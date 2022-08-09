One Piece Film: Red - Fans go crazy over Luffy and Shanks teaming up

Fans around the world can barely contain their excitement to watch One Piece Film: Red, which has only been released in a few countries so far.

The long-awaited film has premiered in select French and Japanese theaters. For those who have watched it, one particular scene involving Luffy and Shanks has caught their attention. Unsurprisingly, they didn't waste any time in sharing it with fellow fans on Twitter.

One Piece Film: Red does contain major spoilers from the Wano Country arc, so anime-only watchers should keep that in mind.

Based on reactions online, international viewers will be in for a treat when they finally see the film.

There is a scene in the film where Shanks and Luffy perform a double attack. Based on the clip above, Luffy is also using Gear Fifth transformation, complete with a white color scheme. One Piece Film: Red marks the first time his new form has been animated on the big screen.

The clip above is yet another example of fans losing their minds over the film. Remember, it's been 25 years since Luffy and Shanks met in the manga. It's hard to believe they will finally work together in some capacity.

One Piece Film: Red premiered in Paris as the series has always been hugely popular in France. The above clip showcases a standing ovation after the movie ended. Fans are clearly enjoying what they're seeing in the film.

One Piece Film: Red has become a massive success in Japan

One Piece Film: Red grossed over two billion yen on its opening day. It set the record for the best opening in the franchise's long history. This also means it's the second biggest opening weekend in Japanese history.

The film was able to surpass the previous record set by Dragon Ball Super Hero. One Piece is a cultural phenomenon in Japan, so it's no surprise that it saw major success. Of course, Toei Animation has been heavily advertising the film for several months now.

The story does feature Shanks in a major role, so fans expected some hype-worthy segments from him. With the series entering the final saga, now is the perfect time to showcase the powerful pirate.

The rest of the world has to wait until fall

As of August 8, One Piece Film: Red has only been shown in France and Japan. With that said, it will eventually be released in other international markets. As shown in the above Tweet, most countries will have to wait until the fall of this year.

