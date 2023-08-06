One Piece Episode 1071 resurrects classic slapstick comedy with Gear 5 Luffy vs. Kaido

On August 6, 2023, One Piece episode 1071 was released, in which fans witnessed some incredible developments. One of the most awaited moment in Eiichiro Oda's series, i.e., the activation of Gear 5, was finally adapted in One Piece episode 1071. When it was thought that the Straw Hats' captain had lost it all, Luffy was back in action to fight against Kaido in his Gear 5 form.

While the episode primarily focused on Luffy's Gear 5 form and his conflict with Kaido, fans also saw Hiyori and Orochi. One Piece episode 1071 has received praise from viewers for its fantastic story and animation. Additionally, the fandom was pleased with the hype and manner in which Luffy Gear 5 was unveiled.

However, as One Piece episode 1071 was broadcast, certain scenes caught everyone's attention. As is expected, many online users are now discussing how the episode revived classic slapstick comedy.

Fans allege that One Piece episode 1071's Gear 5 Luffy vs. Kaido fight has drawn animation inspiration from Looney Tunes and Tom & Jerry

As One Piece episode 1071 began, viewers saw Zunesha hearing the Drums of Liberation after 800 years, announcing that Joy Boy had arrived. After a brief moment of Luffy grinning, his Gear 5 form was finally revealed. Here, viewers also saw Five Elders debating the Gum-Gum Fruit's alternate name, the Zoan Human-Human Fruit, and how it has evaded the World Government for 800 years.

Following this, fans observed Luffy in action as he battled Kaido in the most hilarious way possible. However, it brought to mind the timeless slapstick comedy as they saw the two characters' conflict. Many compared the comedy to how it used to be in Tom & Jerry and Looney Tunes. Additionally, they illustrated the episode's finer details, such as how Tom and Luffy both had their eyes protruding from their heads.

Fans then compared the fight between Luffy and Kaido in One Piece episode 1071 to that of Tom & Jerry chase-and-fight sequence between the cat and the mouse. This was likened to the scene in Tom & Jerry where Kaido was lifted and then beaten around by Luffy. As such, many felt that it was similar to how Jerry would lift Tom with his moustaches and then beat him.

FezzsNerdyLife @FezzsNerdyLife



Gear 5 is going to be a wild ride through the end of Wano, I hope you're all ready! pic.twitter.com/lgQksoNHZW twitter.com/onepiecepanel/… One Piece has now entered its Tom & Jerry phase and I'M HERE FOR IT!Gear 5 is going to be a wild ride through the end of Wano, I hope you're all ready! #ONEPIECE

Fans also drew parallels between Luffy's Gear 5 form and the characters from the world of the Looney Tunes. They noted how Kaido resembled Tom after being beaten by Luffy, so comparisons with Luffy were not the only ones that were made.

By making the comparisons, One Piece fans not only revived but they brought the long-gone classic slapstick comedy of older cartoons and how it used to amuse everyone.

Tetsurion @wolstry



Without a video only with sound, I thought I'm watching Tom&Jerry and not One Piece Never saw moment in anime that was so much overhyped as this one from #ONEPIECE1071 Without a video only with sound, I thought I'm watching Tom&Jerry and not One Piece twitter.com/ribarra_40/sta…

andy777 @seokslvr i think the reason why it reminds me of the looney toons is bc that's the nature of gear 5? i could be very wrong i haven't watched or read one piece but gear 5 is probably cartoony because luffy can stretch and manipulate his environment like the old cartoons? twitter.com/ChibiReviews/s…

Rob @eth_roblucci Tom & Jerry x One Piece, ep 1071. My fav cartoon when I was a child and the GOAT anime, OP

Final thoughts

Now that Luffy's Gear 5 form has been revealed in One Piece episode 1071, fans have been pleased with the advancement. As such, they are now eagerly anticipating the upcoming episode to witness the continuation of the battle between the two pirate captains. Besides, as the Wano arc approaches its conclusion, fans are even more excited for the upcoming arc.

However, for the time being, viewers wanted to see more of the comedy when Luffy is in Gear 5 and fighting Kaido. With that said, they can anticipate more of the timeless slapstick comedy in the upcoming episodes.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.