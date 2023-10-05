Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko might be the second Kekkei Touta in the entire franchise

The end of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 saw the protagonist unveil his new jutsu called the Rasengan Uzuhiko. Boruto was just about to use the jutsu on Code when the chapter ended on a cliffhanger. Fans were previously worried if the protagonist would have any upgrades following the time skip. Thus, Rasengan Uzuhiko left them relieved, given that it seemed satisfyingly new to them.

That said, given the sudden end to the manga chapter, fans weren't able to learn much about it, leading them to make their own theories about the same. While some believed that it was an enhanced version of Rasengan, others believed that its innate creation was based on Rasengan. However, one particular fan theory suggests that Rasengan Uzuhiko could be a Kekkei Touta, making the manga protagonist only the third Kekkei Touta user in the entire franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Why Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko could be a Kekkei Touta

What is Kekkei Touta?

Onoki as seen in the Naruto: Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kekkei Touta is a very rare and advanced branch of jutsu class that goes beyond Kekkei Genkai. Kekkei Genkai itself has been described as a DNA anomaly that allows a user to wield unique techniques. It is a situation when one user happens to create a unique chakra release due to the combination of two different chakra releases. While Kekkei Genkai sees the user wield a combination of two chakra natures, Kekkei Touta makes use of three chakra natures.

The only known example of Kekkei Touta to date was the Dust Release, which was the combination of earth, wind, and fire chakra natures. It was discovered by Lord Mu, the Second Tsuchikage, who became the first known user of Kekkei Touta. Following that, he passed down the technique to Onoki, who ended up becoming the second and last shinobi to ever possess a Kekkei Touta ability.

However, one fan theory suggests that Boruto might have become the third Kekkei Touta user all while creating his own Kekkei Touta ability.

Boruto is known for possessing three chakra natures

Expand Tweet

Unlike Naruto Uzumaki, his son was a genius shinobi from the get-go. From a very young age, he was able to use multiple chakra natures, namely - Wind, Lightning, and Water chakra releases. Moreover, he would end up using his multiple chakra natures together in battle with no backlash or difficulty.

If fans remember, the protagonist's first Rasengan itself was a unique jutsu. He subconsciously added his Lightning Chakra nature to Rasengan, creating the infamous Vanishing Rasengan. Thus, considering the protagonist's handle at mixing chakras and creating new jutsu, it would not be a surprise if the Rasengan Uzuhiko gets revealed as a Kekkei Touta ability.

Boruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

If one looks at the panel on which Boruto uses his jutsu, one cannot find any tangible ninjutsu being formed around his arm. While the jutsu was initiated with his right arm, the effects for the same surrounded the protagonist's whole body. Given that the franchise has showcased no such ninjutsu till now, it is to be presumed that the Rasengan Uzuhiko is a unique jutsu, hinting at it being a Kekkei Touta ability.

There is also significant reasoning behind the same, the hint for which could have been in the manga's title itself which includes the phrase "Two Blue Vortex." A vortex is described as a whirling mass of fluid or air (whirlpool or whirlwind). One must remember that whirlpools and whirlwinds are usually formed during storms. That said, the three elements in such situations are wind, water, and lightning.

Rasengan Uzuhiko jutsu as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that Boruto's three chakra natures are the same as the ones in a whirlwind or whirlpool, there is a possibility that his new jutsu Rasengan Uzuhiko causes the protagonist himself to become a vortex capable of annihilating his opponent. Moreover, the "two" in the title could be a hint that the protagonist has two such jutsu in his arsenal. Thus, Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko could be a Kekkei Touta ability.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.