Crunchyroll offers a free giveaway for One Piece Film: Red

The official Crunchyroll Store is giving away free action figures based on the massively popular One Piece Film: Red.

Yesterday, international fans celebrated the release of the film in several different countries. One Piece Film: Red is already a smash hit at the box office and has held the top spot in Japan for 11 consecutive weeks. There is a lot of hype about the film, and Crunchyroll appears to be capitalizing on it.

The streaming company is promoting a giveaway for One Piece Film: Red, and their official store is ready to give out exclusive action figures based on the main characters from the film. Starting today, the contest will last for only a week and a half, so interested fans should act quickly.

One Piece Film: Red fans can win free action figures with the Crunchyroll giveaway

Here's how the giveaway works

Ends 11/16! Enter our One Piece Film Red giveaway for a chance to receive brand new figures of Luffy, Uta, and Shanks!🏴‍☠️To enter:1. Follow @ShopCrunchyroll and @OnePieceAnime 2. Retweet this tweet3. Reply and tag a friend you would bring to see One Piece Film Red!Ends 11/16! Enter our One Piece Film Red giveaway for a chance to receive brand new figures of Luffy, Uta, and Shanks! 🔥🏴‍☠️To enter:1. Follow @ShopCrunchyroll and @OnePieceAnime2. Retweet this tweet3. Reply and tag a friend you would bring to see One Piece Film Red!Ends 11/16! https://t.co/nmyLCHzHNh

The rules for this contest are very simple. Fans will have to perform the following actions related to One Piece Film: Red-

Follow @ShopCrunchyroll and @OnePieceAnime on Twitter

Retweet the above tweet for engagement purposes

Tag a friend in the replies whom you'd bring with you to the movies to see the film

Keep in mind that @ShopCrunchyroll is a completely different account from @Crunchyroll. The former is deals in merchandise while the latter covers anime series. Lucky winners can get their hands on Luffy, Uta, and Shanks action figures as they appear in One Piece Film: Red.

As per the terms and conditions on Crunchyroll's website, the giveaway will end by November 16 at 11:59 PST (Pacific Standard Time). Potential winners will be contacted sometime around November 17. While payment isn't necessary to enter the contest, all players must be 18 or older.

What is the movie about?

One Piece Film: Red heavily focuses on a brand new character named Uta, a famous singer who's holding a concert in Elegia, the Island of Music. Everyone from the Straw Hat Pirates to the Marines were taking part in the festivities.

However, it was later revealed that Uta is the adopted daughter of Shanks from the Red Hair Pirates. Unlike previous movies, there is no middle-aged main antagonist with a broken Devil Fruit. Uta is far more sympathetic than Douglas Bullet from One Piece Film: Stampede.

On a slightly related note, the anime covered some events related to the film with a filler arc, entitled "Uta's Past." It centers around Uta's experiences of growing up with Luffy in Foosha Village. While it's not a viewing appointment by any means, it does flesh out their relationship more clearly.

One Piece Film: Red is already in theatres

TICKETS: IT'S TODAY!!!! #OnePiece Film Red hits North American theaters TODAY in both English sub and dub.Let us know where you'll be seeing the film using the #OnePiece FilmRed hashtag.TICKETS: got.cr/OPFR_TICKETS IT'S TODAY!!!! #OnePiece Film Red hits North American theaters TODAY in both English sub and dub. 🎶 Let us know where you'll be seeing the film using the #OnePieceFilmRed hashtag. 🎶 TICKETS: got.cr/OPFR_TICKETS https://t.co/OAXPJi2gc4

One Piece Film: Red has already hit the theaters, and the sub and dub is finally available in select markets across the world, including the United States, Brazil, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Many fans are taking pictures of the premiere across the world and posting them on Twitter.

Crunchyroll is aiming for greater social media engagement with their giveaway. Luffy, Uta, and Shanks have proven to be very popular, which is why these rare exclusive figures will be a hot commodity in the fandom. Not only are they a prized addition to collector's items, but they also commemorate the film.

Remember, the contest will end on November 16. There is also plenty of time to watch the movie while it's still in theaters.

