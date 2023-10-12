Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 leaks reportedly teases the return of Sasuke

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 set to be released on October 20, 2023, fans of the franchise have been waiting for the upcoming manga's release. Given the long wait between the franchise's manga chapter releases, fans always end up anticipating the events of the next chapter. While fans were doing the same for Chapter 3, a reported leak seemingly hinted at Sasuke's return.

Since the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, fans have been missing Sasuke. He has yet to make his first appearance in the new manga. Hence, fans were worried about his condition and if he was still alive. However, a newly reported leak finally gave fans something to look forward to.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Reported Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 leak features Boruto and Sasuke

Screenshot from @saviouracs YouTube video (Image via Sportskeeda/YouTube)

As per a YouTube video posted by YouTube Channel @saviouracs, the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 is set to see Sasuke Uchiha return to the manga. The video showed an illustration featuring Boruto and Sasuke Uchiha in their time skip outfits.

While Boruto is in the same outfit as the previous two chapters, Sasuke seemingly has a minor change. Compared to his light purple vest in the previous manga series, he can be seen with a white garment beneath the black cloak.

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That said, the illustration looks way too similar to the one seen in Naruto: Sasuke’s Story—The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust: The Manga. Hence, there is a big possibility that the reported leak is fake.

However, considering that the manga used Sarada Uchiha's illustration for both the manga's announcement and the second chapter's cover, there lies the possibility that the manga creators made a similar decision with the Sasuke illustration.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3?

While there is a huge possibility that the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 leak is fake, the chances of the manga creators not including Sasuke in the upcoming manga chapter are low.

Considering that Sasuke is a fan-favorite character, the manga creators would not want to delay his return. Hence, there is a likely chance that Sasuke will return in the next manga chapter, albeit his appearance could be short.

Boruto using the Rasengan Uzuhiko (Image via Shueisha)

Additionally, the manga might finally reveal how the Rasengan Uzuhiko works. The last chapter showed Boruto activating the jutsu, however, the chapter ended before Boruto could use the same on Code. Considering how Boruto was confident of defeating Code, there is a likely chance for him to dominate against the White Karma wielder.

With this upcoming fight, fans may get to see how Boruto has evolved during the time skip period. This could also be the plot point where fans may get to see Sasuke, either having arrived in the Hidden Leaf Village or as part of a flashback scene. Nevertheless, Code may get defeated in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3, after which he may run away from the village.

