends, starting the Curse of Hatred

Due to Black Zetsu's manipulation, Indra realized that he needed to be stronger so Hagoromo would choose him to inherit his legacy. Indra decided to kill his two closest friends to unlock the Mangekyo Sharingan. This was the first instance of the Curse of Hatred, and it has continued for generations since.

However, it is theorized that Sarada Uchiha will be the one to break this curse when she unlocks her Mangekyo Sharingan in Boruto.

8) Urashiki went back in time to steal Kurama's chakra from Kid Naruto

As a result of the failed attempt at stealing Kurama's chakra from Naruto during the Chunin Exams, Urashiki decided to go back in time to steal it from Naruto when he was a kid, and he was willing to kill an innocent kid in cold blood to get that. He was eventually killed by Naruto and Boruto using a joint Rasengan.

9) Toneri Otsutsuki stole Hanabi's Byakugan to obtain the Tenseigan

In the movie Naruto: The Last, Toneri came down from the Moon and stole Hanabi's Byakugan because it is very pure. He selfishly stole something important from Hanabi to get what he wanted. Toneri tried to marry Hinata during the movie as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the author.

