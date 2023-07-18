One Piece: How Tom & Jerry inspired Luffy's Gear 5, explains Eiichiro Oda

Luffy's Gear 5 transformation is all set to be one of the biggest events in the history of the One Piece anime. The transformation was introduced in the series' manga in chapter 1044, released on March 28, 2022. The chapter created history by becoming the most-read manga chapter of all time.

Luffy's Gear 5 awakening is a broken ability that grants him the power to alter his environment and fight with the utmost freedom. The creator of the One Piece manga, Eiichiro Oda, revealed that Gear 5's cartoon-like transformation was inspired by Tom and Jerry.

One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda, reveals Tom and Jerry to be the inspiration behind Luffy's Gear 5

The Weekly Shonen Jump 2022 Issue 34 featured an interview with Eiichiro Oda and Gosho Ayoama. In this interview, Oda revealed that Luffy's Gear 5 awakening was inspired by the world famous cartoon, Tom and Jerry. The thought process behind the cartoon-esque nature of Gear 5 was expanded upon in the interview.

Oda talked about how battle mangas keep getting more and more serious to meet fan expectations, which is something he always hated. He revealed that he did not want his manga to become all serious in the end as well, which is the main reason behind the silly and playful art style of Gear 5 in One Piece.

Oda said to Ayoama:

"I drew this playing around a lot, thinking that its okay if people are against it. I just want to be playful with battles. Since the moment I was an assistant the expressions that are the symbol of mangas have been continually lost."

"For example: Putting a light bulb mark when a character thinks about something or making the characters legs go in circles as a car when they are running," he noted.

He continued his explanation:

"I loved those type of expressions but it's ceasing to be drawn. No one is drawing it even though our predecessors created and left several formulas. Battle mangas have to keep getting more and more serious in order to meet the fans' expectations and I've always hated that."

"That's why I definitely don't want to become a serious manga in the end. I just want to be playful and I'm finally able to do that. That's why when I drew this, I had super fun."

Oda then revealed the inspiration behind Gear 5 stating:

"For the concept, think of it as if I suddenly drew 'Tom and Jerry'."

This was followed by the two mangakas having a fun exchange between them on which one of the two characters they supported. Ayoama expressed that he hated Jerry, and Oda said that he was an avid Jerry supporter. Ayoama then confessed that despite his hatred for Jerry, the protagonist of his series, Detective Conan, is akin to the sneaky mouse.

This prompted Oda to compare Gear 5 Luffy with Jerry. However, he expressed sadness at the fact that Luffy had no counterpart like Tom who'd play pranks and joke with him during battles in One Piece.

In conclusion

Eiichiro Oda made it clear in the interview that he wants to keep the One Piece manga innovative and playful rather than just gradually making it more and more serious as the end draws near.

Oda has set a landmark with this decision as he has given himself and his main character the freedom to do what they please. Luffy is different from other Shonen anime heroes because he is a warrior of liberation, with his Gear 5 transformation having cartoon-esque powers and moves.

