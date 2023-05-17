The return of "One Piece Day," a two-day celebration honouring the anniversary of the release of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga, was announced on Monday. The announcement was made by Bandai Namco Entertainment, Shueisha, and Toei Animation. The event will be broadcast live on YouTube around the world on July 21 and 22 from the Tokyo Big Sight convention centre.

The story of One Piece has garnered so much support and love over the years, both in the East and the West, that it makes sense to find "One Piece Day" return. Unfortunately, only people visiting the place in-person will be able to experience the event while others will have to witness it from afar, within the scope of their screen.

Everything about the One Piece Day event

The event will be broadcast live on YouTube around the world on July 21 and 22 from the Tokyo Big Sight convention centre. Although the manga originally started on July 19, 1997, it was billed as launching on July 22. As of 2017, the Japan Anniversary Association has recognised July 22 as "One Piece Day," marking the anniversary of the manga's debut. The previous year's event took place on July 22–23 with a live YouTube feed.

What to expect

The first day of One Piece Day'23 will feature a special screening of the wildly successful anime film One Piece Film Red from 2022 in the evening. According to Bandai Namco's press release, the film has earned over 31.9 billion yen ($234.5 million) globally.

A stage event with cast members and press announcements, a "Special Exhibition," a Bounty Rush competition and a space for merchandise and displays are among the additional activities planned for the second day. Additional information regarding the Day 2 lineup will be made available soon.

According to the official website's description, the event will be broadcast by various media and through videos. The pictures and the video footage might be used by the organizers or event operators. The official website stated that people attending the event might appear in these broadcasts.

The programme information posted at the event location on the day of the event for more information can reveal more information on-spot. Viewers and attendees also need to remember that a limited number of seats are available for each stage event. After those seats are all taken, the remaining spectators will be escorted to the standing area.

Live streaming of stage activities is also planned. One needs to see the information about internet streaming, which will be made available at a later time, for more information.

Using cameras, cell phones, or other recording devices to take photos or make videos during stage performances is strictly forbidden. When such actions are uncovered, the recording devices will be taken away and/or the data will be immediately destroyed.

Tickets

Fans can apply online for a free ticket if they want to attend Day'23. If more applicants than seats are available (600 people are expected on Day 1 and 7000 on Day 2), a lottery will be used to choose attendees.

To view stage events during periods of heavy traffic, numbered tickets given within the venue on the day of the event are necessary. After each programme, the entire audience for stage events will be replaced with a fresh group, and time-based tickets will be handed out at various times for each stage event.

The event will take place on July 21 and 22 at the Tokyo Big Sight convention centre and will be broadcast live on YouTube as well.

