The One Piece anime set to release Film: Red tie-in episodes in the coming weeks

We are just days away from the official release of the long-awaited One Piece Film: Red movie in Japan. Fans of the franchise have been waiting for months to finally see the adventures of Shanks’ daughter Uta and Luffy.

Because of Uta’s connection with the Red Hair Pirates, fans speculated that she probably had a shared past with Luffy. While the movie will contain flashbacks about the character's past, it seems like most of her origin story will be presented as tie-in episodes for the One Piece anime.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers.

Uta’s past will be revealed in One Piece tie-in episodes for the rest of the month

The time for the final battle between Kaido and Luffy is already upon us, something that fans all over the world are excited about. Luffy’s Gear 5 has fans waiting impatiently for its reveal in the anime, although it seems we will have to wait longer than expected to see this new form on screen.

After this Sunday’s episode, One Piece will take a break from the battles happening in the Land of Wano for the rest of the month. Instead, we will have episodes centered around Uta, her past, and the journey the Straw Hat crew will make to arrive at Elegia Island.

What is the movie about?

Uta will soon make her debut (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Film: Red will tell the story of Uta, a massively successful idol who has never revealed herself before. To celebrate the creation of her masterpiece, she will hold a concert on Elegia Island where she will finally reveal herself to the world.

During the concert, Luffy starts talking to her as if she were an old friend, only to later reveal to the world that Uta is Shank’s secret daughter, hence how he knows her. The film will explore the past of the Red Hair Pirates captain and his daughter.

The World Government will also make an appearance in the film, forcing everyone on the island to fight against them once more. The film is not entirely canonical, but it does contain information about Shanks that Oda himself has confirmed as canon to One Piece.

When will the episodes come out? What can fans expect?

The episodes will start airing next Sunday, August 14, and will continue on the 21. Each one of them will revolve around aspects of Uta and Shanks’ past, featuring everyone’s favorite rubber pirate Luffy, who will also appear as a young child.

The first episode, titled Red Hair Daughter!, will most likely be centered around the story of Shanks finding and adopting Uta, as it has been confirmed that she is not his biological daughter. The next episode, titled The Promise of a New Era! Luffy and Uta!, will continue the story up until the start of One Piece Film: Red.

It has been confirmed that other important characters for One Piece’s story, like Zoro and Nami, will also be making an appearance. Other recurring characters will also appear in these new tie-in episodes, although there is no information yet about who is set to feature.

Fans hope that these tie-in episodes will reveal important information about Shanks. The red-haired Emperor of the sea is still one of the biggest mysteries in the series and learning about his past could help fans understand his character better.

One Piece Film: Red will air in theaters in Japan this Saturday, and we will hopefully obtain more information about the plot of these episodes soon.

