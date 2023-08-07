Forget Ultra Instinct, One Piece Gear 5 loses to Naruto's Bayron mode in popularity

Luffy's Gear 5 transformation was touted by One Piece fans to be an internet-shattering moment. However, following the release of One Piece episode 1071, it is quite evident that the moment did not manage to create the impact that fans anticipated it to make.

Moreover, several fans believed that Luffy's Gear 5 transformation would surpass the hype caused by Goku's Ultra Instinct moment. However, Luffy's latest transformation failed to generate the hype and "break the internet," similar to how Goku's Ultra Instinct episode did years ago.

Unfortunately for One Piece fans, it's not just Dragon Ball Super, but also Naruto's Baryon Mode that it failed to surpass when it came to "breaking the internet."

One Piece's Luffy Gear 5 fails to reach Naruto's Baryon Mode hype

dasien @dasiennn twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/IB4fDJximd Baryon Naruto hit 1.5 MILLION views in 5 HOURS while Gear 5 barely even hit 500K in 10 HOURS

As shared by the Twitter user @dasiennn, Naruto's Baryon Mode in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was able to create more hype than Luffy's Gear 5 moment. The Twitter user shared an image comparing the view count of Naruto's Baryon Mode and Luffy's Gear 5 YouTube videos.

As evident from the number of views, Baryon Naruto vs Isshiki received 1.5 million views in just 5 hours. Meanwhile, Luffy's Gear Five video received only 502,000 views in 10 hours.

Given that the Boruto anime video received nearly thrice the number of views than the One Piece video in half the time, it proved how far off the two moments were from each other, considering the hype surrounding it.

dasien @dasiennn twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/vG6CSbET3C One Piece had ONE CHANCE to break the internet and it FAILED miserably

✪ Dubswrld30 @Dubswrld30 @dasiennn This mid anime was suppossed to “break the internet”🤣🤣

Anime fans immediately began mocking the Gear 5 transformation as it was highly hyped by One Piece fans. However, it reached nowhere near the limit that fans had anticipated.

Many claimed that One Piece had lost its only opportunity to "break the internet." Additionally, with this incident, anime fans were left convinced that the anime isn't that worth the hype.

Falcon X @FaLConX86056859 @dasiennn crazy how hype they were hyping g5 only to reach this level

HassFire @FireHass @dasiennn Ngl I didn’t like what they did with the gear 5 all cartoon Tom and Jerry sounds and then the close ups , can’t see what the hell is going on

Several anime fans also criticized the transformation itself. They did not like how the entire sequence looked directly out of a Tom & Jerry episode. However, it was not just the animation, but also the audio as it was filled with goofy sounds.

While fans of the anime argued that the sound effects were best suited for Joyboy, other anime fans did not see how such sound effects would ever make a battle scene seem serious.

Bugzy @ApexBugs @dasiennn You made sure to use an official Crunchyroll clip vs some random page showing gear 5. Y'all in pain right now 🤣🤣

Many fans of the anime argued how Twitter user @dasiennn had tried to fool them, claiming that the Boruto clip was from Crunchyroll Collections YouTube channel, while the Luffy one was from a random YouTube channel.

However, evidently, both videos were from the same channel. However, One Piece fans did try to gaslight other anime fans into believing that @dasiennn had faked the image, however, it seemed far from the truth.

That said, several fans of the anime pointed out that the reason Luffy Gear 5 moment did not create as much hype as the Boruto anime clip was because the video was region locked in many countries.

This meant that Luffy's clip wasn't available everywhere, allowing only a small portion of fans to watch the same.

Meanwhile, other fans of the anime tried to portray that the anime's episode had seemingly shut down websites due to the load on the servers. However, when fans crosschecked the same, it was very evident that people were trying to fake the same by turning off their wifi.

As for the episode itself, anime fans who were not fans of One Piece found it to be really boring as it reused clips from the episode repeatedly. Also, the entire sequence was difficult to watch due to the odd camera movements, audio, and pacing.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.