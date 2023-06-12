One Piece confirms 2 Gear 5 episodes arriving sooner than expected

One Piece fans have been eagerly awaiting the upgrade of Luffy’s gears ever since Gear 4 was introduced in 2016. For those who’ve been keeping up with the manga, they know the legendary god-like powers of Luffy’s Gear 5 will make its debut soon in the anime. Moreover, the same has been confirmed by an anime leaker in a post on twitter.

One Piece is currently airing the Wano arc, the 31st and longest running story arc of the series. It has been in production since 2018, and almost five years later, fans will see its conclusion this year.

One Piece episode 1071 and 1072 to introduce Luffy's legendary Gear 5

#ONEPIECE1071

#ONEPIECE1072



From an Anime leaker:



▪︎ Episode 1071 and 1072 are Gear 5 Episodes.



One Piece spoiler and news account, @OP_SPOILERS2023, revealed on Twitter on Sunday, June 11, that the episodes 1071 and 1072 will introduce the latest gear technique in Luffy’s arsenal, Gear 5. Unlike Gomu Gomu no Mi, which was thought to be the reason behind Luffy’s rubber-like abilities, Gear 5 is awakened by Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika devil fruit.

Episode 1072 is expected to be much better than episode 1071, probably because Luffy is likely to awaken Gear 5 towards the end of episode 1071 in his final battle with Kaidou. The next episode will then reveal the Straw Hat's true potential and power of Gear 5, which is Luffy’s peak form and makes him limitless in terms of what he can do in that form. However, the only limit to the power is getting hold back by Luffy's imagination.

Before that, there are a couple more episodes to go until Luffy awakens his pinnacle of strength. These episodes are:

Episode 1066 (June 17) – (Kidd and Law vs Big Mom)

Episode 1067 (June 24) – (Kidd and Law win)

Episode 1068 (July 2) – (Raizo Wins)

Episode 1069 (July 8) – (Luffy Gear 4 Snakeman)

Episode 1070 (July 15) – (Luffy Gear 4 loses)

Episode 1071 (July 22) – (Joyboy returns)

Episode 1072 (July 29) – (Gear 5 + Giant Luffy)

For otakus who have not yet caught up with the anime, they can find it on Crunchyroll with specials, movies, and extras that have been released over the years.

Will Of D.🇧🇩 @WillOfCook



Can't wait for it🥶....



There will be a special official announcement on gear 5 during One piece Day

In other news, fans of Eiichiro Oda's series may get an exclusive preview of a clip of Gear 5, with the One Piece Day 2023 event scheduled to take place on July 21 and 22 at the Tokyo Big Sight Convention Center. The event will feature the talk shows with the voice actors, and a special announcement will also be made. However, those who can't attend the event in-person may join the live broadcast on YouTube.

