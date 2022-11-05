Fans celebrates the release of One Piece Film: Red in the rest of the world

November 3 and November 4 were very important dates for international fans of One Piece Film: Red, because on these two days, the movie was finally released in select countries around the world.

One Piece Film: Red already premiered in countries like Japan and France back in August 6. However, depending on the country, many international fans had to wait for the release until the fall season.

That is no longer the case as of today. One Piece Film: Red is now readily available in a few more continents around the world. Consequently, many fans were excited to see the movie after waiting several months. Luffy and Shanks will certainly have fans going crazy over their role in the film.

From the United States to the United Kingdom, fans finally get to enjoy their One Piece Film: Red premiere

In which other countries has the film now been released?

Several months after the original Japanese release, One Piece Film: Red has finally premiered in the following countries:

United States

Canada

United Kingdom

Ireland

Spain

Brazil

Romania

Australia

New Zealand

Eiichiro Oda couldn't fit all his ideas into the movie, but he is nonetheless still proud of his work. One Piece Film: Red mainly revolves around Uta, a world-class singer who has a strong relationship with Luffy and Shanks.

For the film, Oda wanted to make Uta different from the likes of Douglas Bullet and Gild Tesoro. Japanese singer Ado and American singer Amanda Lee lent their voices to the character's vocal performances in One Piece Film: Red.

Of course, fans can also expect plenty of hypeworthy fight scenes along the way.

International fans react to the film

From stunning cosplays to rave reviews, here's how international members of the One Piece fandom celebrated the release of the much-awaited film in their respective countries.

This Brazilian fan certainly had the time of their life during the One Piece Film: Red. Along with their friends, they decided to cosplay as Usopp, Luffy, and Zoro, respectively, leaving Twitterati in awe of the group's dedication.

Even music artist Shao Dow jumped aboard the cosplay train. He definitely rocked that Luffy getup, complete with the Straw Hat and pirate coat. That apart, he also got a signed piece of artwork from the director and lead animator, during the film's red carpet premiere in London,

Shao Dow @ShaoDowMusic Young Shao would be so proud right now.



One Piece Film:Red world premiere. Young Shao would be so proud right now.One Piece Film:Red world premiere. https://t.co/9ZwEpiVyD8

Anime is a mainstream genre at this point. When the One Piece series began over 25 years ago, it would've been hard to believe that it would shatter movie records in Japan. Now, it's a worldwide hit all over the globe, including North America.

Needless to say, many fans around the world have been waiting for the release ever since the movie was announced. Whether they entered the cinema as themselves or their favorite character, they likely had a good time watching One Piece Film: Red.

Geek Giant Podcast @podcast_giant OP #OnePieceFilmRed twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The One Piece Film Red Movie Last Night was absolutely incredible! As I watched 4 a brief second I was kind of saddened at the fact that despite enjoying this moment with strangers who for 2 hrs seemed like family to me. One Piece is going to end soon. IOP The One Piece Film Red Movie Last Night was absolutely incredible! As I watched 4 a brief second I was kind of saddened at the fact that despite enjoying this moment with strangers who for 2 hrs seemed like family to me. One Piece is going to end soon. I ❤️ OP 😭 #OnePieceFilmRed twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OxNnSAU5B2

Chris Roach @Chrisanimefan Just saw One Piece Film Red English dub at 4:05 pm and it awesome and great. Just saw One Piece Film Red English dub at 4:05 pm and it awesome and great. https://t.co/JhlQedKV74

HotDogLord @HotDogLord_ Every other day vs one piece film red premiere Every other day vs one piece film red premiere https://t.co/sqBdyVvyXm

Twitch streamer Atsu also got to enjoy the London premiere. There is nothing quite like experiencing a high-quality movie on the big screen. On a related note, he also retweeted Amanda Lee's English cover of New Genesis.

Atsu @AsianGuyStream ONE PIECE FILM RED UK PREMIERE I CAN'T WAIT LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO ONE PIECE FILM RED UK PREMIERE I CAN'T WAIT LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/C108K02MbT

At the end of the day, viewers got to enjoy beautiful animation, a powerful soundtrack, and plenty of fanservice along the way. Several people are also talking about the final battle in the film.

C.SpaDinner @CSpaDinner One Piece Film: Red is an amazing movie, an absolute love letter to the series, with phenomenal animation to boot, this is my favourite movie of 2022 and you can't convince ne otherwise One Piece Film: Red is an amazing movie, an absolute love letter to the series, with phenomenal animation to boot, this is my favourite movie of 2022 and you can't convince ne otherwise https://t.co/yf1y28Tl8M

Steven @999 @LatinoSenpai One Piece Film Red really made me go, for the love of God Oda please make this canon somehow. The final fight and the songs that Uta sang in this movie were extremely peak and I ended up loving her so much. One Piece Film Red really made me go, for the love of God Oda please make this canon somehow. The final fight and the songs that Uta sang in this movie were extremely peak and I ended up loving her so much. https://t.co/gPSie8zYQq

There's a reason why so many fans wanted to see this film. Red-Haired Shanks finally gets to make his move after 25 years of hype. Without spoiling anything, the Red Hair Pirates really get a chance to shine in the film. Some fans have been waiting decades for this very moment.

Sigmar 🔴 @sigmarshanks Oda after releasing film red Oda after releasing film red https://t.co/Rq3q3eZodz

Eiichiro Oda has every reason to be happy with the fan reception. The film has already grossed over 17 billion yen in Japan alone. As of today, it has also made around 150 million in USD worldwide.

Oda was already a rich man, but he is walking away even richer.

